« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards  (Read 8542 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,523
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:45:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:33:26 pm
Imagine he has to ring home and tell his family he was arrested for mocking the dead.

Not only that - the thought process that went into that. Let's get a personalized jersey with that dickhead saying emblazoned on it. Let's wear to Wembley among 80K people. And with cameras everywhere.

He did it hoping to get noticed. How fuckign mentally deranged.

Someone literally needs to give him a code red.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:45:05 pm
Not only that - the thought process that went into that. Let's get a personalized jersey with that dickhead saying emblazoned on it. Let's wear to Wembley among 80K people. And with cameras everywhere.

He did it hoping to get noticed. How fuckign mentally deranged.

Someone literally needs to give him a code red.

In all fairness he got noticed...

I've been in Bristol for 20 years, not once have I had shit like that thrown at me. Last weekend I went to London, had crap slurred at me because of my accent within an hour, once from somebody behind the bar.  It's a really vile, shithouse offence.  If we would have lost in the quarter final it would have been another club/city getting this thrown at them.  Fair play to the MET but the FA and Premier League should have put a statement out.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #522 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »

'Fan arrested at Wembley for wearing shirt referencing Hillsborough disaster':-

Police act after image of Manchester United shirt spread online
He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/03/fan-arrested-at-wembley-for-wearing-shirt-referencing-hillsborough-disaster


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,850
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #523 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:45:05 pm
Not only that - the thought process that went into that. Let's get a personalized jersey with that dickhead saying emblazoned on it. Let's wear to Wembley among 80K people. And with cameras everywhere.

He did it hoping to get noticed. How fuckign mentally deranged.

Someone literally needs to give him a code red.
I've no idea who he is or where he's from. Could be Salford itself for all I know, but it smacks of an out of towner trying far too hard to be Manc. Trying to impress his Mancunian brothers and getting it very wrong.

I know they've got more than their fair share of absolute gobshites, but plenty of their proper fans will be appalled at that too. If I was a Manc I'd seriously want to deck him myself.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #524 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:36:41 pm
Hope thats a good enough shot for someone to recognise him and get onto his employer.
Never mind his employer, have thousands of pounds of deliveries sent to his address from UberEats, Just Eat etc.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,484
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #525 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
Actually sort of glad City won, that c*nt deserves no joy if he thinks that's ok. Shame that this is what football has turned into now, vile banter and winding people up.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,170
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:40:26 pm »
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:43:21 pm »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:43:46 pm »

'Manchester City and Manchester United fans fighting' (inside the ground?) - https://v.redd.it/e1g8ckcflu3b1
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,833
  • JFT 97
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:45:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:21:18 pm
'Fan arrested at Wembley for wearing shirt referencing Hillsborough disaster':-

Police act after image of Manchester United shirt spread online
He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/03/fan-arrested-at-wembley-for-wearing-shirt-referencing-hillsborough-disaster




Hopefully the arrest means that the FA can no longer ignore disaster chanting.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:52:15 pm »
Should make him put that shit on again and make him walk down walton breck road past the Stanley and then into the halfway house. See how funny he thinks it is then. Made up he got arrested. You missed your team loose the cup final ye prick ye.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:45:55 pm
Hopefully the arrest means that the FA can no longer ignore disaster chanting.

Aye mate. They can't hide behind the oft-used 'there's nothing we can do excuse - no laws have been broken' they've been using for many years...

Some lawyer or barrister etc called them out on twitter earlier this season over the FA making that claim again after some vile chanting at our matches. He reeled off a few laws being broken, asked the FA for a response, and followed up a dig at them for their 'highly public and incorrect interpretation' of the law (I'm paraphrasing there - I can't find the FA tweet/claim - it has likely been deleted?)

« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:11 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:43:46 pm
'Manchester City and Manchester United fans fighting' (inside the ground?) - https://v.redd.it/e1g8ckcflu3b1

 They really are a gang of tramps. Both red and blue.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:43:46 pm
'Manchester City and Manchester United fans fighting' (inside the ground?) - https://v.redd.it/e1g8ckcflu3b1
Saw a group of City and United fans on my way to Central. The City fans were minding their business while  bitter United fans were chanting about past glories to rile them. United fans are really insecure.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,943
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #534 on: Today at 08:02:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:43:46 pm
'Manchester City and Manchester United fans fighting' (inside the ground?) - https://v.redd.it/e1g8ckcflu3b1

Still managed to hang onto their plastic flags.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,089
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #535 on: Today at 08:53:53 pm »
Just seen the stuff about the prick in the 97 shirt.

