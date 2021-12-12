« previous next »
Flawless TV Streamers Nicked

Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« on: Today at 05:33:22 pm »
Wasn't sure whether to post this news in one of the Stream threads, but as I'd never heard of this organisation, thought I'd post the news as it's own thread.


TV fraud gang jailed for illegally streaming Premier League games
Published
1 hour ago

By Tom Symonds and Tom Grundy

Five men who illegally streamed Premier League football matches to tens of thousands of people have been jailed.

The gang sold cut-price £10-a-month subscriptions, bragging they made money showing games not otherwise available to watch live in the UK because of "blackout" broadcasting rules.

Their operation, described as the biggest so far, received more than £7m from 50,000 subscribers.

The sentencing follows a rare private prosecution by the Premier League.

The fraud prosecution was brought to protect "some of the world's most valuable content", the league's lawyers said.

It followed a lengthy trading-standards investigation led by Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

And the personal details of many of those who paid for Flawless TV are now in the hands of investigators, raising the question of what action might be taken against them.

At Derby Crown Court, the gang's "prime mover", Mark Gould, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Four other members were sentenced to between three and more than five years.

One of them, Christopher Felvus, 36, was also found guilty of voyeurism and possessing indecent images of children, discovered on his computer.

Trading-standards investigator Doug Love led a raid on Gould's smart riverside flat in Greenwich, south London.

"I don't think any of us realised how big it was," Mr Love tells BBC News.

"When we went into the spare bedroom, there were 20 or 30 set-top boxes linked together."

The gang took feeds from broadcasters in the UK, Qatar, the US, Australia and Canada and streamed them a few seconds later via the Flawless service.

The operation developed apps offering Premier League matches and other content, which ran on phones and smart TVs.

Users picked what they wanted to watch from a fully-functional on-screen programme guide.

The gang made £7.2m between 2016 and 2021, according to the league. Gould personally made more than £1.7m.

Direct subscribers paid £10 a month to watch every Premier League game, compared with about £80 a month for legal services from Sky, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

'3pm kick-off'

The case has highlighted a demand for illegal streaming, created by the unavailability of many football matches on TV.

Uefa allows the Premier League to prevent broadcasts of UK matches between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturdays.

The "blackout", in place for decades, is to encourage fans to attend matches, at all levels of football, rather than watch on TV.

But Flawless offered subscribers "3pm kick-off" Premier League games, otherwise broadcast only abroad.

The gang had exchanged messages saying the "blackout" was "good for business", accounting for 80% of subscribers, prosecutor David Groome told the court.

Research from the Intellectual Property Office estimates nearly four million people in the UK used an illegal source to watch live sport last year.

Some pubs and bars also use illegal streams to show unavailable matches, or to avoid the cost of official services, which can be more than £20,000 a year for commercial premises.

Fans point out while most games are not televised in the UK, they are all shown live overseas.

"The Premier League is on our doorstep and yet we have the least amount of access to that football," YouTuber Daniel Bradley, also known as FPL Mate, says.

"I would pay more for more - but I don't have that option."

When the investigators raided the homes of gang members, they seized computer equipment and documents detailing the operation of Flawless.

As a result, they now have payment information for thousands of those who subscribed to the service.

The Premier League pays the Federation Against Copyright Theft to investigate and enforce its copyright over football content.

Fact visits those identified as using illegal football streaming, warning them they are potentially breaking the law, as well as issuing "cease and desist" letters to those running streams.

But it seems highly unlikely fans will face legal action.

One of the barristers who worked on the Flawless case, Ari Alibhai, said, in an online seminar, in 2021: "In practice, the idea of someone being prosecuted who isn't also concerned in the trade, so they aren't also concerned in supplying illicit television services, is minimal."

Steal money

But fans thinking of subscribing to illegal streams could be setting themselves up for another headache.

"You get sports and you are getting a cheap price," Mr Love says. "But you're committing an offence and putting yourself in danger.

