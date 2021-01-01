« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?  (Read 874 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« on: Today at 11:28:26 am »
Best I'll go with destroying ManUtd. Worst there are quite a few, but I'd say Real Madrid defeat at Anfield.

What's your take?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
  • Seis Veces
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:23 pm »
I'd personally argue it's been the worst season of the last generation. Just pretty abject from the start when there was so much promise and quality to work with. From going to the very death in every competition to not even competing in the business end of one of them has been hard to take. Just glad it's over and hoping the only way is back up.

Don't think you can really look past the United win, that was glorious and will be remembered for a long long time. The Madrid collapse was bad but I half expected it unfortunately. There was a few league defeats which were really low moments though. United away early on was when I think most people knew it'd probably be a shit season in the league, completely killed off any enthusiasm. Forest and Leeds back to back were an embarrassment, the defeats at Brentford/Brighton/Wolves/City during the second half of the season all poor too. More bad memories than good ones that's for sure.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,054
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:08:53 pm »
It's definitely been one to forget, despite some huge wins against Man Utd, Rangers and Bournemouth. Too many abject performances and results so count but as above, the first one against Man Utd was probably when it felt like this season wasn't going to go as well as those in the past.

Positives, not many aside from the Man Utd win and seeing the love for our departing players. I guess getting into Europe too as at one stage I didn't think that was likely, but that's scraping the barrel. I'd say the Community Shield win was the best moment, with Nunez getting a goal. If only the season ended there.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm »
Best Man Utd win 7-0.

Worst Napoli away really rammed home a tough season ahead & end of us as a force with our current squad
Brighton away where were dominated as well
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:54 pm »
We scored over 100 goals this season so that was pretty fun. Man Utd being the obvious good result.

The low point I'd say was bringing in Gakpo and then no one else in Jan. I get this was done to get him used to the team in order to replace Bobby eventually and of course because we had two strikers on long term injuries, but buying a midfielder would have likely gotten us the 4 points needed to finish 4th at least
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm »
Agree with above - United the highlight and Napoli away is really where I realised how bad the season was gonna be. Wasnt sure if klopp could turn it around as it looked like it was all falling on deaf ears with the players.

Madrid at home was also a sobering occasion
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,777
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm »
It feels, to me at least, like we've pretty much sleepwalked through this season. A virtual none event really. Probably mostly due to burnout and also coming to a natural end of the cycle for the current team. Low lights too numerous to mention. Highlights being putting seven past both the Mancs and Rangers. Also, managing to secure a place in Europe after it looked like we'd miss out completely was a bonus.

Generally speaking though, it feels like a season of just going through the motions rather than actively competing.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites!

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
The 7-0 United result was the one, just a shame we followed it up with a real poor run of form afterwards, but actually since that game we've been very good.

Unfortunately very many low points, in the first half of the season the Old Trafford game was bad, but that was mainly because they were off the back of 2 hammerings. For me, it was Napoli away where we were so, so bad and 2nd best all game. That could easily have been 6 or 7. The games against Forest and Leeds were so bad, Forest especially.

I think the absolute lowest moment though was in the second half of the season where Brighton and Wolves absolutely spanked us. I know people were half joking, but I think we forget we could very easily have had a season just like Chelsea. I think one of the best moments is seeing most of the squad realise they had their confidence back.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,160
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:32:39 pm »
Beating Utd and City at home. Rest of it was shit and no more than we deserved. Thinking you could go into a premiership battle with injury prone old players, bloody stupid. Luckily, with 3 new midfielders and a defender we'll win the title next season (as  long as don't take UEFA league seriously).
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:38:38 pm »
Best: United 7-0
Worst: Literally everything else. There was nothing positive about this season, an absolute car crash from beginning to end.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm »
Worst memory, realising it really was the end of an era.
Best memory, realising the sadness is over and its finally time to start a new one.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,432
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:44:29 pm »
The high point was stuffing the Mancs at Anfield and the low point was getting humbled by Madrid at home.
Logged

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:49:21 pm »
The 7-0 against United was unreal - I actually lost count at one point as I was still laughing at the previous goal.

