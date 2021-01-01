« previous next »
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 08:56:53 am
How come it was a council-led operation anyway?  What involvement would the council have at this level, surely it's a police matter?  I understand the trading standards element that exists, just seems odd to me.

Also, the 11-year sentence is beyond a joke, arson carries a maximum of 8 years, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity is a maximum of 2 years, Committing offence with intent to commit a human trafficking offence is 10 years (so long as you don't kidnap or imprison them falsely anyway, even some attempted murders can land you under 11 years.  It's crazy.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 08:56:57 am
Still waiting for the private prosecution against the club that have 115 charges over them, expecting a 150 year sentence on that one.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 09:23:40 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 08:56:53 am
How come it was a council-led operation anyway?  What involvement would the council have at this level, surely it's a police matter?  I understand the trading standards element that exists, just seems odd to me.

Also, the 11-year sentence is beyond a joke, arson carries a maximum of 8 years, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity is a maximum of 2 years, Committing offence with intent to commit a human trafficking offence is 10 years (so long as you don't kidnap or imprison them falsely anyway, even some attempted murders can land you under 11 years.  It's crazy.

Trading standards are run by local councils.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 09:24:41 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:56:57 am
Still waiting for the private prosecution against the club that have 115 charges over them, expecting a 150 year sentence on that one.

Did make me laugh when it said the case was brought about to protect some of the worlds most valuable content

Inflating sponsorships, cooking books and having off shore payments must be a real boost to the PL brand
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 09:54:10 am
Quote from: BoRed on May 30, 2023, 11:00:56 pm
Private property is worth more than human life to people who make the rules.

Indeed.

Not much has changed over the centuries.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 09:54:14 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:56:57 am
Still waiting for the private prosecution against the club that have 115 charges over them, expecting a 150 year sentence on that one.

Priorities though eh?
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 10:00:00 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:47:31 am
Re the 3pm broadcasting ban. It should go. Clubs make much more money these days from TV rights than from tickets, so I doubt it has any financial impact. Plus going the match is such a different experience than watching on TV that I don't think there that much competition between the two. I honestly can't imagine that there are many fans that think, oh, our 3pm kick-off isn't on TV, I have to buy a ticket instead. There are just so many other option to see what happened these days.

I think the idea is to protect lower league clubs, who are much more dependent on match day revenue.

However, I am not sure how much impact the blackout really has.
English attendances in the lower leagues are higher than in other countries (I think League 1 is higher than pretty much all other countries 2nd Tier, bar Germany). However, how can you measure how much of that is down to the blackout?
There are also other historical/cultural factors involved.

This service had 50,000 subscribers, and that will only be a small fraction of those who are streaming games. Figures for Final Score and Soccer Saturday suggest there are millions who have an interest in football but are, for whatever reason, not attending live games on a Saturday afternoon.

There's also the fact that these days Premier League games since to have 3 o'clock kick offs less and less often. Between moves for TV and European games, there's probably no more than 50% on an average weekend, making the blackout less relevant anyway.


For clubs lower down living on the edge, even just a small drop in attendance could cause issues. But could removing the black out and increasing solidarity payments be overall a net gain for all clubs? Also worth considering that the Football League has a streaming service that has the same blackout restrictions.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 10:35:58 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:00:00 am
I think the idea is to protect lower league clubs, who are much more dependent on match day revenue.

However, I am not sure how much impact the blackout really has.
English attendances in the lower leagues are higher than in other countries (I think League 1 is higher than pretty much all other countries 2nd Tier, bar Germany). However, how can you measure how much of that is down to the blackout?
There are also other historical/cultural factors involved.

This service had 50,000 subscribers, and that will only be a small fraction of those who are streaming games. Figures for Final Score and Soccer Saturday suggest there are millions who have an interest in football but are, for whatever reason, not attending live games on a Saturday afternoon.

There's also the fact that these days Premier League games since to have 3 o'clock kick offs less and less often. Between moves for TV and European games, there's probably no more than 50% on an average weekend, making the blackout less relevant anyway.


For clubs lower down living on the edge, even just a small drop in attendance could cause issues. But could removing the black out and increasing solidarity payments be overall a net gain for all clubs? Also worth considering that the Football League has a streaming service that has the same blackout restrictions.
I think it would be a big impact at the non league level, not so much L1 and L2.  If you go to non league games it's a very transient crowd, they turn up on a Saturday afternoon when they have nothing better to do, and pretty much everyone you meet has a PL team that they support who they'd be watching on TV if they had the opportunity.

