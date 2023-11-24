In the last few days I've watched half of Luton vs. Man U, most of Everton vs. Palace and us vs. Luton. Give me Luton in the Premier League ahead of Everton and Palace any day (small caveat for Palace that they had a Hodgson hangover and most of their best players injured).



Luton's fans are a bit small-time but no worse than a club like Leicester City. I also appreciate they're only one bad managerical appointment from being another team of spoilers but, right now, they're refreshingly entertaining.



It's almost 10 years to the day they were playing Nuneaton Town in the Conference (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26203607). In that time Luton have had multiple promotions to the Premier League whilst Nuneaton renamed to their pre-liquidation name of Nuneaton Borough, had two relegations and were liquidated for the second time a few weeks ago (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68016296). Whether Luton ultimately stay up or not this season they're having one hell of a ride.



Rob Edwards seems sound and plays decent football, although less so when we went there and they shut up shop, but it's their right to do that.All the fuss about Everton though as if the PL is better for them being in it. They play garbage football year after year. Luton have offered more to the league this year than Everton have for several.