« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70  (Read 8924 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,766
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:16:26 pm
I know he wasn't the only one to blame, but Kelleher was so weak in goal today. Probably his worst performance for us in a long time. Just shows how important Alisson is to this team.

I agree but it is a bit harsh to judge Kelleher when he hasn't played a first-team game for so long.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,240
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm »
And now for the most important thing, to argue for months about if a transfer is good or not.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm »
Wretched season comes to an end. Though in fairness I mentally checked out a while back.

Let's see what shape this squad will be in come the start of the season.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,818
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:20:23 pm
I agree but it is a bit harsh to judge Kelleher when he hasn't played a first-team game for so long.

Lack of game time hasn't really been that much of an issue in the past with him.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm »
Wretched season, fully self-inflicted from all. Time to regroup and reboot, lets go.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
And now for the most important thing, to argue for months about if a transfer is good or not.

Youre assuming there will be some
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,000
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:52:30 pm
Youre assuming there will be some

We're about to confirm the signing of one of them in  the next 10 days or so.  :P
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,766
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm
Wretched season, fully self-inflicted from all. Time to regroup and reboot, lets go.

Was it a wretched season though or likely to be the new norm?

For me, we have massively overachieved since Klopp arrived. I think those expecting us to automatically go back to 90+ seasons and challenge City season in, and season out may be in for a rude awakening. 

We are around fifty-fifty to get top 4 next season and around 10-1 to win the League.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,000
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 pm »
Al, season's over mate. Shut the fuck up for a few months.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:11:46 pm
Al, season's over mate. Shut the fuck up for a few months.

Harsh!
 ;D
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm »
A kinda meh season for us, some highs , many lows but still 5th not as bad as it could have been, get back in the CL next season ,  whether by winning the Europa or being top 5 (starts next season 5 english teams due to records), we need that midfield sooner rather than later, big job this summer lets hope FSG realise it.  Looks like Mac is coming, would love us to go for Dominik Szoboszlai with Mac and Ugarte/Thuram/Gravenberch one of them three and maybe a Timber or Mickey van der ven for the defence, just hope its not Neves and Lavia though i guess atm anything with legs is better than what we have had for most of season in mid. game reflected the season brilliant  to awful to kinda meh. still what feels like a bad season in 5th aint too bad considering.

roll on next season (fsg get that wallet out or go).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,000
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:29:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,169
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm »
Logged

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
And now for the most important thing, to argue for months about if a transfer is good or not.

Or how much we have to spend.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,996
  • The first five yards........
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
Wretched season comes to an end. Though in fairness I mentally checked out a while back.

Is that just before we went on our long unbeaten run? Be great if you kept it that way.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm
Was it a wretched season though or likely to be the new norm?

For me, we have massively overachieved since Klopp arrived. I think those expecting us to automatically go back to 90+ seasons and challenge City season in, and season out may be in for a rude awakening. 

We are around fifty-fifty to get top 4 next season and around 10-1 to win the League.

I think top five gets CL footy from next season. Anyway I think we have underachieved to a degree this season.

In terms of our squad going forward I think it still has a lot a quality in it; however, to reach reach the heights of 90+ points and challenge City like we have in the past we have get the next couple of signings absolutely stop on in the way that did with Mane, Salah, VVD and Alisson. This will not be easy to do but it certainly is possible.   
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm »
About time this season ended, hopefully it will be good long period before pre-season even begins - they're all visibly knackered.

Excited about the possibility of a deep Europa League run

Onwards
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm »
The lad Sulemana reminds me of Mané
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,614
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm
The lad Sulemana reminds me of Mané

So would I running at Fabinho and Gomez
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:35:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
So would I running at Fabinho and Gomez

Fair point but there's more to him than that and only 21
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,766
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:40:40 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm
The lad Sulemana reminds me of Mané

Today was his 18th League game for Southampton and the two he scored today are his own goals. He played 14 League games for Rennes and scored once.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:40:40 pm
Today was his 18th League game for Southampton and the two he scored today are his own goals. He played 14 League games for Rennes and scored once.

