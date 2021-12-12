« previous next »
Author Topic: Tribute to the 97 : Boom Productions  (Read 79 times)

Tribute to the 97 : Boom Productions
« on: Today at 12:28:42 am »
Deserves its own thread

Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm
'Boom Productions from Liverpool were scouted by @BGT but despite getting a standing ovation and 'yes' from the 4 judges they were not shown on TV
They weren't bothered about getting through but just wanted their tribute to Anne Williams and the 97, seen.' - https://twitter.com/HillsboroughSu1/status/1663231882081837056


'Tribute to the Hillsborough 97 and Anne Williams. Choreographed by Boom productions':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M41X0JvYK7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M41X0JvYK7I</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/M41X0JvYK7I


& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13v8oeg/itv_and_britains_got_talent_have_some_explaining




^ from https://twitter.com/LiamGranby/status/1663280416755679232

Re: Tribute to the 97 : Boom Productions
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:15:26 am »
Thanks for posting that, its beautiful. Im not familiar with the opening song of the sequence. We all know the second one and the third is Bob Dylans Forever Young. Anyone recognise the first one?
Re: Tribute to the 97 : Boom Productions
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:48:12 am »

Nice one, Barney.

A background info video to the beautiful performance - and unfortunately a little more... www.facebook.com/1545143235/videos/778492993970931
Re: Tribute to the 97 : Boom Productions
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:54:48 am »
Excellent performance. Shame on BGT and ITV.
