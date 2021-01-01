Re the 3pm broadcasting ban. It should go. Clubs make much more money these days from TV rights than from tickets, so I doubt it has any financial impact. Plus going the match is such a different experience than watching on TV that I don't think there that much competition between the two. I honestly can't imagine that there are many fans that think, oh, our 3pm kick-off isn't on TV, I have to buy a ticket instead. There are just so many other option to see what happened these days.



I think the idea is to protect lower league clubs, who are much more dependent on match day revenue.However, I am not sure how much impact the blackout really has.English attendances in the lower leagues are higher than in other countries (I think League 1 is higher than pretty much all other countries 2nd Tier, bar Germany). However, how can you measure how much of that is down to the blackout?There are also other historical/cultural factors involved.This service had 50,000 subscribers, and that will only be a small fraction of those who are streaming games. Figures for Final Score and Soccer Saturday suggest there are millions who have an interest in football but are, for whatever reason, not attending live games on a Saturday afternoon.There's also the fact that these days Premier League games since to have 3 o'clock kick offs less and less often. Between moves for TV and European games, there's probably no more than 50% on an average weekend, making the blackout less relevant anyway.For clubs lower down living on the edge, even just a small drop in attendance could cause issues. But could removing the black out and increasing solidarity payments be overall a net gain for all clubs? Also worth considering that the Football League has a streaming service that has the same blackout restrictions.