Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 28th May  (Read 5299 times)

Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #320 on: Today at 05:42:19 pm »
It's a good thing our game means nothing otherwise I'd be pissed off losing 3-2 to the bottom relegated team after being up 2-0.  ;D
Online Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #321 on: Today at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:38:39 pm
Defending? Fabinho and Gomez should be embarrassed.
Waltzed through the midfield.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #322 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm »
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #323 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm »
Everton are surely getting something here??
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #324 on: Today at 05:42:30 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Anyone got a steam for the Everton game? :D

Tons on the 1st page mate - especially at the bottom

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/everton-afc-bournemouth-live-stream/1132839
Online Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #325 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
I mean, we might joke about it, but Everton fans have roared for 3 handball penalties in the last 90 seconds. First one hit the guys knee when he controlled it.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #326 on: Today at 05:42:33 pm »
Travers must be a Liverpool fan  ;D
Offline Snail

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #327 on: Today at 05:43:21 pm »
Coady own goal plz
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #328 on: Today at 05:43:27 pm »
Coady really is a rat.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #329 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:42:28 pm
Everton are surely getting something here??

Relegated?
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #330 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm »
Put the everton game on and 5-10 seconds in they were shouting for handball.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #331 on: Today at 05:44:08 pm »
I'd get Mo off here he's having a fucking mare.
Online Skeeve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #332 on: Today at 05:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:43:48 pm
Put the everton game on and 5-10 seconds in they were shouting for handball.

Was the audio not working for the first 5-10 seconds then?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #333 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:43:27 pm
Coady really is a rat.


To be fair, he did get a bit of a shove.

Mind you, you see those in every game.
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:44:15 pm
Was the audio not working for the first 5-10 seconds then?

Ball was out of play.
Online Fiasco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:44:17 pm

To be fair, he did get a bit of a shove.

Mind you, you see those in every game.

No need for the double twist with pike though. The nobhead.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:45:20 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:44:08 pm
I'd get Mo off here he's having a fucking mare.

Mistake by Klopp really starting any first teamers that aren't leaving.

Was a great chance to play the kids.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Offline Snail

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:45:53 pm »
Keep falling over and wasting time please Bournemouth this is good
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 05:44:55 pm
No need for the double twist with pike though. The nobhead.

This is true.

If that was a pen then (assuming that any other organisation than PGMOL was in charge) we'd get ten a game.
Online stevieG786

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #340 on: Today at 05:46:41 pm »
Glorious this

Fuck off Everton
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:46:55 pm »
And there we go

Everton staying up
Offline Snail

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:46:56 pm »
Fuck off
Online Agent99

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:45:20 pm
Mistake by Klopp really starting any first teamers that aren't leaving.

Was a great chance to play the kids.
Sentimental fucker though isn't he?
Online Wool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:46:58 pm »
Ffs
Online Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:46:58 pm »
Oh for fucks sake
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #346 on: Today at 05:46:59 pm »
Sickening
Online Fiasco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #347 on: Today at 05:47:03 pm »
Oh look, another wonder goal out of nowhere.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #348 on: Today at 05:47:06 pm »
booooooo
Online stevieG786

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #349 on: Today at 05:47:07 pm »
Ffs
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #350 on: Today at 05:47:10 pm »
Fucks sake
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #351 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm »
Fuck off
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #352 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm »
They're never going down.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #353 on: Today at 05:47:19 pm »
Urgh.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #354 on: Today at 05:47:22 pm »
Fuck off. That's it as well. No chance Bournemouth score.
Online stoopid yank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #355 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm »
fuck
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 28th May
« Reply #356 on: Today at 05:47:38 pm »
Knew it. Bournemouth fell asleep.