I think it's more likely that they'll just stop playing PL games at 3pm on a Saturday, that's how other countries deal with it I think.  If you could go and watch Marine for example at 3pm, then watch the Liverpool game in the bar afterwards then I think that would be a win all round.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 10:47:20 am
Not sure if I am going to sound like a Daily Mail reader or something, but a few weeks ago there was a case of some guy in Scotland escaping a custodial sentence for raping a girl and now these streamers are getting 11 years, meanwhile how many billions are missing from Covid scandals alone?

Country. Is. FUCKED.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 11:38:45 am
Absolutely mad that the ring leader of the group gets 11 years, but the man who gets found with indecent images of children on his computer gets 5.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 12:33:22 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on May 30, 2023, 10:43:36 pm
Bit harsh is it not?

People get less for murder in this country.

Any chance of a link to a case where an adult got sentenced to less than 11 years for murder in England, Wales or NI (excluding political/terrorist crimes) in the last 20 years.

Quote
Setting the minimum prison term
Depending on the facts of the offence the starting point for the minimum time served in prison for an adult
ranges from 15 to 30 years. For an offender under 18 the starting point is 12 years. It is unusual, but some
offenders receive a whole life tariff, which means they will spend the rest of their life in prison. Parliament has set
out in law the circumstances in which this can happen.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 12:49:50 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 12:33:22 pm
Any chance of a link to a case where an adult got sentenced to less than 11 years for murder in England, Wales or NI (excluding political/terrorist crimes) in the last 20 years.

This is time served, rather than sentencing, but very much not exceptional for prisoners to be released under 11 years into a murder sentence


source https://fullfact.org/crime/how-long-do-murderers-serve-prison/
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 12:57:49 pm
Surely the 3pm blackout is only a small part of it all anyway? If they stopped that, most people would still be using free or illegal channels to watch whatever game they wanted, we wouldn't all suddenly go "great, I can pay an extortionate fee for Sky to watch a 3pm game now". Plus as has also been said, most iptv is also films, normal TV channels, other sports etc. It's always going to have a market with or without the blackout.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 01:07:44 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:49:50 pm
This is time served, rather than sentencing, but very much not exceptional for prisoners to be released under 11 years into a murder sentence


source https://fullfact.org/crime/how-long-do-murderers-serve-prison/

Sentenced, not time served.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 01:25:54 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 01:07:44 pm
Sentenced, not time served.
You didn't read my post did you ;D
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 01:51:52 pm
I mentioned him earlier but Goldbridge has made more money off of illegal streams than these guys have, he's making tens of thousands per video on views alone & without the streams he'd just be outside the ground interviewing people.

Add all the others and it'll be silly sums, not a peep from the PL & Sky though.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm
11 years  wow I bet they didnt expect that. Always amazes me how this country treats those trying to beat the system worse than murderers or violent criminals. Unreal.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 03:58:26 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm
11 years  wow I bet they didnt expect that. Always amazes me how this country treats those trying to beat the system worse than murderers or violent criminals. Unreal.

It's not new is it. Corporate greed etc

Has anyone seen time for the financial crisis of 2008, or Grenfell failings

The system is designed to protect the wealthy and powerful until they no longer serve a purpose
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:51:52 pm
I mentioned him earlier but Goldbridge has made more money off of illegal streams than these guys have, he's making tens of thousands per video on views alone & without the streams he'd just be outside the ground interviewing people.

Add all the others and it'll be silly sums, not a peep from the PL & Sky though.

Im not necessarily doubting this but is he actually making tens of thousands per video?

If so the guy is potentially on footballer style money?!
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Im not necessarily doubting this but is he actually making tens of thousands per video?

If so the guy is potentially on footballer style money?!

Maybe not each video, you get $18 per 1000 views, his last video was an hour ago & has 41k views, he also makes money from endorsements/sponsorship.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 04:50:50 pm
All the sympathy for them a bit misplaced. One of them got done for having child porn on top of it.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 05:14:56 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 04:50:50 pm
All the sympathy for them a bit misplaced. One of them got done for having child porn on top of it.

