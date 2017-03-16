Are you really spending time thinking about that scenario?



Id like us to have a fair shot at winning every competition and right now, Im struggling to see how were not going to end up in a ridiculous fixture situation like the League Cup Quarter Final against Villa in 2019 if we do well in the cup competitions we are in. Either we will have to play a league cup after the final day, two games in the space of 48 hours or a game on a Friday night post the international break with our fixtures then running Friday, Monday, Thursday, Sunday for that week to start the run in.