"You are contributing to organised crime who won't be paying taxes and can make a quick buck by selling your details on."

These could be used to steal money or hack computers. The streaming sites themselves are also riddled with malware and pornography.

Big business

Prosecutors in the Flawless case described the lengths to which gangs would go to avoid detection, in a cat-and-mouse game between broadcasters and illegal streamers.

Sky adds a code on screen during its broadcasts, which acts as a watermark, so it can determine which legitimate accounts are being used for offering illegal streaming.

But the Flawless gang developed software to blur the watermark - and so Sky randomised its on-screen position to prevent that.

Covert "test purchases" and subscriptions are also used in the fight against copyright theft, helping the Premier League take down 590,000 streams in 2021.

But it remains big business - and when Flawless was shut down, other services were quick to take over, amid complaints from users online.

The investigation into the gang continues - the aim now to seize the illegal money they made.

BBC Report plus pix:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65697595
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm »
The 3pm blackout is stupid and should be abolished.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:42:43 pm
The 3pm blackout is stupid and should be abolished.
Agreed. Not everyone can afford to attend top-flight matches these days
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:50:52 pm »
Ten quid a month  :lmao
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:45:15 pm
Agreed. Not everyone can afford to attend top-flight matches these days

I never have and never will go to many matches. In fact I've only ever been to 1 PL game at Anfield (Thanks to Harinder). I just have neither the time or the money and with the difficulty of finding tickets if I wanted them and then the amount they would cost me, it's just not high on my list.

I do want to watch the games but I can't without paying for multiple subs and even then I'll likely miss a good amount of them because of the black out.
I Have paid for a streaming service in the past (that went through paypal, so no money details going to dodgy folk) precisely because I felt I had no option other than that.

The PL should just offer their own platform and sell direct to fans. The NFL Gamepass app is a good template for them to follow.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm »
I'd try and amend it, as I think the point of the blackout still has merit in getting people to lower league grounds on a Saturday afternoon instead of sat at home or the pub watching PL games.

I'd move lower league games to 2pm Saturday and PL games to 4pm, and televise them all. If you want to go to a lower league game, go for it, and watch the PL games at 4, and if you're going to a PL game the difference between 3 and 4 isn't huge enough to be a massive hindrance.

That way everyone wins. We get all PL games on tv legally in the UK for people that want to watch them, and we protect the lower league window. It may also reduce the number of games kicking off at stupid times just so Sky and BT can show them.outsidr of the blackout window as well. If we could end up in a situation where we have 2 Sunday games, the odd Monday night game and the rest at 4pm Saturday I think we'd be in a better place.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:55:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:50:52 pm
Ten quid a month  :lmao

Incredible that they found enough people who don't know how to stream games that they could make a business out of it.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:55:27 pm
Incredible that they found enough people who don't know how to stream games that they could make a business out of it.

Having IPTV saves so much fucking around that it's worth the money just for the game and ppv fights. I'd never sign up for a monthly sub or pay more than half they were getting though & it's paypal or no go for me.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:55:27 pm
Incredible that they found enough people who don't know how to stream games that they could make a business out of it.

Not everyone has a oojason
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 05:53:52 pm
I'd try and amend it, as I think the point of the blackout still has merit in getting people to lower league grounds on a Saturday afternoon instead of sat at home or the pub watching PL games.

I'd move lower league games to 2pm Saturday and PL games to 4pm, and televise them all. If you want to go to a lower league game, go for it, and watch the PL games at 4, and if you're going to a PL game the difference between 3 and 4 isn't huge enough to be a massive hindrance.

That way everyone wins. We get all PL games on tv legally in the UK for people that want to watch them, and we protect the lower league window. It may also reduce the number of games kicking off at stupid times just so Sky and BT can show them.outsidr of the blackout window as well. If we could end up in a situation where we have 2 Sunday games, the odd Monday night game and the rest at 4pm Saturday I think we'd be in a better place.

