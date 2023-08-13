Honestly don't think it's that bad a start. Could have been far worse. It's not always that bad a thing to get tricky away games out of the way early doors when everyone is still a bit rusty. It'll all depend on how well we do in the transfer market and how well our pre-season goes. We have the potential to catch a few teams cold.
Season we won no 19, on the back of a long and hard season, in our first 13 games we had Southampton away, never an easy one, Arsenal Home, Burnley away, Chelsea away was our 6th game, Mancs away, Leicester home, Villa away Spurs home and City home, we won 12 of them. These new fixtures don't worry me at all.