Topic:
Heysel : Remembering the Dead
mersey_paradiso
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,048
Liverpool's where I belong
Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
on:
May 29, 2023, 12:29:09 am
HEYSEL: A DAY NEVER FORGOTTEN
Remembering the 39 football fans who tragically lost their lives at the Heysel Stadium, Brussels, May 29th 1985. RIP.
In Memoria e Amicizia
In Memory and Friendship
Rocco Acerra
Bruno Balli
Alfons Bos
Giancarlo Bruschera
Andrea Casula
Giovanni Casula
Nino Cerullo
Willy Chielens
Giuseppina Conti
Dirk Daenecky
Dionisio Fabbro
Jacques François
Eugenio Gagliano
Francesco Galli
Giancarlo Gonnelli
Alberto Guarini
Giovacchino Landini
Roberto Lorentini
Barbara Lusci
Franco Martelli
Gianni Mastroiaco
Sergio Bastino Mazzino
Loris Messore
Luciano Rocco Papaluca
Luigi Pidone
Benito Pistolato
Patrick Radcliffe
Domenico Ragazzi
Antonio Ragnanese
Claude Robert
Mario Ronchi
Domenico Russo
Tarcisio Salvi
Gianfranco Sarto
Giuseppe Spalaore
Mario Spanu
Tarcisio Venturin
Jean Michel Walla
Claudio Zavaroni
Rest in Peace
Justice for the 97 YNWA
Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,978
The cheesy side of town
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #1 on:
May 29, 2023, 12:52:55 am
We should never forget
aarf, aarf, aarf.
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,066
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #2 on:
May 29, 2023, 01:00:16 am
.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 39,573
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #3 on:
May 29, 2023, 01:27:16 am
Riposa in pace 🙏 Rest in peace
Flaccido Dongingo
A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,362
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #4 on:
May 29, 2023, 02:54:24 am
RIP to all lost on that day of infamy.
rafathegaffa83
Legacy Fan
Posts: 42,368
Dutch Class
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #5 on:
May 29, 2023, 03:55:33 am
RIP
Passmaster Molby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,134
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #6 on:
May 29, 2023, 05:36:58 am
RIP - Never Forget 😢
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 42,448
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #7 on:
May 29, 2023, 06:51:22 am
RIP, never forgotten.
Ravishing Rick Dude
Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
No new LFC topics
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,849
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #8 on:
May 29, 2023, 07:05:51 am
RIP
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
SLAVA
UKRAINI
rob1966
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,725
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #9 on:
May 29, 2023, 07:34:32 am
RIP
Jurgen YNWA
Mister Flip Flop
More flop than flip.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,916
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #10 on:
May 29, 2023, 07:41:21 am
R.I.P
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 112,663
Poultry in Motion
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #11 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:01:53 am
RIP
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
A Red Abroad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,681
We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #12 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:11:10 am
R.I.P.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
reddebs
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,221
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #13 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:17:09 am
.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 77,310
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #14 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:18:18 am
RIP.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
SvenJohansen
Fast single-handed action expert.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,560
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #15 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:30:08 am
R.I.P.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
Andy @ Allerton!
Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 73,869
Asterisks baby!
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #16 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:36:56 am
RIP
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm
They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height. Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
DangerScouse
"You picked on the wrong city!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,833
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #17 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:37:32 am
A shameful day. RIP.
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,580
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #18 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:57:54 am
RIP to the 39.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
jillcwhomever
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 78,375
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #19 on:
May 29, 2023, 08:57:55 am
Never forget. RIP.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Red Beret
Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,938
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #20 on:
May 29, 2023, 10:07:43 am
RIP.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art
Son of Spion
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Betazoid
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,626
BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #21 on:
May 29, 2023, 10:24:32 am
RIP the 39.
You'll never be forgotten here.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 53,830
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #22 on:
May 29, 2023, 02:11:47 pm
.
mattD
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,300
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #23 on:
May 29, 2023, 09:24:26 pm
.
Eeyore
"I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Campaigns
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,804
JFT 97
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #24 on:
May 29, 2023, 09:39:44 pm
In Memoria e Amicizia.
"Ohhh-kayyy"
dirkster
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,469
Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #25 on:
May 29, 2023, 09:45:23 pm
.
scouse neapolitan
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,208
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #26 on:
May 30, 2023, 10:51:35 am
RIP to the 39 and special thoughts for their loved ones. YNWA
The G in Gerrard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,307
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #27 on:
May 30, 2023, 10:52:02 am
RIP
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,230
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #28 on:
May 30, 2023, 11:41:31 am
RIP
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,147
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #29 on:
May 30, 2023, 11:53:56 am
Horrific day. RIP.
mersey_paradiso
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,048
Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 01:41:17 pm
RIP to the 39 supporters who never went home that horrific, tragic night. 🔥
Justice for the 97 YNWA
Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 53,830
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 01:43:46 pm
.
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,043
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 01:46:20 pm
RIP
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
swoopy
not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,785
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 01:51:01 pm
RIP
rafathegaffa83
Legacy Fan
Posts: 42,368
Dutch Class
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 01:51:30 pm
RIP
Paul JH
Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,394
"Don't do drugs..."
Re: Heysel : Remembering the Dead
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 01:56:37 pm »
RIP
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.
WAP2