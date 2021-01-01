Defending? Fabinho and Gomez should be embarrassed.
Anyone got a steam for the Everton game?
Everton are surely getting something here??
Put the everton game on and 5-10 seconds in they were shouting for handball.
Coady really is a rat.
Was the audio not working for the first 5-10 seconds then?
To be fair, he did get a bit of a shove. Mind you, you see those in every game.
I'd get Mo off here he's having a fucking mare.
Relegated?
No need for the double twist with pike though. The nobhead.
Mistake by Klopp really starting any first teamers that aren't leaving.Was a great chance to play the kids.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