Not seen a single person anywhere giving that twat sympathy, him getting lass than the others is fucked up & I've seen plenty mentioning that.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Im not necessarily doubting this but is he actually making tens of thousands per video?

If so the guy is potentially on footballer style money?!

The RPM is different for each category, looking online the average for the sports category is between $0.5 and $5, but he also livestreams and his videos are 90 minutes plus so i'm not sure how that will affect how much he gets. Then they get money from sponsors, superchats etc on top of that.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 05:47:51 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm
The RPM is different for each category, looking online the average for the sports category is between $0.5 and $5, but he also livestreams and his videos are 90 minutes plus so i'm not sure how that will affect how much he gets. Then they get money from sponsors, superchats etc on top of that.


Whatever he makes, he makes it because he uses an illegal source.

I don't blame him, I blame the twats at the PL/Sky and the stupid wages players are on, if I worked for any of them I'd be going after them all though & taking everything they've earned.  ;D
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 06:33:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:57:49 pm
Surely the 3pm blackout is only a small part of it all anyway? If they stopped that, most people would still be using free or illegal channels to watch whatever game they wanted, we wouldn't all suddenly go "great, I can pay an extortionate fee for Sky to watch a 3pm game now". Plus as has also been said, most iptv is also films, normal TV channels, other sports etc. It's always going to have a market with or without the blackout.

100%. Why pay 80 a month to sky when you can pay 40 a year for iptv.. with vod content too
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:14:56 pm
Not seen a single person anywhere giving that twat sympathy, him getting lass than the others is fucked up & I've seen plenty mentioning that.
If you're a criminal gang making millions off your crime of course you're going to get a big sentence if you get caught. Just seems like common sense to me, anything involving you making and laundering on that scale is going to be a biggie.

For me  the people involved in this type of thing are usually massive dickheads not surprised one of them was a nonce and if it wasn't this type or fraud it would be some other with human victims. Why I have no sympathy whatsoever. And why personally i could never give my doe to them. Just dont know who you're funding. Not like they were doing it to be Robin Hood, just greedy criminals ultimately.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Yesterday at 11:39:23 pm
14 years ago coming up, my mate was booted in the head after a night out.

He died in hospital after his wife and kids were rushed there to say goodbye

His killer got 10 years. One less than this bloke

Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Today at 12:01:11 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm
If you're a criminal gang making millions off your crime of course you're going to get a big sentence if you get caught. Just seems like common sense to me, anything involving you making and laundering on that scale is going to be a biggie.

For me  the people involved in this type of thing are usually massive dickheads not surprised one of them was a nonce and if it wasn't this type or fraud it would be some other with human victims. Why I have no sympathy whatsoever. And why personally i could never give my doe to them. Just dont know who you're funding. Not like they were doing it to be Robin Hood, just greedy criminals ultimately.

As has been pointed out above, property developers have made millions off the crime of substandard safety practices on their buildings which resulted in multiple deaths. Show me the common sense judicial procedures that have transpired since Grenfell please.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Today at 01:04:55 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:19:30 pm
If you're a criminal gang making millions off your crime of course you're going to get a big sentence if you get caught. Just seems like common sense to me, anything involving you making and laundering on that scale is going to be a biggie.
It's not common sense at all. And 'laundering?' Where are you getting that from?

Quote
For me  the people involved in this type of thing are usually massive dickheads not surprised one of them was a nonce and if it wasn't this type or fraud it would be some other with human victims.
Yet you seem content that the 'nonce' got a shorter sentence than the guy who was guilty primarily of doing the PL and broadcasters out of some money they may never have got anyway (the old myth that if these streams weren't available everyone who paid for one would have given their money to Sky or whoever instead)

Quote
Why I have no sympathy whatsoever. And why personally i could never give my doe to them.
Oh deer! Just like you to buck the trend

Quote
Just dont know who you're funding. Not like they were doing it to be Robin Hood, just greedy criminals ultimately.
The creatures outside looked from streamers to broadcasters, and from broadcasters to streamers, and from streamers to broadcasters again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
Today at 01:40:34 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:04:55 am

Oh deer! Just like you to buck the trend
The creatures outside looked from streamers to broadcasters, and from broadcasters to streamers, and from streamers to broadcasters again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.

There is a house way down in New Orleans
They call the Rising Sun
And it's been the ruin of many a poor boy
And God I know I'm one
