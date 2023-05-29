« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24  (Read 1009 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« on: May 29, 2023, 02:26:37 am »
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be announced on Thursday, June 15 at 9am BST.

The Premier League 2023/24 season will start on Saturday, August 12 and end on Sunday, May 19.

Next season will also see the mid-season break return, which takes place between January 13 and 20.

In an attempt to ease the pressure on clubs during the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, the Premier League has confirmed that no two rounds will take place within 48 hours of each other.

As a reminder the club has asked for our first home match to be scheduled away to help with the opening of the new Anny Road End stand.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm »
Alright then. Less than a week to go until next seasons League fixtures are out.

So, let's have a guess as to Liverpools first fixture.

I'm going for:

Wolves away.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,278
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Luton.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Sheffield United
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:58:49 pm »
Arsenal away.   
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
Was Arsenal away the last time we had a top 5 team on the first day of the season?  I'm probably wrong, but I've had a few.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm »
Luton away.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:28:02 am »
Don't think it will be Luton away. We've asked to be away our first fixture. So has Luton because they've got stadium work to finish.

Maybe we could play at a neutral venue like Wembley.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:56:51 am »
Luton or Sheffield away. nailed on.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,412
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:59:57 am »
West Ham away
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:05:03 am »
City away
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,382
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:53:36 am »
Brighton away.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,036
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
Burnley away.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,836
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:10:06 am »
Burnley or Luton away.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:28:57 am »
I mean, someone is going to be correct
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,958
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:32:43 am »
I don't know.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:54:14 am »
Brighton away and then a home game against Sheffield United in front of a new-look Anfield
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:07:18 am »
Hoping for Manchester United away. What a juicy way to start the season.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:04:55 pm »
One of the newly promoted teams away.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,836
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2023/24
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:07:18 am
Hoping for Manchester United away. What a juicy way to start the season.

Not keen on facing the likes of Utd away so early on myself.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 