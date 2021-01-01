« previous next »
Liverpool 2022/23 - review and player ratings
« on: Today at 04:16:51 pm »
I thought it might be interesting to see what peoples thoughts were on the season just gone. Who played well and who didnt? What were the main reasons for our achievements or under achievements in 2022/23.


How would you rate Liverpools season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?


What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?


What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals (e.g. injuries, coaching, recruitment, player mentality, and/or form schedule)?


Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopps and his staffs performance in 2022/23?


How would you rate the following players 2022/23 performance out of 10:

Alisson Becker  /10

Caoimhin Kelleher /10

Trent Alexander-Arnold  /10

Joe Gomez  /10

Virgil van Dijk  /10

Joel Matip  /10

Ibrahima Konate  /10

Kostas Tsimikas  /10

Andy Robertson  /10

Naby Keita  /10

James Milner  /10

Curtis Jones   /10

Jordan Henderson  /10

Fabinho  /10

Alex Oxlade Chamberlin  /10

Thiago Alcantara  /10

Stefan Bajcetic  /10

Harvey Elliott  /10

Fabio Carvalho   /10

Luis Diaz   /10

Roberto Firmino /10

Mohamed Salah  /10

Cody Gakpo  /10

Diogo Jota  /10

Darwin Nunez  /10


Re: Liverpool 2022/23 - review and player ratings
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:32:03 pm »

How would you rate Liverpools season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?

5.

What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?

If you can quantify failure to finish top 4 a success but qualify for Europa League then the main drivers were Ali playing an outstanding season and a late change in system which offered Fabinho more protection and allowed Trent to create.

What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals (e.g. injuries, coaching, recruitment, player mentality, and/or form schedule)?

A combination of recruitment, unforeseen player decline, injuries and a failure to use timely breaks in the season to correct things until 3 quarters of the way through.

Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopps and his staffs performance in 2022/23?

6

How would you rate the following players 2022/23 performance out of 10:

Alisson Becker  9/10

Caoimhin Kelleher 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold  8/10

Joe Gomez  4/10

Virgil van Dijk  6/10

Joel Matip  5/10

Ibrahima Konate  7/10

Kostas Tsimikas  5/10

Andy Robertson  6/10

Naby Keita  4/10

James Milner  7/10

Curtis Jones   7/10

Jordan Henderson  6/10

Fabinho  3/10

Alex Oxlade Chamberlin  /10

Thiago Alcantara  5/10

Stefan Bajcetic  7/10

Harvey Elliott  6/10

Fabio Carvalho   5/10

Luis Diaz   6/10

Roberto Firmino 6/10

Mohamed Salah  8/10

Cody Gakpo  7/10

Diogo Jota  5/10

Darwin Nunez  5 /10
Re: Liverpool 2022/23 - review and player ratings
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:16:51 pm

How would you rate Liverpools season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?

5/10

Generally disappointing based on pre-season. Issues in the squad were amplified with injuries, mental fatigue from previous season, poor form, uncharacteristic poor recruitment in summer 2022 and coaching mistakes.

Performance wise things got better post Xmas but not without a number fo bumps in the road

What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?

Main success was probably last 10 games of the season. Driver to that sucess was tactical changes to get our most prominent creative force on the ball more. That combined with Gakpo growing into his role and Diaz/Jota returning from injury and providing greater pressing from the front helped. These changes also helped Fabinho as the No.6 and his form improved over last few months also as a result.


What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals (e.g. injuries, coaching, recruitment, player mentality, and/or form schedule)?

A bit of everything.

Diaz and Jota being injured was a blow. Losing Keita, who had sneakily played a lot during 2021/22 run in, was a blow.

Nunez didn't fill the void left by Mane. Other signings were not impactful.

Players looked tired and jaded by previous season(s) effforts and Klopp struggled to cajole good performances out of them.

Tactically we looked poor also. Think everything being out by a 2% in our system is amplified and we looked a mess defensively for most of the season


Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopps and his staffs performance in 2022/23?

6/10 - i think it's arguably Jurgen's worse season as a Liverpool manager. Lots against him though (see above). Good end to the season probably adds a lot of hope and probably pushes this up from a 4 or 5 to a 6.

How would you rate the following players 2022/23 performance out of 10:

Alisson Becker  8/10

Best player before Xmas by an absolute mile. Best GK in the PL this season by a fair distance too.

