City can win this to shut Utd up re the treble, and Milan the champs lge. Unlikely though.



Hope Internazionale win the CL.Part of me wants United to win today since I cant want cheats to win.On the other hand, City whacking United today will magnify to more supporters and media how City have completely ruined the competitiveness of English football. Media should be worried if the 6th or 7th most popular team in league is dominating. Quickly loses its appeal to the wider audience. Particularly when most neutrals view City as vanilla and the teams they te d to come up against as the enemy.I wont be watching the game anyway. Im not sure why any Liverpool fan would. Also not tuning in sends some messages, however small, that you dont want to engage in football that has become as political pawn for other countries.