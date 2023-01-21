Ha. Soft fucking gobshite. Hope they throw the book at him and he loses his job, wife and kids.



I don't know what's worse - that he actually thought this was a good idea or somehow funny, or that he clearly didn't expect to get pulled over it. That's where the FA and PL's inaction on this vile shit has brought us though. By not cracking down on it, they normalised it to the point tw@ts like this think shit like that is ok. Then they're shocked when they realise their actions actually have consequences.



It's not banter. It's hate speech. I hope he gets done and done hard.



Manc-land are welcome to the cups. We will be back to Wembley at some point, but they'll never host a Eurovision.