Are you going to watch the FA Cup Final and European Cup Final?

Yes! Both! They are awesomeness incarnate
Going to watch the FA Cup Final
Going to watch the European Cup Final
Not going to watch either
I like cherried muffins fulll of a blend of truffles, kebabs and, of course, cheese
Author Topic: Watchee Swatchee?  (Read 555 times)

Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Watchee Swatchee?
Today at 07:47:04 am
I would normally watch the FA Cup final as a matter of course. It's the end to any season, but this season has been the worst, most boring and predictable shite I've seen since I've been on this planet.

We can look forward to sportswashers cheating the league every year and more nations and drug runners to get involved every year. The 'checks' that the Premier League made were a joke the day Chelsea became a Russian Drug money front and has steadily got worse.

The FA Cup Final will either be the expected 7-0 demolition of a club that took the words 'football club' off their shirt decades ago to chase the cash or it will be a wonderous result for the baldy bacon banger. Either result is pretty boring.

The officiating in the league has well gone past being a joke. The refs, linos and VARs seemingly determine the result of games to such an extent that they really should just tell us what the score is before kickoff and all us mugs with season tickets can not have to bother attending and take up a hobby that isn't determined before a ball is kicked. The double standards where Klopp gets sanctioned and Pep ballbag acts like a c*nt in every game and never gets pulled up just shows the open bias that PGMOL display in every game. Pathetic bastards.

The European Cup final is likely to be the most boring one in recent times. A sportswashing shower of cheats have cheated their way to the final against a completely shite outfit that even Everton would have beaten 5-0.

So. No. For me the season is done. The sports pages shall be put away. I'll be keeping up with stuff from Liverpool's official site and LFCTV Go and also have a nosey in RAWK.

For this season I am done. Have a great summer. I've like to say that I hope you and the team are all refreshed and ready for a great Season, but PGMOL will fuck us up from day one again, so, really what's the point? Doesn't matter how well we play or who we sign - the league is determined and the officials are fucking cheats.

Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,672
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:14 am
A set of horrible bastards will be winning a trophy.

No, I won't be watching, betting on it, listening to it or giving it any attention whatsoever.
Crosby Nick

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:24:49 am
Got a family party on the Saturday and a weekend away on the Champions League final night so I should be able to avoid both games fairly easily. And I will.
tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,161
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:08 am
I'll probably watch both but switch off once City are two goals up.  No way will I watch any trophy lifts unless it's Inter.
Hedley Lamarr

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:31:23 am
Aye, fuck that noise, I'll be finding a beer garden sans TV.
damomad

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:40:55 am
I have a soon to be brother in laws stag on Saturday, unfortunately the game will be unavoidable. I may put a few bets on to make it bearable.
Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,829
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:07:44 am
Growing up in the 80's I used to love the FA Cup. In my eyes it was the pinnacle of club football. Being a wrestling fan, I saw the league title as the intercontinental championship, and the FA Cup as the heavyweight championship. The innocence of youth I suppose ;D

These days I've as much interest in watching the FA Cup as I do in watching pensioners playing lawn bowls. I genuinely didn't even know it was an all manc final until I read the opening post   :-\
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,486
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:10:27 pm
I'm going to be too busy draping my soaking-wet testicles over an electrified fence.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,584
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:13:01 pm
Only FA Cup final Ive seen in years was last seasons.

Have fuck all interest in it but for those occasional times Liverpool reach it!

I will watch the DFB Pokal final on Saturday though, cheer on Frankfurt in that one  8)
Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm
Liverpool arent involved in either game, why would I be watching.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:10:27 pm
I'm going to be too busy draping my soaking-wet testicles over an electrified fence.

Again?!
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,042
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm
I like kebabs.
has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:53:52 pm
Shite finals, near enough as bad as they can get.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,486
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #13 on: Today at 04:18:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:32:33 pm
Again?!
Been doing it quite often this past season.  ::)
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #14 on: Today at 04:26:42 pm
It feels like it needs to get worse before it can get better.  Man City spoiling European/world competitions like they've spoilt domestic competitions may finally shake things up.

I won't be watching either final.  I flick on neutral games from time to time but I've not watched a Man City game all season and have no intention of breaking that duck now.  The seemingly unavoidable snippets on news shows is more than enough.
SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:20:58 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 02:20:23 pm
Liverpool arent involved in either game, why would I be watching.

Same here. I have zero interest in watching anyone other than Liverpool. I'll probably check the final score but I won't give a crap either way. Nothing got to do with me.
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,464
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:25:24 pm
Rather have a nice tall drink of hydrofluoric acid than watch this shite. Haven't watched a non-Liverpool football match in 15 years. Fuck everyone else, especially the cheats.
S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #17 on: Today at 09:26:12 pm
Dont really care about City winning trophies.

I will probably watch the FA Cup final as theres always a chance United get utterly embarrassed.

Not watching the Champions League final as it just wont be a contest. If Inter keep it below a three goal margin they will have done well.
S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #18 on: Today at 09:27:29 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:26:42 pm
It feels like it needs to get worse before it can get better.  Man City spoiling European/world competitions like they've spoilt domestic competitions may finally shake things up.
I feel the same way. Let City make a mockery of the competition.
liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #19 on: Today at 09:29:20 pm
Am I fuck watching. Id rather share a tent with Purple Aki.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watchee Swatchee?
Reply #20 on: Today at 09:32:42 pm
I'd sooner staple your balls to a rabid rotties tale.