Caoimhin Kelleher 5/10

Hardly played and when he did he was a range from good to less than good

Trent Alexander-Arnold  6/10

Probably heading for a 4/10 until the last 2 months of the season. Was probably an 8/10 for that last 10 games or so.

Joe Gomez  4/10

Beyond the odd game (City) was consistently below the level we would expect of him. Big season coming up

Virgil van Dijk  5/10

Lack of protection didn't help him at times or sometimes the shakiness of his CB partners (Matip and Gomez). But there's no getting a way from the fact he dipped way below his expected levels for big parts of the season. End of season form showed there's still plenty left in the tank and better protection in front of him will go a long way to a better 2023/24

Joel Matip  4/10

Looked lost at times. Consistently below the required standard which isn't something you can normally level against Joel Matip. Could he return to form in a team functioning better in front of him? Same Q applies to most of the CBs.

Ibrahima Konate  6/10

Injured a lot but was generally good when he played. Look a much better team with him. Still growing as a CB so odd mistake still present. Arguably our No.1 CB pick when fit going forward.

Kostas Tsimikas  5/10

I thought he did OK when picked but used surprisingly sparingly given how Robertson struggled at times

Andy Robertson  5/10

Similar to VvD. Some good games but a number below his best. I think similar to Fabinho his below average form is more than 12 months. Signs that he was below par during 2nd half of 2021/22. That continued in 2022/23. Still young enough to come back to abolsute top form and still should be Liverpool's left back going into next season (tactical changes permitting)

Naby Keita  4/10

He was very good in 2021/22 and his lack of availability and form in 2022/23 really hurt us. I thought we missed his skillset in midfield at times. However, he just wasn't fit enough and when he was he wasn't great in 2022/23.

James Milner  6/10

Not a regaulr starter nor expected to be. Thought he had a decent season when called upon.

Curtis Jones  6/10

Pretty non-existent due to injurues until late March. Probably one of our best players in last few months of the season.

Jordan Henderson  5/10

Played too much due to injuries elsewhere. Needs his minutes managing going forward. Very up and down season in 2022/23.

Fabinho  5/10

Was probably a 4/10 for a lot of the season. Just seemed completely off the pace. Gradually improved after Xmas and, whilst still not at previous levels, got better and better during last few months. Change in system helped him a lot.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlin  4/10

OK when called upon but not available or out of favour for most of the season

Thiago Alcantara  6/10

Probably our best midfielder overall but still flatter to deceive a bit.

Stefan Bajcetic  6/10

Limited number of games means a 6/10 mark. However, compared to pre-season expectation it would have been a 10!! A genuine midifield option going forward and looks a real talent.

Harvey Elliott  6/10

Lightning rod for criticism but probably refelects the shift in what Klopp wants from his No.8's. For a 19 year old in their 1st full season in PL, I thought he mostly did well. Obvious areas fro improvement and some genuine questiosn about fit in this system but he's definitely a talented player.

Fabio Carvalho   5/10

Didn't play much. 1 or 2 highlights but looked a square peg in a round hole. Also Q marks about his physicality and fit in this team

Luis Diaz   5/10

Started the season like a house on fire. Major injury and long lay-off. Came back and played like a player coming off a major injury. Massive player for us next season.

Roberto Firmino 6/10

Contributed a lot more than I expected when he played. Physically he can'tt do the things he did but still a class act.

Mohamed Salah  7/10

Not a vintage season but still a good one from Salah. His goal and assist record speaks for itself.

Cody Gakpo  7/10

Joining a dysfunctional team and being asked to play a new position must be tough. Being asked to take over a club legend makes it touger. Gakpo's start wasn't great but he became a real vital cog in this team as the season progressed. I have high ope for him taking the next step in 2023/24.

Diogo Jota  5/10

Hit by injury but thought you could see his value at the end of the season. Goal threat and work incredibly hard and effectively off the ball.

Darwin Nunez  5/10

15 goals in a debut campaign should get you more than 5 out of 10. Had a lot of niggling injuries that didn't help. However, I gave him a 5 because his all round player wasn't great. Hold up play needs significant work. As does his counter press. It's not through lack of effort, Nunez just didn't seem to get to grips with it. That needs to change dramatically next season.