What's your point?
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,766
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:09:36 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm
What's your point?

Mane was always a prolific goalscorer. Sulamana isn't.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:14:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:36 am
Mane was always a prolific goalscorer. Sulamana isn't.

Could well score more goals in a better team in my opinion and there's more to a good forward than goals. We've just said goodbye to one.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,676
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:36:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
So would I running at Fabinho and Gomez

Sad but true
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,311
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10’ 73’Bobby 14’ WP 19’ Sulemana 28’ 47’ Arm 64’ Gak 70’
« Reply #265 on: Today at 12:43:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
So would I running at Fabinho and Gomez
I could only see highlights today, and I was too busy seeing the funny side of Fabinho's efforts for their first (was like a comedy mime act in a silent film) and third (failing miserably to put in the deliberate foul he was attempting, followed by Milner appearing to be twice as fast as him), to spot what Gomez was doing until multiple replays later - was actually impressive how far he sat off and how much space he offered (seemed like half the length of pitch from the ball to the goal). He may as well have held those coloured paddles people use at airports to steer people through safely.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:47 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #266 on: Today at 01:29:47 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:43:57 am
I could only see highlights today, and I was too busy seeing the funny side of Fabinho's efforts for their first (was like a comedy mime act in a silent film) and third (failing miserably to put in the deliberate foul he was attempting, followed by Milner appearing to be twice as fast as him), to spot what Gomez was doing until multiple replays later - was actually impressive how far he sat off and how much space he offered (seemed like half the length of pitch from the ball to the goal). He may as well have held those coloured paddles people use at airports to steer people through safely.

Gomez did that all the time! I noticed that the first time when we lost to Atletic Madrid in our home knock out game. I was so mad with him but it seems none of the coaches at Liverpool have a word with him about this retreating habit. Its so bad. I am sorry to say Gomez is not good enough to play CB for us any more, the position requires a top class CB given the way we defense. When he plays, our ridiculous defence returns. Moreover if Klopp still doesnt realize we need to buy a better and faster DM then I will be very disappointed with him.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #267 on: Today at 01:34:53 am »
I just can't believe we scored four goals but still couldn't win.

Good to see there is nothing wrong with our attacking line, they delivered goals and goals.

Just need to fix more on our defence and midfield. **Sulemana!!  8)  8)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:41 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,226
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #268 on: Today at 03:30:40 am »
Thank god thats over.  At least we turned things around at the end of the season and have a bit of a positive foundation to build off for next season.  One of those positives is Gakpo.  He really surprised me, especially in that forward role. 
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,948
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:39:51 am »
Useful way to end the season: let's not kid ourselves that that winning streak against a bunch of bad teams can hide how dreaful we were for most of this season.

Huge amounts of change needed.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #270 on: Today at 08:16:32 am »
It's alright for you lot being able to switch off from our games but I've got the massive League one play off final at Wembley to get through today.

With 2 Sheffield Wednesday supporting kids at Wembley for the game and a Barnsley supporting hubby at home watching, how the fuck do you stay impartial 🤷

At least I can be happy whoever wins but they won't 😟
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:37:59 am »
Southampton's 3rd was terrible, we can't allow that type of goal to happen next season
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #272 on: Today at 09:19:58 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 08:37:59 am
Southampton's 3rd was terrible, we can't allow that type of goal to happen next season

A reminder of why Joe Gomez is sadly done at this level, back-pedalling faster than most players can run, all the way to the penalty spot. In addition to two midfielders we need another centre back to be Ibous future partner and reduce the load on Virg.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,763
Re: PL: Sou 4 vs 4 Liv Jota 10 73Bobby 14 WP 19 Sulemana 28 47 Arm 64 Gak 70
« Reply #273 on: Today at 10:21:47 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:19:58 am
A reminder of why Joe Gomez is sadly done at this level, back-pedalling faster than most players can run, all the way to the penalty spot. In addition to two midfielders we need another centre back to be Ibous future partner and reduce the load on Virg.
Thought it was really bizarre that we chose Gomez to play in the middle and Matip on the right.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 