Realistically that doesn't give most people the time to get home from the 2pm game in time to watch the 4pm kick offs. How many people live ~5mins from their lower league teams stadium?
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:42:43 pm
The 3pm blackout is stupid and should be abolished.
It's a good idea in the principle of making sure stadiums are full.  It's hard to know what impact it would have on Premier League clubs that don't sell out currently or only just manage to sell out.

This season every Premier League club averaged 91%+ attendances (attendance as a percentage of capacity).  I'm not sure how that breaks down by Saturday 3pm versus other slots where televised games were being shown or versus slots where their own game was being shown.

It's also good for lower league and non-league teams that do still generally kick off at 3pm on Saturday and 'borrow' a lot of fans of Premier League teams.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 05:53:52 pm
I'd try and amend it, as I think the point of the blackout still has merit in getting people to lower league grounds on a Saturday afternoon instead of sat at home or the pub watching PL games.

I'd move lower league games to 2pm Saturday and PL games to 4pm, and televise them all. If you want to go to a lower league game, go for it, and watch the PL games at 4, and if you're going to a PL game the difference between 3 and 4 isn't huge enough to be a massive hindrance.

That way everyone wins. We get all PL games on tv legally in the UK for people that want to watch them, and we protect the lower league window. It may also reduce the number of games kicking off at stupid times just so Sky and BT can show them.outsidr of the blackout window as well. If we could end up in a situation where we have 2 Sunday games, the odd Monday night game and the rest at 4pm Saturday I think we'd be in a better place.

I don't know how much merit it has regarding lower league games. I'd fancy that the majority are like me and wouldn't go to lower league games anyway.

At the very least, if the PL offered its own service, they could make the full game available 2-3 hours later. Again, the NFL do this. Some of their games on GamePass, I cannot watch live as they have sold the local rights to Sky or someone else. I just wait until the next day and watch it then.

It's not the BEST solution and might not stop people using 3pm as an excuse to why they stream but it would be a start and would show that they are at least trying to offer something.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:55:27 pm
Incredible that they found enough people who don't know how to stream games that they could make a business out of it.

For me, it was convenience.

I didn't have to scrabble around finding a stream, gambling on quality of that stream, fighting through dodgy blind links and pop-ups and worrying what sort of computer aids I was risking.

A single site I used to sub 11 canadian dollars for, had it all there with multiple channels and a schedule. If we're playing an average of 6 games a month, that's probably about a quid a game, for the convenience of it just working 95% of the time.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:10:15 pm »
I find it strange that people in England don't get to watch so many ENGLISH Premier League games live. Imagine being a supporter of a midtable team. Not everyone can afford to go to games regularly.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:05:27 pm
I don't know how much merit it has regarding lower league games. I'd fancy that the majority are like me and wouldn't go to lower league games anyway.

At the very least, if the PL offered its own service, they could make the full game available 2-3 hours later. Again, the NFL do this. Some of their games on GamePass, I cannot watch live as they have sold the local rights to Sky or someone else. I just wait until the next day and watch it then.

It's not the BEST solution and might not stop people using 3pm as an excuse to why they stream but it would be a start and would show that they are at least trying to offer something.

The vast majority of fans of PL teams wont want to go to lower league games, true. But lots of people who follow lower league teams also watch the PL. Not wanting to go and watch your lower league team isn't the same as the lad who does but may pick and choose his games if theres PL on tv every Sat at 3pm. And those clubs need the money from gate receipts far more and should be protected to some degree.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 06:13:30 pm
The vast majority of fans of PL teams wont want to go to lower league games, true. But lots of people who follow lower league teams also watch the PL. Not wanting to go and watch your lower league team isn't the same as the lad who does but may pick and choose his games if theres PL on tv every Sat at 3pm. And those clubs need the money from gate receipts far more and should be protected to some degree.

I definitely don't want to shit on poorer teams. There must be a workaround.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:45:14 pm »
Fair play to them. We need more of these people to do the same thing. The price of football these days is a disgrace.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:45:14 pm
Fair play to them. We need more of these people to do the same thing. The price of football these days is a disgrace.

Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:45:14 pm
Fair play to them. We need more of these people to do the same thing.

Not sure I agree. Fair play to those providing streams for free. Those who make millions out of it are no better than Sky and the PL.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:16:02 pm
I definitely don't want to shit on poorer teams. There must be a workaround.

Do away with premier league 3pm Saturday kickoffs entirely? 1 game Fri night, 1 game Sat at noon, 1 game Sat evening, 1 game Mon night. 6 games on Sunday, split 3 each at 2 & 4pm kickoffs. There are so many premier league games now at stupid times, I don't know why they even pretend the traditional kick off time is even remotely relevant any more.

If you've potentially got a Tues European game afterwards then you get shifted to one of the 3 earlier slots automatically, just like teams in the UEFA currently play on Sundays before a tie.

Yes, it's a stupid plan, but I think you need to be able to come up with them to work in scheduling at the FA these days.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:29:14 pm »
The 3pm Saturday blackout is dated, & needs to be scrapped, they'll always be some finding a stream so they can watch a 3pm Saturday kickoff.


Scrap the 3pm Saturday blackout, or move premier league 3pm Saturday matches to 12.30pm or Sunday, & have them live on TV.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm »
Just open up the 3:00pm games for the clubs to broadcast through their own platform and create an additional revenue stream based upon demand for their content.

Ours would be for example of LFC TV both TV and online options.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:50:52 pm
Ten quid a month  :lmao

Fuckin expensive!
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:53:43 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:21:37 pm
Not sure I agree. Fair play to those providing streams for free. Those who make millions out of it are no better than Sky and the PL.


I'm happy to pay just over £1pw for the footy alone, ad in the ppv, the fact you can watch it on the stick/box it's a no brainer for many.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:54:23 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:48:12 pm
Fuckin expensive!

Robbing bastards.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:00:28 pm »
Never paid a single penny for any football match or UFC/boxing PPV. Long live free streams!
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:51:56 pm

The PL should just offer their own platform and sell direct to fans. The NFL Gamepass app is a good template for them to follow.

A less good template if they still blackout the sky games like it used to do?
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm »
Was with these years ago, was a great service for a couple of years then turned to shite. They even had a Facebook site so no wonder they got nicked.
IPTV isn't just for footy by the way 😉
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 09:19:51 pm
IPTV isn't just for footy by the way 😉
Good point. I dont even use free tv just iptv
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:36:02 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 09:19:51 pm
Was with these years ago, was a great service for a couple of years then turned to shite. They even had a Facebook site so no wonder they got nicked.
IPTV isn't just for footy by the way 😉

Marvel were the same, started advertising,made their facebook page public & then wondered why they got nicked.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:45:14 pm
Fair play to them. We need more of these people to do the same thing. The price of football these days is a disgrace.

Bar the paedo of course! :P
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:19:57 pm
Bar the paedo of course! :P


Who got less time  ::)
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:43:36 pm »
Quote
At Derby Crown Court, the gang's "prime mover", Mark Gould, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Bit harsh is it not?

People get less for murder in this country.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 10:43:36 pm
Bit harsh is it not?

People get less for murder in this country.

Indeed.

I recently saw a video of someone in a car, veeeeery slowly emerge from a turn and just not care that a cyclist was there. Slooooooowly hit them, which is obvs enough to knock the cyclist off the bike, and then continue at this slooooooooow pace (literally creeping) to run all four wheels over the bike and the cycle, leaving the victim with severe life altering injuries and the driver with just a 2 year sentence.

Of course this piracy thing is about rich dudes not getting even more money and the rich dudes who make the rules having their backs. Because you know, money.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm »
Private property is worth more than human life to people who make the rules.
Re: Flawless TV Streamers Nicked
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:01:20 pm »
If they want to go after the users they should start with Goldbridge & the rest of them.