Biggest day of the season, first ever FACup Final derby, whatever made him think of doing this?

Feel for the victims families and survivors whove been affected. Good that there was a response.

JFT97
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:57:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:02:32 pm
Still managed to hang onto their plastic flags.

The old duffer at the end about to throw a punch, pretty sure nobody has taught him how to make a fist  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,320
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #537 on: Today at 09:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:26 pm


Id leave that 20 minutes
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:20:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:02:32 pm
Still managed to hang onto their plastic flags.

They are precious to them.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,817
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #539 on: Today at 09:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:52:25 pm
No where near a sell out.  ;D



Coventry v Luton Play off final - 85,711.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #540 on: Today at 09:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:52:25 pm
No where near a sell out.  ;D


It definitely was. Wanted to snag a ticket.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,170
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:27:17 pm »
It's a 90K all seater stadium. 83K isn't a sell out.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,320
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:17 pm
It's a 90K all seater stadium. 83K isn't a sell out.

I presume theres some degree of segregation. But like how Anfield never gets full capacity. But still feels a bit under.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,857
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:33 pm
I presume theres some degree of segregation. But like how Anfield never gets full capacity. But still feels a bit under.

Yeah, the segregation on one side was massive though. Maybe done to hide the unsold seats?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #544 on: Today at 10:10:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:21:18 pm
'Fan arrested at Wembley for wearing shirt referencing Hillsborough disaster':-

Police act after image of Manchester United shirt spread online
He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/03/fan-arrested-at-wembley-for-wearing-shirt-referencing-hillsborough-disaster



Just a matter of time before he's outed.

Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #545 on: Today at 10:26:07 pm »
And now he is going to have his name and address printed in the papers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,292
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #546 on: Today at 10:30:41 pm »
Ha. Soft fucking gobshite.  Hope they throw the book at him and he loses his job, wife and kids.

I don't know what's worse - that he actually thought this was a good idea or somehow funny, or that he clearly didn't expect to get pulled over it. That's where the FA and PL's inaction on this vile shit has brought us though. By not cracking down on it, they normalised it to the point tw@ts like this think shit like that is ok. Then they're shocked when they realise their actions actually have consequences.

It's not banter. It's hate speech. I hope he gets done and done hard.

Manc-land are welcome to the cups. We will be back to Wembley at some point, but they'll never host a Eurovision.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LFC-Lynn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • Liverpool born and bred
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #547 on: Today at 10:32:02 pm »
I dont understand why fans from other clubs are saying Its because LFC finished the season on 97 points?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #548 on: Today at 10:36:23 pm »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Today at 10:32:02 pm
I dont understand why fans from other clubs are saying Its because LFC finished the season on 97 points?

Same as saying always the victims isnt about hillsborough.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,292
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #549 on: Today at 10:38:50 pm »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Today at 10:32:02 pm
I dont understand why fans from other clubs are saying Its because LFC finished the season on 97 points?

The 18/19 season was a long time ago now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,334
  • YNWA
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:48:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:36:23 pm
Same as saying always the victims isnt about hillsborough.

Ding ding ding.

Its a way to be a snide c*nt and claim youre not. Its the scumbag football fan version of not touching, cant get mad!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,943
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #551 on: Today at 11:08:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:36:23 pm
Same as saying always the victims isnt about hillsborough.

Especially when we won the league the following season, its hardly like its something we are wallowing about. Also notice they didnt use last seasons points total.

Its such shite.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,947
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #552 on: Today at 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:30:41 pm
Ha. Soft fucking gobshite.  Hope they throw the book at him and he loses his job, wife and kids.

I don't know what's worse - that he actually thought this was a good idea or somehow funny, or that he clearly didn't expect to get pulled over it. That's where the FA and PL's inaction on this vile shit has brought us though. By not cracking down on it, they normalised it to the point tw@ts like this think shit like that is ok. Then they're shocked when they realise their actions actually have consequences.

It's not banter. It's hate speech. I hope he gets done and done hard.

Manc-land are welcome to the cups. We will be back to Wembley at some point, but they'll never host a Eurovision.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 