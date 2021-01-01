Brentford away.
Would be good to play Brentford early away before Toney comes back.
Yep, he absolutely destroyed us at their place last season.
Why is eveyone wanting an away game first?
Cause the club have asked to be away first game of the season while the work is finished at the Anfield Road End
Could we actually play a "top 6" team on the first or last day? Swear they purposely manipulate it to avoid there being any big games or derby's. Although saying that think we did play Arsenal away a few years back.
