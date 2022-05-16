« previous next »
Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards

Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #40 on: Today at 11:39:08 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:42:38 am
Cant actually remember the last cup final not involving us, I actually bothered with. May be going way back to the Ray Parlour one, think I tried with the Southampton one but fell asleep.

While I have far less interest in watching other teams anyway these days, those seasons when the final was on the same weekend as PL games was probably the final nail in the coffin for it as an event.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #41 on: Today at 11:40:13 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:29:37 am
How hoping that a player who earns millions and have access to the best medical care getting an injury that is normal to every footballer like a hamstring is poor, even a flu is worse than a hamstring for players nowadays. You are so sensitive man it's not like I want his legs to break or something.

Wishing injuries on any player is shitty, regardless of who they play for, simple as that.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #42 on: Today at 11:41:52 am
I'd totally forgotten about the FA Cup Final until I saw Granada Reports was at Wembleh last night. I hastily turned over.

It's a footballing tumbleweed day. I'll be doing the garden or washing the car.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #43 on: Today at 11:43:22 am
If you choose to watch don't  be surprised to see a load of grown up professional athletes rolling around screaming in pain pretending to be hurt...haha all a bit silly football now isn't it?

I watched the Women's FA Cup Final a couple of weeks it was actually more physical than the 'mans' game. Players got stuck in hard, no feigning injury, breath of fresh air, not sure what the stats were but the ball seemed in play for a very long time to.

Today, will be an embarrassing cheat fest, be warned and avoid it, if not you know full well what to expect!
Last Edit: Today at 11:45:30 am by mikeb58
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #44 on: Today at 11:43:30 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:26:42 am
The FA Cup is for Tories.

Unless were in the final. Last year felt like a big deal. When others win it I shrug it off.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #45 on: Today at 11:58:38 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:02:06 am
City can win this to shut Utd up re the treble, and Milan the champs lge.  Unlikely though.

Hope Internazionale win the CL.

Part of me wants United to win today since I cant want cheats to win.

On the other hand, City whacking United today will magnify to more supporters and media how City have completely ruined the competitiveness of English football. Media should be worried if the 6th or 7th most popular team in league is dominating. Quickly loses its appeal to the wider audience. Particularly when most neutrals view City as vanilla and the teams they te d to come up against as the enemy.

I wont be watching the game anyway. Im not sure why any Liverpool fan would. Also not tuning in sends some messages, however small, that you dont want to engage in football that has become as political pawn for other countries.
Last Edit: Today at 12:00:19 pm by Jookie
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:03:44 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:58:38 am
Hope Internazionale win the CL.

Part of me wants United to win today since I cant want cheats to win.

On the other hand, City whacking United today will magnify to more supporters and media how City have completely ruined the competitiveness of English football. Media should be worried if the 6th or 7th most popular team in league is dominating. Quickly loses its appeal to the wider audience. Particularly when most neutrals view City as vanilla and the teams they te d to come up against as the enemy.

I wont be watching the game anyway. Im not sure why any Liverpool fan would. Also not tuning in sends some messages, however small, that you dont want to engage in football that has become as political pawn for other countries.

Thing is if City do whack United itll only amplify the calls for United to become a state club to ensure competition.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm
Hope united batter them physically. Injuries to de bruyne, rodri and halaand would be sweet.

Couldn't give a shite who wins the actual match though
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:07 am
Got bored with it once it was the same few teams every year in the final and ultimately winning it.  In the last 30 years (i.e. PL era) only 2 FA Cup finals haven't included at least one of Arsenal, Chelsea or the Manc clubs and it's usually both. The last was 2008 with that Portsmouth/Cardiff final which was considered as freakishly unusual as Leicester winning the league.

Chelsea alone have reached 12 finals and Arsenal 10 in that time.

Wigan?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:21:54 pm
My hope is City win today please before they get beat off Inter next week.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm
Won't be watching for the first time since forever.

Qualifying is on and I've got gardening to do after missing a weeks work due to my foot injury.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm
I hope neither of them ever win another trophy, but one of them will today. So if forced to pick, with a gun to my head, then Id choose the red ones. Not that Ill be watching or looking out for the result.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm
Has anyone said they couldn't give a shiny shit yet?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm
Can both teams lose somehow? Anyways no way I want United to win anything.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm
Lets be honest, did it really need a thread? Fuck em both
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:47:31 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:40:13 am
Wishing injuries on any player is shitty, regardless of who they play for, simple as that.

How about a bout of food poisoning like the Spurs team back in the day, just mild enough and close enough to the champions league final to give Inter the win?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:38:58 pm
Lets be honest, did it really need a thread? Fuck em both

Bet this thread will still be very active come 3 o clock with people watching despite claiming how little they give a fuck :P

Ditto the CL final whenever that is.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:52:50 pm
Can't see anything than an easy win for the cheats here but am happy to be surprised!
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm
Won't be watching it but gun to my head it's got to be City. Soz.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Bet this thread will still be very active come 3 o clock with people watching despite claiming how little they give a fuck :P

Ditto the CL final whenever that is.

I wont watch but Ill probably want to know who wins, and Ill choose to get outraged by something or other.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm
The lad on the BBC Football page holding a Rodri sign and inflatable banana. Who the fuck thinks bringing a large inflatable banana to a game of football is a good idea?

