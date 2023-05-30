'Boom Productions from Liverpool were scouted by @BGT but despite getting a standing ovation and 'yes' from the 4 judges they were not shown on TVThey weren't bothered about getting through but just wanted their tribute to Anne Williams and the 97, seen.' - https://twitter.com/HillsboroughSu1/status/1663231882081837056'Tribute to the Hillsborough 97 and Anne Williams. Choreographed by Boom productions':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M41X0JvYK7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M41X0JvYK7I</a>^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/M41X0JvYK7I& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13v8oeg/itv_and_britains_got_talent_have_some_explaining^ from https://twitter.com/LiamGranby/status/1663280416755679232
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Thanks for posting that, its beautiful. Im not familiar with the opening song of the sequence. We all know the second one and the third is Bob Dylans Forever Young. Anyone recognise the first one?
Excellent performance. Shame on BGT and ITV.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Yep, absolutely. Utterly despicable that ITV & BGT should edit, manipulate and use the judges reactions to their performance for another act in the show....disgusting and reprehensible. BGT should be boycotted.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]