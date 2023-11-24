« previous next »
Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)

Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (6)
November 24, 2023, 02:49:25 pm
Quote from: semit5 on November 23, 2023, 08:17:41 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67513553

The more you hear about this clubs fans, the less appealing they get
Quote from: andy07 on November 23, 2023, 09:55:45 pm
We take the piss out of Everton but the sooner Luton is flushed into the next galaxy the better.  Truly rancid set of fans.

 
They have always been massive Tory c*nts, and I wouldn't mind, but Luton is nothing but a shithole.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (6)
November 24, 2023, 03:16:22 pm
Terry de Niro
They have always been massive Tory c*nts, and I wouldn't mind, but Luton is nothing but a shithole.

Obviously, no disrespect to the people who have roots there.  But, you are correct.

I've got family in MK, and that's a shithole too.
  I've been a good boy
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (6)
November 24, 2023, 03:44:25 pm
The fact that Tommy Robinson and his gang of nonces support them should give anyone enough reason for wanting them to go down. Was gutted when they beat Coventry in the play-off final. Here's hoping they fuck off and never come back up
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (9)
December 21, 2023, 12:33:45 pm
Ray K
Tom Lockyer discharged from hospital

Quote
We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturdays incident.

The Club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.

Supported by the actions of Bournemouths medical team and local paramedics, it was ultimately the protocols instilled and professional actions of our own medical staff that gave Tom this chance to recover and to whom we are thankful.

Naturally, the events that unfolded last weekend surprised and shocked everyone witnessing it. Together with Sporting Chance, via the Premier League, the Club is in the process of providing care for those who may be affected by any distress caused.

The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.

Tom, his family and the Club would like to thank everyone in the football family who have sent messages of concern and love. The level of support has been overwhelming.

Were so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team-mates, colleagues, and supporters, starting on Saturday.

Good to see he's had an ICD fitted, but I'm really surprised he didn't have one after having an AFib event in May. Sounds like he had an ablation procedure then, but for a high-performing sports person putting stress on the heart I would have assumed that he needed the extra safety net of the ICD.

Hope he makes a full recovery and can get back playing again.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (6)
December 21, 2023, 01:28:36 pm
Black Bull Nova
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 24, 2023, 03:44:25 pm
The fact that Tommy Robinson and his gang of nonces support them should give anyone enough reason for wanting them to go down. Was gutted when they beat Coventry in the play-off final. Here's hoping they fuck off and never come back up


After they beat Saudi at the weekend
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (6)
December 23, 2023, 05:26:18 pm
Riquende
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 21, 2023, 01:28:36 pm

After they beat Saudi at the weekend

Good call...
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (12)
December 23, 2023, 09:16:06 pm
Terry de Niro
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 21, 2023, 01:28:36 pm

After they beat Saudi at the weekend
I hope you had that as a bet.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (12)
December 24, 2023, 02:34:27 pm
Riquende
As many league goals by Christmas (18) as Utd have managed (and in 1 fewer game).
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (12)
December 24, 2023, 03:05:14 pm
rushyman
Fans are evil small time thugs

Want them down asap
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (12)
December 24, 2023, 09:29:30 pm
Terry de Niro
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on December 24, 2023, 03:05:14 pm
Fans are evil small time thugs

Want them down asap
Agreed. Still, it was nice to see them beat the Saudi Headcutters yesterday.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (19)
January 30, 2024, 09:46:33 pm
Riquende
Been a long while since I've had to update the title but a big 3 today that puts Everton down in the relegation places, for now.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
February 3, 2024, 05:07:53 pm
Riquende
Another big away point and not only are Everton back down in the drop zone, but as it stands Luton have gone above Forest up into 16th.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
thaddeus
In the last few days I've watched half of Luton vs. Man U, most of Everton vs. Palace and us vs. Luton.  Give me Luton in the Premier League ahead of Everton and Palace any day (small caveat for Palace that they had a Hodgson hangover and most of their best players injured).

Luton's fans are a bit small-time but no worse than a club like Leicester City.  I also appreciate they're only one bad managerical appointment from being another team of spoilers but, right now, they're refreshingly entertaining.

It's almost 10 years to the day they were playing Nuneaton Town in the Conference (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26203607).  In that time Luton have had multiple promotions to the Premier League whilst Nuneaton renamed to their pre-liquidation name of Nuneaton Borough, had two relegations and were liquidated for the second time a few weeks ago (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68016296).  Whether Luton ultimately stay up or not this season they're having one hell of a ride.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
WhereAngelsPlay
At least they have a go.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
TipTopKop
Seeing him and his comments after the game, their manager's sound.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm
Fromola
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
In the last few days I've watched half of Luton vs. Man U, most of Everton vs. Palace and us vs. Luton.  Give me Luton in the Premier League ahead of Everton and Palace any day (small caveat for Palace that they had a Hodgson hangover and most of their best players injured).

Luton's fans are a bit small-time but no worse than a club like Leicester City.  I also appreciate they're only one bad managerical appointment from being another team of spoilers but, right now, they're refreshingly entertaining.

It's almost 10 years to the day they were playing Nuneaton Town in the Conference (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26203607).  In that time Luton have had multiple promotions to the Premier League whilst Nuneaton renamed to their pre-liquidation name of Nuneaton Borough, had two relegations and were liquidated for the second time a few weeks ago (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68016296).  Whether Luton ultimately stay up or not this season they're having one hell of a ride.

Rob Edwards seems sound and plays decent football, although less so when we went there and they shut up shop, but it's their right to do that.

All the fuss about Everton though as if the PL is better for them being in it. They play garbage football year after year. Luton have offered more to the league this year than Everton have for several.

Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm
rushyman
Manager sound, players good bunch

Fans absolute shithouses of the highest order
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm
WhereAngelsPlay
"We just made them angry"  ;D

He's a dude.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Today at 11:56:32 am
Alisson Wonderland
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
In the last few days I've watched half of Luton vs. Man U, most of Everton vs. Palace and us vs. Luton.  Give me Luton in the Premier League ahead of Everton and Palace any day (small caveat for Palace that they had a Hodgson hangover and most of their best players injured).

Luton's fans are a bit small-time but no worse than a club like Leicester City.  I also appreciate they're only one bad managerical appointment from being another team of spoilers but, right now, they're refreshingly entertaining.

It's almost 10 years to the day they were playing Nuneaton Town in the Conference (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26203607).  In that time Luton have had multiple promotions to the Premier League whilst Nuneaton renamed to their pre-liquidation name of Nuneaton Borough, had two relegations and were liquidated for the second time a few weeks ago (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68016296).  Whether Luton ultimately stay up or not this season they're having one hell of a ride.
One of the players who played against Nuneaton Town in that game 10 years ago came on at half time yesterday  :o  They've done very well as a club to get to where they are and I hope they stay up.
Re: Bring Me Sunshine - the Luton Town '23-'24 Premier League Pointsometer (20)
Today at 12:03:24 pm
Red Beret
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm
Manager sound, players good bunch

Fans absolute shithouses of the highest order

Think their fans are still stuck in the 80s.
