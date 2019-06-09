Poll

Where do you go for your footy news?

Twitter
9 (19.6%)
BBC Sport App/Website
20 (43.5%)
Sky Sports App/Website
0 (0%)
Other App/Website
13 (28.3%)
I go down t'shop and get me 'paper, do the crossword with a nice cup of 'ot Bovril and cast me eye over t'footy news
4 (8.7%)

Total Members Voted: 46

Author Topic: What's your main source of footy news?  (Read 1080 times)

LuverlyRita

Re: What's your main source of footy news?
June 2, 2023, 05:35:31 pm
RAWK for most stuff, BBC for latest scores, the odd journo (Miguel Delaney) on Twitter and Radio Merseyside i.e. mostly the same as everyone else.
What's really sad (and incredibly damming) is that nobody relies on The Echo. It was my main source of information when I was younger and when I was away at college, Mum used to get a special wrapper and send a rolled up Football Echo in the mail (and there was a queue of other Reds who asked to read it when I was finished). If you manage to load The Echo website - generally only possibly with an Ad Blocker - the football articles are just clickbait. On the odd occasion a headline catches my eye, it's amazing how often the article bears little relationship to it or a mountain has been made out of a mole-hill. It's a crying shame because it was a cracking little paper at one time and while I realise that funding is tough, there really is no incentive to cough up for any paid articles.
stockdam

Re: What's your main source of footy news?
June 2, 2023, 05:41:41 pm
I don't read news. I might Google LFC rumours to see who we are linked with but that tends to result in almost every top player.
Armand9

Re: What's your main source of footy news?
Today at 11:18:34 pm
that's the one thing i avoid like fuck (99% of the time anyway), i usually know fuckall until i see the 'welcome to lfc...' thread  ;D
