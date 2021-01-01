« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24  (Read 3166 times)

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:05:29 pm »
Bring it back full circle..........Forest away!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:08:14 pm »
Wouldn't mind Forest away!
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm »
Brentford away.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,638
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm
Brentford away.

Would be good to play Brentford early away before Toney comes back.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm
Would be good to play Brentford early away before Toney comes back.

Yep, he absolutely destroyed us at their place last season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,042
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:40:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm
Yep, he absolutely destroyed us at their place last season.

;D
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:47:00 pm »
Nailed on Burnley away followed by two top six sides at home
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:02:51 am »
Mac Red tells me it's Ljubljana away. I've just booked my hotel. Anyone know any good boozers?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:09:52 am »
Sheffield Utd away while City will get Luton at home.
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:12:55 am »
Why is eveyone wanting an away game first?
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:14:39 am »
Could we actually play a "top 6" team on the first or last day? Swear they purposely manipulate it to avoid there being any big games or derby's. Although saying that think we did play Arsenal away a few years back.
Logged

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:12:55 am
Why is eveyone wanting an away game first?

Cause the club have asked to be away first game of the season while the work is finished at the Anfield Road End
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:23:49 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 11:16:32 am
Cause the club have asked to be away first game of the season while the work is finished at the Anfield Road End
:D
Logged

Offline theredguy03

  • Put balls in his mouth and nearly choked
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • Coutinho- Used to be Man City's tormentor
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
Opening day: Aston Villa (away)
Second Game: Man United (home)
Third Game: Newcastle (away)

This is based on zero logic and also we always seem to play a Manchester club in August!
Logged
My favourite all time LFC player? Tough choice.

Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:38:56 am »
Luton away on the Friday night football, or Sheffield United away Saturday lunch. Was going to throw Burnley into the mix, but no doubt theyll conveniently get Manchester City away on the opening weekend due to the Kompany factor.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,336
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:14:39 am
Could we actually play a "top 6" team on the first or last day? Swear they purposely manipulate it to avoid there being any big games or derby's. Although saying that think we did play Arsenal away a few years back.

I think it's that top 4 clubs don't meet traditionally. When we played Arsenal one of us had finished outside the top 4 the previous season.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 