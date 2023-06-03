« previous next »
Author Topic: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards  (Read 5705 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,286
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
Took them a while to remember they have some fans to celebrate with there!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,897
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:01:19 pm »
Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:01:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:57:02 pm
so many empty seats in the City half

Heavy traffic in Manchester today.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Not Italian
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:01:35 pm »
Even their title celebrations feel artificial and soulless. The state of football.
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:01:51 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:00:15 pm
The second team in history to win the treble?

No, the second team to win THAT treble. Revisionist history.

Mad they act as if the league, league cup and European cup is somehow so much worse as a treble, when the two domestic cups are almost exactly the same competition.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,409
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,964
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm »
I don't get how the financial charges won't matter to Pep's reign and his achievements (according to BBC). Cheating is cheating.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,897
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:01:51 pm
Mad they act as if the league, league cup and European cup is somehow so much worse as a treble, when the two domestic cups are almost exactly the same competition.

Fuck off, you can't play non league teams in the milk cup, makes it loads harder
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,288
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:03:17 pm »
In the CL final the Abu Dhabi stands will be empty af because their fan base is so fucking tiny. Unless the Sheik is planning to charter free planes and freebie tickets for them of course.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:57:02 pm
so many empty seats in the City half
To be fair, the traffic around Wembley is pretty bad.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Im bit of an old fart but too much faffing around after cup finals just do the trophy lift.
Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:59:15 pm
Good thing about City winning it, nobody gives a fuck.

You won't be saying that next week if they win though?
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:03:13 pm
Fuck off, you can't play non league teams in the milk cup, makes it loads harder

True. The Mancs treble is basically Mickey Mouse.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Hooray, what a celebration of football.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,790
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:52:38 pm
City treble, ugh.

Footy is probably over for the foreseeable. Can see them winning doubles and trebles every few years if their unlimited spending is allowed to continue.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:00:00 pm
Get used to it. They'll win the double at least probably every other season.
Stop being so cowardly. If these think they'll have it their own way...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,149
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #455 on: Today at 05:04:49 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:03:44 pm
You won't be saying that next week if they win though?

Do you know how many European Cups Steaua Bucharest have?
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #456 on: Today at 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:04:21 pm
Hooray, what a celebration of football.

An amazing underdog story
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:05:32 pm »
It's a shame really. Both the Premier League and the FA Cup now voided this season.

*
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:49 pm
Do you know how many European Cups Steaua Bucharest have?

More than the Blue Shite for sure 😉
Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • YNWA
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:06:17 pm »
Pep is an absolute weirdo.
Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #460 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Moby Pep is definitely on some sort of wizz bang
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,835
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:04:49 pm
Do you know how many European Cups Steaua Bucharest have?

One more than Everton  ;)
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #462 on: Today at 05:07:27 pm »
It was an even game, but togetherness, team spirit and love, were once again the difference for city. Amazing story.
Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,468
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #463 on: Today at 05:07:31 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:06:17 pm
Pep is an absolute weirdo.
His reaction to their second was embarrassing. Like an alien trying to act human, or a human who doesn't know joy. Think Pardew but with less rhythm.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,520
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #464 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Is anyone going to figure out who the absolute c*nt is that was wearing the "97 is not enough" shirt and beat the shit out of him?
Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #465 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:07:27 pm
It was an even game, but togetherness, team spirit and love, were once again the difference for city. Amazing story.

The magic of the FA Cup isn't it. A small nothing club gets taken over by a dodgy billionaire and wins it. It's what we love the beautiful game for.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,520
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #466 on: Today at 05:09:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:07:27 pm
It was an even game, but togetherness, team spirit and love, were once again the difference for city. Amazing story.

According to my feed - City got some "investment" which helped them turn things around.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #467 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:08:44 pm
Is anyone going to figure out who the absolute c*nt is that was wearing the "97 is not enough" shirt and beat the shit out of him?

I turned it over so haven't seen that, but it's proper, proper grim.  Wembley is a cacophony of c*nts today.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #468 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:09:24 pm
According to my feed - City got some "investment" which helped them turn things around.

You just need that wee bit of Billionaire sports washing despotic money and a coach that believes in you, like Mickey and Rocky Balboa.
Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #469 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:03:12 pm
I don't get how the financial charges won't matter to Pep's reign and his achievements (according to BBC). Cheating is cheating.
BBC seem to be in the back pockets of all the biggest c*nts at the moment
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #470 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:07:31 pm
His reaction to their second was embarrassing. Like an alien trying to act human, or a human who doesn't know joy. Think Pardew but with less rhythm.

He is pretty fucking weird alright.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #471 on: Today at 05:12:53 pm »
United fans will be torn. The team they've been cheering on for the last 5 years is about to win the treble.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #472 on: Today at 05:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:10:17 pm
I turned it over so haven't seen that, but it's proper, proper grim.  Wembley is a cacophony of c*nts today.
A stadium almost full of Mancs and Manc try-hard wannabee glory hunters and hangers-on is always going to be gobshite central.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #473 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
I don"t even know what to say anymore, theres cheats about now and it makes you feel weird. I would have wanted any team on the planet to beat the mancs today, my brain wanted the mancs to score at the end...for football. shouldn't be like that.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,520
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #474 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:03:12 pm
I don't get how the financial charges won't matter to Pep's reign and his achievements (according to BBC). Cheating is cheating.

To be fair - Pep probably pay no attention to why no other teams can't even contemplate signing Haaland for example (apart from PSG or Real). It's just a shrug of the shoulders and it shouldn't really affect Pep's accomplishments. I mean this season plays out identically if he doesn't have Haaland - right?
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,964
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #475 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
Never mind the money according to BBC commentator ::)
