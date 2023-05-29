The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be announced on Thursday, June 15 at 9am BST.



The Premier League 2023/24 season will start on Saturday, August 12 and end on Sunday, May 19.



Next season will also see the mid-season break return, which takes place between January 13 and 20.



In an attempt to ease the pressure on clubs during the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, the Premier League has confirmed that no two rounds will take place within 48 hours of each other.



As a reminder the club has asked for our first home match to be scheduled away to help with the opening of the new Anny Road End stand.