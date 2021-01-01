Poll

How do we feel they are doing?

Brilliant. Great outfit. Fantastic officials.
They have problems, but are really great at their jobs
Meh
They are terrible, not biased, just shite
Bent* and as unprofessional* as fuck
Conkers are the new black
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PGMOL What to do?  (Read 918 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,146
  • Asterisks baby!
PGMOL What to do?
« on: Yesterday at 08:04:55 am »
I'm fairly sure that you're aware that I've had enough of these openly cheating c*nts now.

From their open trolling of Liverpool, putting Manc after Manc after Manc after Manc that all fuck us up the arse in every game to uber shitbags like Tierney and his thug of a lino on our games to their open fixing* of games via bizarre and one-sided decisions I actually think they have ruined the game and I can't see it ever getting better.

I think that they should either be shaken up OR that they should be replaced with an outfit that can do the job they are paid to do. That outfit should be open, honest, transparent, accountable and miked up. VAR shoudl be released, unedited, after every game and the referee should have a press conference where he (or she) has to explain all the wrong decisions they have made. There should be a scheme where clubs can challenge the officials and action can be taken to remove those that are consistently crap. Managers should be allowed to openly question wrong decisions with the ref or lino and that should be televised. They should also be paid a lot, lot more to stave off financial incentives they may be offered and proper vetting should be employed.

I think that any official that is cheating and we've all seen a few that don't even bother hiding it any more, televising stuff, showing what they got wrong and getting an explanation and recordings from the officials through every game would explain their thinking. The option should be there to sack those that can't do their jobs.

The upside to all this? Better officiated games in a climate where everything is open, honest and fair. An environment where it's not a bad thing to make a mistake and these are acknowledged and an environment where when an official consistently makes 'mistakes' against a certain team or for a certain team these can be analysed and crap/bent officials can be sacked. The game would be better, refs would actually gain respect because people can see what they are thinking and doing. At the moment, to me, they look as bent and unprofessional as fuck and there are an awful lot of people that think the same. How is it 'good' for the game or the officials to run it as badly as it is now?



*I do accept that it's possible that they aren't biased or bent and that they are honestly just utterly and completely incompetent in every way - in either case they should be released from their contract with the league and a professional outfit that can do the job should be brought in.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,161
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:25:52 am »
Brilliant. Great outfit. Fantastic officials.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,362
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:09:56 am »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,146
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:13:24 am »
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:15:22 am »
I would have said just shite. But that performance from John Brooks the guy Klopp shouted at was pure bias and agenda driven. They are not professional.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 am »
Of course they are bent, if you were genuinely that shite at your profession, you really have no business being in the job in the first place!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,250
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 am »
What to do indeed?

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 am »
Not fit for purpose and as somebody put in another thread the other day its a police mentality amongst as most are ex or failed coppers.

Never accept criticism or wrong doing and back each other to the hilt even when in the wrong. Take on one of them and you are opening a can of worms for yourself with the rest of them.

Overall just a bunch of incompetent full of self importance bellends
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • BOBBINS!
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:09:37 am »
Bloody hell, Andy.  Do you get paid by the thread?  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,146
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:09:37 am
Bloody hell, Andy.  Do you get paid by the thread?  ;D

I do! That's why I drive around in a pea-green Reliant Robin and wear a fur coat and a crown made out of pewter when I'm down the ale house regaling the punters with tales or yore and quaffing half pints of mild.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:42:29 am »
The trouble with demanding any accountability is that so many decisions on the football field are subjective. Not the 'did the ball cross the line' type of decision, but the 'is that contact a free kick or too minor to worry about.'

Refs can therefore not give freekicks when they choose, and could say something about 'not every challenge is a foul' while giving a freekick for the other team for something that looks identical. It's a bit mad, but that's the way of it.

Related to that is the idea about what's required for a penalty - 'not enough in it to give a penalty' we hear from commentators (and presumably also refs if they were made accountable) but the same foul outside the box would be given as a free kick.

For what it's worth, I think a lot of teams have cottoned on to a way of dealing with our pressing. As soon as a Liverpool player presses, the opposition player goes down at the slightest contact and it's a free kick. However when we have the ball, we try to play on when pressed (and fouled) so we get fewer free kicks than the number of fouls we receive.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,442
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 am »
All I can say is the stats are damning.

They need replaced, they work for the FA and EPL members and need to be accountable to them. The trouble is some members might be happy with their performances
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,788
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:47:57 pm »
I voted bent and unprofessional. Tongue only tentatively placed in cheek too.

Bent, I'm not sure about. A certain bias? I'd say yes. Be it unconscious or otherwise. Vindictive? I'd say yes to that. They are certainly highly unprofessional and unfit for purpose. The fact they are held to account by nobody but themselves is also dubious at best.

I think they are a symptom of the wider demise of the game though. It's a shambolic mess from top to bottom, so why would refereeing be any different?
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,075
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:38:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:25:52 am
Brilliant. Great outfit. Fantastic officials.

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • YNWA
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:28:13 pm »
I was always VERY skeptical of their "Bentness" and "unprofessionalism" but, sitting in Anfield the day against Villa watching that ref who Klopp shouted at and his performance, I'm absolutely convinced.

And as I said in a previous thread, we have been cost 2 league titles AT LEAST by bent/unprofessional officiating alone.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,062
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:39:18 pm »
How far down the leagues does the pgmol go as the VAR calls that favoured Sheffield Wednesday against Barnsley yesterday were shocking,
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm »
They are bent as fuck. No professional is that shit at their job. Their "mistakes" always seem targeted as well. Match fixing. Our leagues more bent than Serie A.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • YNWA
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm
They are bent as fuck. No professional is that shit at their job. Their "mistakes" always seem targeted as well. Match fixing. Our leagues more bent than Serie A.

This. All you need to do is look at the stats, or just look at the fucking decisions and you'll see it.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:55:34 pm »
Bent as a bottle of chips.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,464
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm »
I really do hope Klopp speaks out about them after tells them exactly what he thinks of them after he leaves us. Absolute bunch of dickheads who think they cannot ever be criticized.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm »
Not a fan of rugby but at least their refs appear to explain and justify their decisions. That would be a big step forward for me in football because some of the officating this year has been ridiculous
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,542
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:11:30 pm »
Not much can be done when the majority of fans are dumb, spiteful twats more concerned with banter than the actual football.
Logged

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:08:51 am »
People don't like that corrupt word but if the cap fits wear it. Money does not need to change hands for something to be corrupted.

They corrupt play and tempo by not applying the rules equally and fairly to both teams.

They corrupt results because they corrupt play and tempo.

They corrupt league placings because of those corrupted results. They corrupt prize money, promotion, relegation and tournament qualification.

They corrupt bookings and suspensions. They even corrupt statistics and betting.

If it looks like a duck and quacks etc ..........
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
Re: PGMOL What to do?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:53:25 am »
I'm not saying they are definitely corrupt, but if I wanted to fix a match, they're the weakest links not the players. The officials are by far the lowest paid people on the pitch, by orders of magnitude, yet they have so much influence (despite the intentions of VAR) so they're much more susceptible to any corruption or match fixing rather any footballer is via betting or bribery etc. Maybe we need to make them better trained, more professional and higher paid. Or just have more accountability and transparency for their decisions, rather than them being protected from any criticism to the point where coaches and players are punished for feedback.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:01 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 