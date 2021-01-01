« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards  (Read 962 times)

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:39:08 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:42:38 am
Cant actually remember the last cup final not involving us, I actually bothered with. May be going way back to the Ray Parlour one, think I tried with the Southampton one but fell asleep.

While I have far less interest in watching other teams anyway these days, those seasons when the final was on the same weekend as PL games was probably the final nail in the coffin for it as an event.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,522
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:40:13 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:29:37 am
How hoping that a player who earns millions and have access to the best medical care getting an injury that is normal to every footballer like a hamstring is poor, even a flu is worse than a hamstring for players nowadays. You are so sensitive man it's not like I want his legs to break or something.

Wishing injuries on any player is shitty, regardless of who they play for, simple as that.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,823
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:41:52 am »
I'd totally forgotten about the FA Cup Final until I saw Granada Reports was at Wembleh last night. I hastily turned over.

It's a footballing tumbleweed day. I'll be doing the garden or washing the car.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,920
  • kopite
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:43:22 am »
If you choose to watch don't  be surprised to see a load of grown up professional athletes rolling around screaming in pain pretending to be hurt...haha all a bit silly football now isn't it?

I watched the Women's FA Cup Final a couple of weeks it was actually more physical than the 'mans' game. Players got stuck in hard, no feigning injury, breath of fresh air, not sure what the stats were but the ball seemed in play for a very long time to.

Today, will be an embarrassing cheat fest, be warned and avoid it, if not you know full well what to expect!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:30 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,311
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:26:42 am
The FA Cup is for Tories.

Unless were in the final. Last year felt like a big deal. When others win it I shrug it off.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,692
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:02:06 am
City can win this to shut Utd up re the treble, and Milan the champs lge.  Unlikely though.

Hope Internazionale win the CL.

Part of me wants United to win today since I cant want cheats to win.

On the other hand, City whacking United today will magnify to more supporters and media how City have completely ruined the competitiveness of English football. Media should be worried if the 6th or 7th most popular team in league is dominating. Quickly loses its appeal to the wider audience. Particularly when most neutrals view City as vanilla and the teams they te d to come up against as the enemy.

I wont be watching the game anyway. Im not sure why any Liverpool fan would. Also not tuning in sends some messages, however small, that you dont want to engage in football that has become as political pawn for other countries.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:19 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,876
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:58:38 am
Hope Internazionale win the CL.

Part of me wants United to win today since I cant want cheats to win.

On the other hand, City whacking United today will magnify to more supporters and media how City have completely ruined the competitiveness of English football. Media should be worried if the 6th or 7th most popular team in league is dominating. Quickly loses its appeal to the wider audience. Particularly when most neutrals view City as vanilla and the teams they te d to come up against as the enemy.

I wont be watching the game anyway. Im not sure why any Liverpool fan would. Also not tuning in sends some messages, however small, that you dont want to engage in football that has become as political pawn for other countries.

Thing is if City do whack United itll only amplify the calls for United to become a state club to ensure competition.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Hope united batter them physically. Injuries to de bruyne, rodri and halaand would be sweet.

Couldn't give a shite who wins the actual match though
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:07 am
Got bored with it once it was the same few teams every year in the final and ultimately winning it.  In the last 30 years (i.e. PL era) only 2 FA Cup finals haven't included at least one of Arsenal, Chelsea or the Manc clubs and it's usually both. The last was 2008 with that Portsmouth/Cardiff final which was considered as freakishly unusual as Leicester winning the league.

Chelsea alone have reached 12 finals and Arsenal 10 in that time.

Wigan?
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,814
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:21:54 pm »
My hope is City win today please before they get beat off Inter next week.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm »
Won't be watching for the first time since forever.

Qualifying is on and I've got gardening to do after missing a weeks work due to my foot injury.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm »
I hope neither of them ever win another trophy, but one of them will today. So if forced to pick, with a gun to my head, then Id choose the red ones. Not that Ill be watching or looking out for the result.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,517
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm »
Has anyone said they couldn't give a shiny shit yet?
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm »
Can both teams lose somehow? Anyways no way I want United to win anything.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
Re: Fa Cup Final 3pm-Battle of the Manc Bastards
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Lets be honest, did it really need a thread? Fuck em both
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 