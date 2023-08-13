« previous next »
Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for two key games next season due to the Egyptian forward's African Cup of Nations commitments.

AFCON will run between January 13 and February 11 next year, the heart of the football season.

It means Salah is likely to miss their clash with Bournemouth (January 13) as well as potentially season-defining games against Chelsea (31 January) and Arsenal (February 3).

Wont be much of an issue. Also top four races are hardly going to be settled by 3 games in Jan.
At least Mignolet wont put a goal kick out for a corner this time.

Did he do that too? Karius did it against Sunderland on November 16.
The home game with Abu Dhabi on 9th March is after a European week, so if we're still in the Europa that means we'll play on 7th March and the league game will be shifted to 10th. The draw isn't made for this until 23rd Feb and obviously we'd expect to be involved.

The draw for the CL last 16 is 18th December. If they get scheduled to play the 2nd leg on 12th March, what happens with the league game? As far as I remember UEFA don't give a fuck about league schedules.
Does anyone else not care about half of these fixtures? I mean theres about 30% of these fixtures that are going to have a date change.
Who knows when will be the right time to play teams - need to fall on the right side of that luck this season and if others get a worse roll of the dice then even better.
The home game with Abu Dhabi on 9th March is after a European week, so if we're still in the Europa that means we'll play on 7th March and the league game will be shifted to 10th. The draw isn't made for this until 23rd Feb and obviously we'd expect to be involved.

The draw for the CL last 16 is 18th December. If they get scheduled to play the 2nd leg on 12th March, what happens with the league game? As far as I remember UEFA don't give a fuck about league schedules.

Aren't Europa League matches sometimes moved to the previous Tuesday or Wednesday?

Edit: From a quick glance, I couldn't find any from last season, but there were a couple of ECL matches that were played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Good run in for us to be fair. Good that we are playing City at home second time around, not that we will be in a title race.

We won't be in a title race because we'll run away with it like in 19/20
Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for two key games next season due to the Egyptian forward's African Cup of Nations commitments.

AFCON will run between January 13 and February 11 next year, the heart of the football season.

It means Salah is likely to miss their clash with Bournemouth (January 13) as well as potentially season-defining games against Chelsea (31 January) and Arsenal (February 3).

That incoming 100m bid from PSG is looking more tempting by the day!!  ;D ;D
Run-in seems ok
22/23 - away vs Chelsea (requested to be away)
21/22 - away vs Fulham
20/21 - home vs Leeds
19/20 - home vs Norwich
18/19 - home vs West Hame
17/18 - away vs Watford
16/17 - away vs Arsenal (did we request an away this year too for the new Main Stand opening?)
15/16 - home vs Stoke
14/15 - home vs Southampton
13/14 - home vs Stoke

More than we've aways - and bear in mind we requested one of those aways also.

15/16 at Stoke was away. Coutinho 1-0.followed on from the 6-1 hammering the last game of previous season.
Wolves at home last game of the season again, hopefully we can lift the Premier trophy after playing wolves this time round  :)
If we reach the final of the FA Cup and the Europa League, Ive no idea how theyll fit all the games in.
If we reach the final of the FA Cup and the Europa League, Ive no idea how theyll fit all the games in.

Are you really spending time thinking about that scenario?
Did he do that too? Karius did it against Sunderland on November 16.

Very specific!

I thought Karius did it against Leicester on the day the main stand opened. Thinking about it Im not sure thats what Migs did but I think he had some kind of howler that he got away with!
Very specific!

I thought Karius did it against Leicester on the day the main stand opened. Thinking about it Im not sure thats what Migs did but I think he had some kind of howler that he got away with!

The Leicester one was when Lucas gave Vardy the ball to score from about 6 yards
Ouch to that first 7,

They don't look that bad. We've had tougher opening fixtures on paper in the past.
Shit start to the season with them away games. We could be playing catch up in the league from the off.

Honestly don't think it's that bad a start. Could have been far worse. It's not always that bad a thing to get tricky away games out of the way early doors when everyone is still a bit rusty. It'll all depend on how well we do in the transfer market and how well our pre-season goes. We have the potential to catch a few teams cold.
Honestly don't think it's that bad a start. Could have been far worse. It's not always that bad a thing to get tricky away games out of the way early doors when everyone is still a bit rusty. It'll all depend on how well we do in the transfer market and how well our pre-season goes. We have the potential to catch a few teams cold.

Season we won no 19, on the back of a long and hard season, in our first 13 games we had Southampton away, never an easy one, Arsenal Home, Burnley away, Chelsea away was our 6th game, Mancs away, Leicester home, Villa away Spurs home and City home, we won 12 of them. These new fixtures don't worry me at all.
The year is 2085. Liverpool have just played their final game of the season at anfield against wolves. They won 2-0 to take their points tally to 107. City got 108.

;D
13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea (a)
19/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
26/08/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
02/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
16/09/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
21/09/2023 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 1
23/09/2023 15:00 West Ham United (h)
30/09/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
05/10/2023 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 2
07/10/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
21/10/2023 15:00 Everton (h)
26/10/2023 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 3
28/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
04/11/2023 15:00 Luton Town (a)
09/11/2023 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 4
11/11/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)
25/11/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)
30/11/2023 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 5
02/12/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)
05/12/2023 19:45 Sheffield United (a)
09/12/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
14/12/2023 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 6
16/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)
23/12/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)
26/12/2023 15:00 Burnley (a)
30/12/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)
13/01/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
31/01/2024 20:00 Chelsea (h)
03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h)
15/02/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFF ROUND 1st LEG
17/02/2024 15:00 Brentford (a)
22/02/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFF ROUND 2nd LEG
24/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h)
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a)
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
thanks
There's a lot of Saturday 3pm KOs. How does this work when we're playing in Europe on a Thursday?
There's a lot of Saturday 3pm KOs. How does this work when we're playing in Europe on a Thursday?

Saturday 3pm is the default. Closer to the time changes for TV and European commitments will be made.
Saturday 3pm is the default. Closer to the time changes for TV and European commitments will be made.

Ah right, thanks
the last two times we ended the season with Wolves (H), we had a chance at title on both occasions, granted didn't get a happy ending.

good omen that we may be challenging at least ...