Your dad is a c*nt mate. And your mum is your aunt.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:07 am
Got bored with it once it was the same few teams every year in the final and ultimately winning it.  In the last 30 years (i.e. PL era) only 2 FA Cup finals haven't included at least one of Arsenal, Chelsea or the Manc clubs and it's usually both. The last was 2008 with that Portsmouth/Cardiff final which was considered as freakishly unusual as Leicester winning the league.

Chelsea alone have reached 12 finals and Arsenal 10 in that time.


I think the last one I watched (that we werent in) was Arsenal/Newcastle (late 90s?). Before that it was probably Coventry/Spurs in 1987!
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:14:31 pm
The lad on the BBC Football page holding a Rodri sign and inflatable banana. Who the fuck thinks bringing a large inflatable banana to a game of football is a good idea?

Your dad is a c*nt mate. And your mum is your aunt.

In the old fakes of Nokia phones his mum and dad would come out as the same word.

City fans always had inflatable bananas in the 80s when that was a thing. Presume some still take them now in a try hard way to show off their credentials. Like how every City fan you see on Twitter says they were a ST holder since 88 or sometime similar.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 01:20:27 pm
I think the last one I watched (that we werent in) was Arsenal/Newcastle (late 90s?). Before that it was probably Coventry/Spurs in 1987!

That Spurs v Coventry game was still the greatest final we werent involved in! I was young enough to just enjoy as a neutral without being all cynical. The underdogs won, loads of goals (and own goals) and of course the Keith  Houchen diving header.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:26:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:12 pm
That Spurs v Coventry game was still the greatest final we werent involved in! I was young enough to just enjoy as a neutral without being all cynical. The underdogs won, loads of goals (and own goals) and of course the Keith  Houchen diving header.

My thoughts exactly. Were probably a similar age. We were in the next 2 finals, then I stopped watching them - unless we were in them. I only watched one with Arsenal in as I was with Gooner mates who couldnt get tickets
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:27:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:14:31 pm
The lad on the BBC Football page holding a Rodri sign and inflatable banana. Who the fuck thinks bringing a large inflatable banana to a game of football is a good idea?

Your dad is a c*nt mate. And your mum is your aunt.

City fans of old used to take inflatable bananas, probably trying to make out he has always supported them, long before the sportswashing project

Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #66 on: Today at 01:31:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:12 pm
That Spurs v Coventry game was still the greatest final we werent involved in! I was young enough to just enjoy as a neutral without being all cynical. The underdogs won, loads of goals (and own goals) and of course the Keith  Houchen diving header.

Think we all supported Coventry that day, was a great game.

I hate the way the FA Cup has been ruined, used to be a proper full Saturday event, now its just shite (when we aren't in it that is)
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #67 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm
Didnt even realise it was on. Kind of a lose lose situation really
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #68 on: Today at 01:37:42 pm
Just turned on the BBC only to some lower league manager doing Klopp's fist pumps to the crowd. Turned it off again.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #69 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm
Love the cup weve won it 14 times, but agree its nowhere near what it used to be. I remember the coverage used to be all day, a proper event. Now im only watching it to see united get battered by the cheats.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #70 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm
Just read united are giving all their fans a red bucket hat and a flag to wave to create a wall of red - sad bastards
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #71 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:43:31 pm
Love the cup weve won it 14 times, but agree its nowhere near what it used to be. I remember the coverage used to be all day, a proper event. Now im only watching it to see united get battered by the cheats.

Alan Sunderland banging in the winner v the Mancs, after they'd gobe from 2-0 down to 2-2 with minutes left, is still one of my favourite non Liverpool things ;D
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #72 on: Today at 01:48:28 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 01:43:45 pm
Just read united are giving all their fans a red bucket hat and a flag to wave to create a wall of red - sad bastards

Both sets have fans have flags in team colours placed on their seats. Pathetic.

However is this a move towards banning fans bringing their own flags and banners to further sanitise the Final?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #73 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 01:43:45 pm
Just read united are giving all their fans a red bucket hat and a flag to wave to create a wall of red - sad bastards

That's the way to do it

Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #74 on: Today at 01:49:08 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:43:31 pm
Love the cup weve won it 14 times, but agree its nowhere near what it used to be. I remember the coverage used to be all day, a proper event. Now im only watching it to see united get battered by the cheats.

And Charlie George, after five decades, can still fuck off. ;D
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #75 on: Today at 01:50:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:14:31 pm
The lad on the BBC Football page holding a Rodri sign and inflatable banana. Who the fuck thinks bringing a large inflatable banana to a game of football is a good idea?

Your dad is a c*nt mate. And your mum is your aunt.

City doing the inflatable banana thing goes back to the 80s.
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #76 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 10:17:58 am
Poor shout hoping for injuries.  Regardless who players play for.

 Don't agree. Fcuk em. I hope several are injured and miss the champions league final. City are actual cheats i could care less if all their players got ACL's
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #77 on: Today at 01:55:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:49:08 pm
And Charlie George, after five decades, can still fuck off. ;D

Ooohhh Charlie Charlie, Charlie Charlie Charlie Charlie (he turns to the Kop with his arms raised) SHITHOUSE George ;D

(V Southampton late 1970's)
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #78 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm
I'll make it my business to be busy
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
Reply #79 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm
Hope Utd win, they spoilt our chances in 1977 hoping they can do the same today.