Re: Liverpool 2022/23 - review and player ratings
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:16:51 pm
I thought it might be interesting to see what people’s thoughts were on the season just gone. Who played well and who didn’t? What were the main reasons for our achievements or under achievements in 2022/23.


How would you rate Liverpool’s season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?
4.  Figured we'd likely take a step back from last year and the injury crisis initially certainly dampened some of the expectations out of the gate, but it was a real down year.  At one point, we were as far away from the top 4 as we'd ever been under Klopp.  It was a decent run to end the season, but not qualifying for CL is a real kick in the teeth.

What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?
-Alisson's form all season (the best in the league) in preventing big chances from goals kept us away from being a mid table side.  The attack's form down the stretch (once everyone was fit) was a real bonus.  The system change was also a nice boost and got us a decent late run at the CL spots.

What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals (e.g. injuries, coaching, recruitment, player mentality, and/or form schedule)?
-All of the above really.  The injuries were a huge problem.  The staff didn't help themselves at times (see the set up in the 3-0 loss at Brighton).  The recruitment (or lack thereof) was a real downer for the midfield, which cascaded all over the pitch.  The fact that we outscored Bournemouth, Leeds, and United 24-6 but came away with only 9 points or the fact that we did the double over Newcastle but mustered just 2 points against Palace show the opposite of the mentality monsters that we'd become in recent seasons.  But it does show we can up our game when we need it (we just need to find consistency again, which we did to end the season).

Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopp’s and his staff’s performance in 2022/23?
-6; the injury crises at times made it hard to get things going.  The system switch at the end was a nice touch to help jump-start a run.  Some poor decisions at times, and transfer choices (without getting into an ownership debate) didn't help the midfield.

How would you rate the following player’s 2022/23 performance out of 10:

Alisson Becker  9/10
-best in the league; not to go full L'Equipe with these ratings, but maybe not quite Maradona 1986 levels!  ;D
Caoimhin Kelleher N/A /10
-not enough appearances to judge really
Trent Alexander-Arnold  7/10
-very up and down at times and probably needs the system to cater to him, but when it does, he's the best player on the pitch (outside of Ali perhaps)
Joe Gomez  5/10
-maybe he needs a run of games, but he's 26 and at best third choice (maybe fourth).  Is he really going to get the run he needs?
Virgil van Dijk  6/10
-up and down this year but probably overplayed; needs a good break
Joel Matip  5/10
-surprisingly poor at times; more error-prone than seasons past
Ibrahima Konate  7/10
-fits the new system well and put in some terrific performances; a little-error prone at times
Kostas Tsimikas  6/10
-comes in and does ok
Andy Robertson  6/10
-solid but not his best season
Naby Keita  4/10
-cannot believe that he's in his prime, made a solid string of appearances in our run-in last year, and this is his good-bye.  What could've been...
James Milner  6/10
-always does his job and we'll miss his professionalism
Curtis Jones   7/10
-some really strong performances to end the year; given how early he broke into the side and how poor the midfield was all season, this was his chance, and he seized it really well.  Was wondering if it was going to not work out for him here but what a nice run to end the year
Jordan Henderson  6/10
-not his best season but still can be a solid, dependable option
Fabinho  3/10
-wow, that was bad.  A huge drop-off physically.  At times couldn't even get near opposition players.  Maybe he's got another year left in the tank and just needs a good preseason, but he was a major part of the struggle for us.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlin  N/A /10
-what could've been if it wasn't for the knee injury in 2018...
Thiago Alcantara  5/10
-just can't get on the pitch enough
Stefan Bajcetic  6/10
-probably a 10 if you look at it relative to his age. Big potential here and could save us the trouble of signing a young talented youth CM for the future (we already have one!)
Harvey Elliott  6/10
-love his energy, effort, and teamwork but still need to figure out his best role.  If we sign 3 midfielders, when/where does he play?
Fabio Carvalho   N/A /10
-seems like we're not interested in developing him as a project (would rather him get playing time elsewhere)
Luis Diaz   5/10
-shame he missed so much time with injuries
Roberto Firmino 7/10
-great goalscoring record this year; some nice memories, and we'll miss him
Mohamed Salah  8/10
-very good most of the year; even with the team struggling, he was very productive
Cody Gakpo  7/10
-looks to be a big part of our future; settled in decently well
Diogo Jota  5/10
-missed most of the season due to injury and had goal-scoring issues but really hit form late (more of a 8 once he got going); will be key going forward
Darwin Nunez  5/10
-really talented player but never truly got going; took him a year at Benfica too, so talent is not a question.  That being said, if Salah, Gakpo, Jota, and Diaz are all fit, when/where does Darwin play?  He'll really need a strong pre-season and start to hit the heights we know he's capable of.