The worst for me was the Leeds defeat - we just looked totally devoid of..everything.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
High point was the Man Utd 7-0 win  we drank tears that night my friends.

Low point was going out of the CL with a whimper at the Bernabeau. Felt like our season was officially over that night and it was time to take our bitter medicine for future good.

I was expecting a season like this at some point, so it didnt bother me that much. We have gorged on great times. The peaks sustain me in the troughs. Looking forward to a period of no footy and off field developments.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Destroying United then phoning it in vs Bournemouth a week later summed up our season. It's nice that we put a run together but it was too little too late. Not to mention FSG doing stupid shit in the middle of the season. Glad it's over, onwards and upwards.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,771
  • Kloppite
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:26:53 pm
It feels, to me at least, like we've pretty much sleepwalked through this season. A virtual none event really. Probably mostly due to burnout and also coming to a natural end of the cycle for the current team. Low lights too numerous to mention. Highlights being putting seven past both the Mancs and Rangers. Also, managing to secure a place in Europe after it looked like we'd miss out completely was a bonus.

Generally speaking though, it feels like a season of just going through the motions rather than actively competing.

Pretty much this, high points beating City & united at home, the 2-2 vs Arsenal after being 2-0 down, but the wins against City & United were followed by frustrating loses at Forest & Bournemouth, & we lost at home to Leeds, we've gone from mentality monsters in 19/20 to mentality midgets, had a nice run the last few matches but too little too late, our away form has been alarming, don't think we won a 12.30pm kickoff.

Real Madrid was the low point, go from 2-0 in 15 minutes up to 2-2 at half time then completely capitulate in the second half & lose the match 5-2

I do think the end of last season has had an affect on the team this season, thank fuck this season is over.
Logged
#Sausages

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:35:24 pm »
Best:  7-0.  Expected a good showing at home against United despite the form but that was special.  Bobby coming on and scoring was fantastic as well.  Also showed just how fragile United are and even in a rough season for us, weve got the quality.  Just need the consistency.

Worst:  3-0 against Brighton.  They thoroughly dominated us from start to finish.  If they had a top striker upfront, they mightve scored 5-6.  Sometimes its a smash and grab.  Sometimes the bounces dont go our way.  But rarely have we been outplayed so thoroughly.

In general, the inconsistencies cost us badly.  We outscored Leeds, Bournemouth, and United 24-6 but only recorded 3 wins and 3 defeats.  Only 6 away wins all season.  It was the opposite of our title winning type teams, where they can win matches 1-0 or 2-1 and grind out results.  The big chances we conceded were problematic, and Kieran Dewsbury-Halls stroll though Anfield 5 minutes in stands out as a particularly bad one.  As were the first 20 at Molineux against a low-scoring Wolves side.

But theres still optimism.  The end of season run wasnt too far off our other late-season runs.  It was title-winning form for a while.  If we get some players in and get off to a fast start next year (and that elite mentality to grind out wins returns), well all be dreaming again.  If you needed to pick a side that was going to win 10 in a row next year, other than City youd still pick us.  Were still damn good at transfers making an impact (we just need more of them).  It was a shit season by our standards but I feel optimistic for a good summer and start next year.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
Best: 7:0

Worst: Not qualifying for the CL, Firmino leaving.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Best memory was the 7-0.

Worst memory was losing to Bournemouth the week after. There was worse performances and more damaging results, it was just such a massive deflation from the high of the United result where that felt like the perfect springboard to go on the type of run we needed to get back into the top four. For all of the positives in the performance against United, there were just as many issues against Bournemouth and I felt really low after that, like all of the good things about us mentality-wise under Klopp were gone or broken and we just needed the season to end so that we could start to regroup and rebuild.

I feel a lot more positive now than I did then, the high of beating United so emphatically followed by the low of losing to Bournemouth so timidly has just stuck with me.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Too many games like that opener at Fulham. That half arsed jump by Trent for Mitrovic's opening goal summed it up. The hope was that that was getting up to speed, but in reality if would signal our form for most of the season. The back-to-back defeats to Leeds and Forest were unacceptable.

Beating Man City and then Napoli in quick succession were highlights, but just added to the mystery of why we couldn't maintain any consistency until the closing weeks of the season.

