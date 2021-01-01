How would you rate Liverpools season out of 10 based on your expectations in pre-season?



5/10 Didn't really match any expectations in terms of results. Some excellent one off performances, though. All round strange.



What do you think were the main drivers for success in 2022/23?



What success?



What were the main reasons for our failure to reach certain goals (e.g. injuries, coaching, recruitment, player mentality, and/or form schedule)?



Mental fatigue and lack of self-confidence from the end of last season, compounded by a series of setbacks at the start of this one. Helped along by refs shafting us at crucial moments, starting at Fulham.



Out of 10 how would you rate Jurgen Klopps and his staffs performance in 2022/23?



7/10 Hard to say what they could have done differently, given we nearly won the quadruple last season. Struggled to get many of the players going, for whatever reason.



How would you rate the following players 2022/23 performance out of 10:



Alisson Becker /10

9/10 Excellent, never let us down. Without him, we'd have finished mid-table.



Caoimhin Kelleher /10

N/A Hardly featured, mostly in forgettable games.



Trent Alexander-Arnold /10

6/10 Ended the season on a high, but struggled a lot in his earlier role.



Joe Gomez /10

5/10 More bad than good performances, excellent ones (like the one v City) were few and far between.



Virgil van Dijk /10

6/10 Not his usual self, but consistently solid, if not excellent.



Joel Matip /10

4/10 Didn't feature often, but was strangely erratic when he did.



Ibrahima Konate /10

6/10 Mixed bag, usually did well alongside Van Dijk.



Kostas Tsimikas /10

7/10 Left back was the only position we could safely rotate without a drop in performance. Can't remember a particularly bad performance.



Andy Robertson /10

7/10 Very good throughout the season, definitely not a reason why we struggled.



Naby Keita /10

N/A Hardly featured.



James Milner /10

6/10 Mister consistent. Nothing out of the ordinary, but never below par.



Curtis Jones /10

6/10 Struggled early on in the season, came back to life with a consistent run in the team.



Jordan Henderson /10

6/10 See Milner.



Fabinho /10

5/10 Overall disappointing, including some very poor performances.



Alex Oxlade Chamberlin /10

N/A



Thiago Alcantara /10

6/10 Played well. When he played ...



Stefan Bajcetic /10

7/10 Revelation of the season, looking forward to him being fit again.



Harvey Elliott /10

7/10 Very good start to the season, for some reason didn't feature much at the end.



Fabio Carvalho /10

6/10 Showed a lot potential, scored that famous winner v Newcastle, then disappeared.



Luis Diaz /10

5/10 Struggled with injury, never found consistency.



Roberto Firmino /10

7/10 Didn't (or couldn't?) play as much as I'd have liked, but was mostly excellent when he did. Easily outdid everyone on goals per minute.



Mohamed Salah /10

8/10 Scored 30 goals in a season when the entire team struggled. Need I say more?



Cody Gakpo /10

5/10 Showed potential, not least in that Man Utd game, but was also invisible on too many occasions.



Diogo Jota /10

8/10 Don't think he had a single poor game, and I know he had plenty of good ones, and many excellent ones. Our season could have been a lot more successful without his injury.



Darwin Nunez /10

6/10 Certainly didn't have a bad season as some would have us believe.