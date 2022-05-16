If you choose to watch don't be surprised to see a load of grown up professional athletes rolling around screaming in pain pretending to be hurt...haha all a bit silly football now isn't it?
I watched the Women's FA Cup Final a couple of weeks it was actually more physical than the 'mans' game. Players got stuck in hard, no feigning injury, breath of fresh air, not sure what the stats were but the ball seemed in play for a very long time to.
Today, will be an embarrassing cheat fest, be warned and avoid it, if not you know full well what to expect!