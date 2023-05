Good to see them go, feels a bit deflating given we were tantalisingly close to the big one of Everton getting flushed. But yeah, they won't be missed. I thought they were alright when they won the title, was happy for them actually, then their fans decided to repeatedly show what bellends they were.



They've really fucked up though, considering they had a semi-decent side on paper and not so long ago were winning FA Cups and pushing for CL qualification.