It's been great to see Curtis Jones come on so well recently, as it was Bajcetic. I really like the look of Gakpo as well. I can't say I'm sold on Nunez yet unfortunately. He just seems to lack some of the basics, despite being a physical monster.

The finish to the season brings optimism. The form of Jones and Bajcetic, plus a few more midfielders mean we should have the transformation in there that we should have seen last summer.

It will be interesting to see if we return to flying wingbacks again once we have a midfield and forward line that can press again.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,638
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:55:59 pm »
Season high for me has to be the 7-0, we smashed them to pieces just as they were confident about coming to Anfield and turning us over.

There were sadly too many lows, Madrid at home, pretty much 90% of our away games and of course our awful performance in the transfer market when the need for reinforcements was painfully obvious.

Still hugely confident Klopp and the rest will get it right for next season.. Not another manager out there that I would rather have leading our club.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm »
The 7-0 is the obvious highlight. It almost feels like it was flown in from a different, better season.

That we immediately followed it up with a dismal defeat at Bournemouth was more representative of the kind of campaign we had. Beating City was satisfying, but again the reverse fixture was deeply depressing - we looked like any number of no hope midtable teams who just turn up at the Etihad, accept their routine spanking and hastily depart.

In a fairly poor season weve still managed to dish out some hammerings - 9-0, 7-0, 7-1, 6-1. Weve gone from a consistent side to one that can be devastating on its day, but equally shambolic on another day. And we saw far too many of those days. The away form has obviously been dreadful, our late run at the end of the season makes it look a bit better but its nowhere near good enough for where we want to be. Wolves away and Brighton were real low points, as well that tame defeat at Old Trafford when theyd just lost their first two games and we let them pick up a fairly comfortable three points to kickstart their season. Didnt have any cup runs to keep us going.

Hopefully its better next year. With Bajcetic, Gakpo, Nunez (sporadically), Jones and Elliot (again at times) there have been some positives. Alissons been the obvious standout as player of the season. Following up a season we got very close to an unprecedented clean sweep (yet ended up losing the two biggest ones) was always going to be difficult and from early on in the season it became apparent how tough it would be, and how much the previous season had taken out of us.

Having that shitty WC right in the middle of a season hasnt helped at all. We were looking a bit better right before it came, then took forever to get going again afterwards.

EDIT: the signing of Arthur must be up there with Balotelli as one of the worst in our recent history, contributed absolutely nothing and didnt even help take any workload off the rest of our midfield because he predictably got injured almost as soon as he was available.

ANOTHER EDIT: Jota firing one into the corner immediately after Richarlisons antics was a great moment
« Last Edit: Today at 03:35:01 pm by Father Ted »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:20:52 pm »
My best memory is the run of good results towards the end signalling Trent's qualities in midfield and Gakpo's emergence. This gives a lot of hope going forward. IMO, we still showed some glaring weaknesses in the 7-0 game and it wasn't surprising that we went on a poor run of form after that.

Worst was the 4-1 loss to City because we could have been hammered that day.
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm »
Best: Bob coming off the bench to score against United, travelling kop in general but giving us the Bob moment at Leicester, Arsenal 2nd half, Carvalho winner V Newcastle, re emergence of Curtis, Trent being the most compelling watch there is.

Lowlights:

Internet fans and the general lack of respect being shown to fellow reds, players and staff. Owners are fair game within reason, but anyone who pulls on a Jersey or tries to do their best for the club deserve a bit more respect. On here n'all. Thought as a fanbase we were a bit better than the culture wars. But obviously not. I thought I'd seen it all and then I saw SOS called a racist organisation. This shite has to end.

Napoli away was particularly chastening. Real at home was a lesson.

The 6 weeks when we only played Wolves and Brighton and got our arses handed to us weekly.

Fucking injuries.


The end of an era. Wish they had gone out on a trophy.

Oh I forgot. Fuck FIFA and Fuck UEFA and Fuck the FA and mostly fuck the PGMOL
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 03:43:46 pm
Best: Bob coming off the bench to score against United, travelling kop in general but giving us the Bob moment at Leicester, Arsenal 2nd half, Carvalho winner V Newcastle, re emergence of Curtis, Trent being the most compelling watch there is.

