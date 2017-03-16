The home game with Abu Dhabi on 9th March is after a European week, so if we're still in the Europa that means we'll play on 7th March and the league game will be shifted to 10th. The draw isn't made for this until 23rd Feb and obviously we'd expect to be involved.



The draw for the CL last 16 is 18th December. If they get scheduled to play the 2nd leg on 12th March, what happens with the league game? As far as I remember UEFA don't give a fuck about league schedules.