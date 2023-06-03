so many empty seats in the City half
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
The second team in history to win the treble?No, the second team to win THAT treble. Revisionist history.
Mad they act as if the league, league cup and European cup is somehow so much worse as a treble, when the two domestic cups are almost exactly the same competition.
Good thing about City winning it, nobody gives a fuck.
Fuck off, you can't play non league teams in the milk cup, makes it loads harder
City treble, ugh. Footy is probably over for the foreseeable. Can see them winning doubles and trebles every few years if their unlimited spending is allowed to continue.
Get used to it. They'll win the double at least probably every other season.
You won't be saying that next week if they win though?
Hooray, what a celebration of football.
Do you know how many European Cups Steaua Bucharest have?
Do you know how many European Cups Steaua Bucharest have?
Pep is an absolute weirdo.
It was an even game, but togetherness, team spirit and love, were once again the difference for city. Amazing story.
Is anyone going to figure out who the absolute c*nt is that was wearing the "97 is not enough" shirt and beat the shit out of him?
According to my feed - City got some "investment" which helped them turn things around.
I don't get how the financial charges won't matter to Pep's reign and his achievements (according to BBC). Cheating is cheating.
His reaction to their second was embarrassing. Like an alien trying to act human, or a human who doesn't know joy. Think Pardew but with less rhythm.
I turned it over so haven't seen that, but it's proper, proper grim. Wembley is a cacophony of c*nts today.
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]