RIP to the 39 supporters who never went home that horrific, tragic night. 🔥

RIP Alex Jarmay . Justice for the 97 YNWA



Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"