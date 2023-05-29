« previous next »
Heysel : Remembering the Dead
HEYSEL: A DAY NEVER FORGOTTEN


Remembering the 39 football fans who tragically lost their lives at the Heysel Stadium, Brussels, May 29th 1985. RIP.







In Memoria e Amicizia
In Memory and Friendship

Rocco Acerra
Bruno Balli
Alfons Bos
Giancarlo Bruschera
Andrea Casula
Giovanni Casula
Nino Cerullo
Willy Chielens
Giuseppina Conti
Dirk Daenecky
Dionisio Fabbro
Jacques François
Eugenio Gagliano
Francesco Galli
Giancarlo Gonnelli
Alberto Guarini
Giovacchino Landini
Roberto Lorentini
Barbara Lusci
Franco Martelli
Gianni Mastroiaco
Sergio Bastino Mazzino
Loris Messore
Luciano Rocco Papaluca
Luigi Pidone
Benito Pistolato
Patrick Radcliffe
Domenico Ragazzi
Antonio Ragnanese
Claude Robert
Mario Ronchi
Domenico Russo
Tarcisio Salvi
Gianfranco Sarto
Giuseppe Spalaore
Mario Spanu
Tarcisio Venturin
Jean Michel Walla
Claudio Zavaroni

Rest in Peace
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
We should never forget
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Riposa in pace 🙏 Rest in peace

Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP to all lost on that day of infamy.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP - Never Forget 😢
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP, never forgotten.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
R.I.P
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
R.I.P.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
R.I.P.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
A shameful day. RIP.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP to the 39.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Never forget. RIP.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP the 39.

You'll never be forgotten here.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
In Memoria e Amicizia.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP to the 39 and special thoughts for their loved ones. YNWA
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Horrific day. RIP.
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP to the 39 supporters who never went home that horrific, tragic night. 🔥
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
RIP
