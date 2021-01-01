Remember Klavan scoring a last minute winner against them a few years ago? That was around that time I think. Good times.
Crosby Nick never fails.
official site has last game 'Liverpool v Liverpool' leagues corrupt- we must win that
Not sure what's wrong with that. It's normally Leicester, Newcastle or Arsenal!
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Ouch to that first 7, and ouch to Christmas. 2nd half of the season looks kind enough to me if we have a head of steam.
Burnley is fucking freezing in August