Lowlights:

Internet fans and the general lack of respect being shown to fellow reds, players and staff. Owners are fair game within reason, but anyone who pulls on a Jersey or tries to do their best for the club deserve a bit more respect. On here n'all. Thought as a fanbase we were a bit better than the culture wars. But obviously not. I thought I'd seen it all and then I saw SOS called a racist organisation. This shite has to end.

Napoli away was particularly chastening. Real at home was a lesson.

The 6 weeks when we only played Wolves and Brighton and got our arses handed to us weekly.

Fucking injuries.


The end of an era. Wish they had gone out on a trophy.

Oh I forgot. Fuck FIFA and Fuck UEFA and Fuck the FA and mostly fuck the PGMOL

Spot on!
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:47:58 pm »
Best memory beating united 7-0 and seeing the away end empty. Worst memory being in the away end at City when they ran rings around us. We looked a million miles off them and it showed me how far our levels had dropped as a team. I couldnt run back to the car quick enough.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,054
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 03:43:46 pm
Best: Bob coming off the bench to score against United, travelling kop in general but giving us the Bob moment at Leicester, Arsenal 2nd half, Carvalho winner V Newcastle, re emergence of Curtis, Trent being the most compelling watch there is.

Lowlights:

Internet fans and the general lack of respect being shown to fellow reds, players and staff. Owners are fair game within reason, but anyone who pulls on a Jersey or tries to do their best for the club deserve a bit more respect. On here n'all. Thought as a fanbase we were a bit better than the culture wars. But obviously not. I thought I'd seen it all and then I saw SOS called a racist organisation. This shite has to end.

Napoli away was particularly chastening. Real at home was a lesson.

The 6 weeks when we only played Wolves and Brighton and got our arses handed to us weekly.

Fucking injuries.


The end of an era. Wish they had gone out on a trophy.

Oh I forgot. Fuck FIFA and Fuck UEFA and Fuck the FA and mostly fuck the PGMOL

Good post and the bit in bold in particular. It's been a poor season on the pitch but it's been made much worse with the above, and it's still carrying into the close season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,367
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Says something about utd and Newcastle that after we had such a shit season we were still in with a shout until the match against villa.

Well be sound next year. Hell sort it. no doubt aboot it
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:10:57 pm »
Napoli away was my worst moment. It was confirmation that we had drifted a million miles away from where we were the previous season.

The best was either the 7-0 against United, or the sound of the final whistle against Southampton.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,895
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm »
Best: 7-0 v the actors

Worst: Id say Napoli away. I knew deep down the season was going to be pretty painful from then 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm »
Low for me was losing to Leeds at home,think it was the only game i got to watch at a pub and drinking alone after reminded me of the last Houllier season.Darwin was a bit of a letdown over the season.Pluses Bajcetic break thru,the 2-2 v Arsenal and the winning run that followed,Curtis and Trent in the midfield.Gakpo looks outstanding.And beating United will always be special.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:48:20 pm »
There were too many shocking away performances to pick one. The home game against Chelsea was pretty awful too - boring as hell and probably the coldest I've ever felt at a match (took hours to warm up afterwards).
At home, the last 2 minutes of the Spurs game summed up the season - getting pegged back after an abject second half (felt despondent), getting shushed at by The Pigeon (seriously annoyed) and then Diogo getting the winner (ecstatic).
I'd also add some of the refereeing performances to the worst memories pot. Some of the decisions from officials left me speachless and the fact that they deem themselves above criticism doesn't bode well for the future.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:21:22 pm »
Absolute highlight was of course the 7-0 but also some other great moments such as the 7-1 up in Glasgow, beating City, the double over Newcastle, the winning/unbeaten run at the end.....

The low was that feeling of not knowing which side were going to turn up and, when it was shit, getting beat by Forest, Leeds, Bournemouth etc, and looking totally unrecognisable, wide open and chasing shadows.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,844
Re: Season 2022/2023 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:34:51 pm »
High was of course destroying Man United, low was that week when we lost to Forest and Leeds.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 