Re: Liverpool 2022/23 - review and player ratings
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:13:19 pm »
How would you rate Liverpools season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?

5/10 Didn't really match any expectations in terms of results. Some excellent one off performances, though. All round strange.

What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?

What success?

What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals (e.g. injuries, coaching, recruitment, player mentality, and/or form schedule)?

Mental fatigue and lack of self-confidence from the end of last season, compounded by a series of setbacks at the start of this one. Helped along by refs shafting us at crucial moments, starting at Fulham.

Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopps and his staffs performance in 2022/23?

7/10 Hard to say what they could have done differently, given we nearly won the quadruple last season. Struggled to get many of the players going, for whatever reason.

How would you rate the following players 2022/23 performance out of 10:

Alisson Becker  /10
9/10 Excellent, never let us down. Without him, we'd have finished mid-table.

Caoimhin Kelleher /10
N/A Hardly featured, mostly in forgettable games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold  /10
6/10 Ended the season on a high, but struggled a lot in his earlier role.

Joe Gomez  /10
5/10 More bad than good performances, excellent ones (like the one v City) were few and far between.

Virgil van Dijk  /10
6/10 Not his usual self, but consistently solid, if not excellent.

Joel Matip  /10
4/10 Didn't feature often, but was strangely erratic when he did.

Ibrahima Konate  /10
6/10 Mixed bag, usually did well alongside Van Dijk.

Kostas Tsimikas  /10
7/10 Left back was the only position we could safely rotate without a drop in performance. Can't remember a particularly bad performance.

Andy Robertson  /10
7/10 Very good throughout the season, definitely not a reason why we struggled.

Naby Keita  /10
N/A Hardly featured.

James Milner  /10
6/10 Mister consistent. Nothing out of the ordinary, but never below par.

Curtis Jones   /10
6/10 Struggled early on in the season, came back to life with a consistent run in the team.

Jordan Henderson  /10
6/10 See Milner.

Fabinho  /10
5/10 Overall disappointing, including some very poor performances.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlin  /10
N/A

Thiago Alcantara  /10
6/10 Played well. When he played ...

Stefan Bajcetic  /10
7/10 Revelation of the season, looking forward to him being fit again.

Harvey Elliott  /10
7/10 Very good start to the season, for some reason didn't feature much at the end.

Fabio Carvalho   /10
6/10 Showed a lot potential, scored that famous winner v Newcastle, then disappeared.

Luis Diaz   /10
5/10 Struggled with injury, never found consistency.

Roberto Firmino /10
7/10 Didn't (or couldn't?) play as much as I'd have liked, but was mostly excellent when he did. Easily outdid everyone on goals per minute.

Mohamed Salah  /10
8/10 Scored 30 goals in a season when the entire team struggled. Need I say more?

Cody Gakpo  /10
5/10 Showed potential, not least in that Man Utd game, but was also invisible on too many occasions.

Diogo Jota  /10
8/10 Don't think he had a single poor game, and I know he had plenty of good ones, and many excellent ones. Our season could have been a lot more successful without his injury.

Darwin Nunez  /10
6/10 Certainly didn't have a bad season as some would have us believe.
Re: Liverpool 2022/23 - review and player ratings
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:27:10 pm »
How would you rate Liverpools season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?

Not very good at all 5/10
We were all done including the fans after Paris and the 64 games

What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?
Muscle memory for the run in, the goalie, Mo's goals and Trent's superb contribution

What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals
Failure to churn the squad after and during Covid because of the finance concerns and then the drop off from last year.

Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopps and his staffs performance in 2022/23? 8/10

I think he gets a pass - there was no time to coach anyone during the season - they were all away or injured or knackered or mentally burnt out whenever there were breaks

Becker 10/10

superb season - a couple of mistakes but to be fair to him the number of times we left him exposed or put him under severe pressure, he deserves a 10. He's the best I've ever seen.

Trent 8/10

Salah 8/10

I'll give all the rest 6/10
