A kinda meh season for us, some highs , many lows but still 5th not as bad as it could have been, get back in the CL next season , whether by winning the Europa or being top 5 (starts next season 5 english teams due to records), we need that midfield sooner rather than later, big job this summer lets hope FSG realise it. Looks like Mac is coming, would love us to go for Dominik Szoboszlai with Mac and Ugarte/Thuram/Gravenberch one of them three and maybe a Timber or Mickey van der ven for the defence, just hope its not Neves and Lavia though i guess atm anything with legs is better than what we have had for most of season in mid. game reflected the season brilliant to awful to kinda meh. still what feels like a bad season in 5th aint too bad considering.



roll on next season (fsg get that wallet out or go).