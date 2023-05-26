« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 3pm
May 26, 2023, 11:48:29 pm
Quote from: Bread on May 26, 2023, 11:27:36 pm
We can finish no higher or lower than 5th. Southampton can finish no higher or lower than 20th. Hope we do something weird and wonderful just for the hell of it. Would love Arthur to get a start, just for a laugh.

Milly in goal would be funny and Adrian and Allisson up front
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 3pm
May 26, 2023, 11:52:09 pm
4.30 k/o isn't it
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 3pm
Yesterday at 12:17:01 am
Quote from: Original on May 26, 2023, 11:52:09 pm
4.30 k/o isn't it
duly noted and corrected
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 12:47:15 am
Very much doubt well be playing any of those that are leaving or out of contract.

Wouldnt make sense to risk their opportunity for another contract elsewhere.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 12:54:10 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on May 26, 2023, 11:16:58 pm
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QPk7F_45FuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QPk7F_45FuM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPk7F_45FuM
journalist mentions a booby prize

"booby? [cracks up laughing]"

he's so funny!

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:47:15 am
Very much doubt we’ll be playing any of those that are leaving or out of contract.

Wouldn’t make sense to risk their opportunity for another contract elsewhere.
agreed, plus the obvious four already got a great send off.

there's a handful of players that you wonder if it could well turn out to be their last game, if the right circumstances come up for a move and they decide they want games - as in, they'd probably have a big market of interested parties. thinking of Tsimikas, Kelleher, Matip and maybe even Carvalho or Gomez. would be good for them to have a start, plus also the younger lads - Jones, Elliot, Carvalho again, maybe Doak and Clark on the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 07:02:00 am
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the tribute Paulrazor and the presser ARA. Sounds like we will see a few squad players, oh well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 08:11:08 am
Hope the people going have a nice time.

Everyone else, why on earth would you watch this.  ;D I'll be supporting Bournemouth, Leciester and Leeds Sunday, in what could be one of the funniest days ever.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 09:17:16 am
I want Salah to show his frustration by banging in 5 goals
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 09:25:44 am
Very nice intro, paulrazor. I'd like to see some of the second string get some minutes here, and I'll probably be having a look at Lavia.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 10:37:21 am
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:11:08 am
Hope the people going have a nice time.

Everyone else, why on earth would you watch this.  ;D I'll be supporting Bournemouth, Leciester and Leeds Sunday, in what could be one of the funniest days ever.
Ermm... Because it's our team??!!   ;) Will be keeping an eye on the other stuff going on of course, but I'll not watch another team while Liverpool are on, so I'll be on a stream.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 06:09:29 pm
Quote from: Bread on May 26, 2023, 11:27:36 pm
We can finish no higher or lower than 5th. Southampton can finish no higher or lower than 20th. Hope we do something weird and wonderful just for the hell of it. Would love Arthur to get a start, just for a laugh.

Southampton will want to put a good show up for their last match in the prem. We will be free of any pressure whatsoever, which could go two ways - we could rip them apart with outrageous bits of skill, or chill way too much and let them win.


Think we might treat this as a bonus pre season game though, and play all the youngsters to see how they handle a full match and who to take on pre season tours.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm
Can I shock you....?

Sources: Naby Keita misses out on Liverpool farewell
Naby Keita is set to miss out on a farewell Liverpool appearance after failing to recover from injury in time for Sundays trip to Southampton, sources have told Football Insider.

The Guinean has not featured in a Reds squad since their mid-March defeat at Real Madrid as a result of an unspecified muscle issue.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 06:26:14 pm
Unspecified muscle injury.
Suitable epitaph to his Liverpool career.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
They are lambs to the slaughter I think. Last game, nothing to play for, manager leaving, generally just not a very good team

Hoping for a strong team with a few youngsters on the bench and a big win to be honest
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:26:14 pm
Unspecified muscle injury.
Suitable epitaph to his Liverpool career.

We have absolutely nothing to gain or lose. Stick him in goal with a leg in plaster, if needed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:11:08 am
Hope the people going have a nice time.

Everyone else, why on earth would you watch this;D I'll be supporting Bournemouth, Leciester and Leeds Sunday, in what could be one of the funniest days ever.
You can't be serious.

About to go 2 1/2 months without a match that matters and that feels like an eternity.  No way I'd not watch LFC no matter the circumstances or situation. 

(I even try to find streams for pre-season matches.   :D )
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 07:45:18 am
2nd time in 7 seasons we have nothing to play for on the final day. Other time was when we were champions.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 08:05:21 am
No doubt today is the day every VAR decision goes our way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 08:21:24 am
I think the last time I was so disinterested in the last game of the season, we lost 6-1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 09:00:13 am
Any team news?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 09:24:22 am
Ibrahima Konate has been suffering with illness and Andy Robertson has had a scan on a groin issue this week, with both doubts as the Liverpool boss suggested changes will be made against the Saints.

I wont take any risks with players but we have a big group and in training we looked good, Klopp said.

It makes sense we make changes. To get fresh players on the pitch is really important, and players who want to show something.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 10:46:55 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 08:05:21 am
No doubt today is the day every VAR decision goes our way

Yep the bent c*nts at PGMOL will be anxious to 'set the stats straight' at the end of the season given several recent articles showing just how out of kilter they are with every other club.

I honestly expect they'll give us 2 or 3 penalties and send an opposition player off.

Most damning will be if they give Mo any fouls - which they've been trying to avoid doing all season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 11:25:17 am
Alisson and VVD haven't travelled with the rest of the team apparently.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 11:28:27 am
It'd be nice to see Firmino play or Doak get a run out or something.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Southampton Vs Liverpool 28th May 2023. Ko 4:30pm
Today at 11:30:54 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:25:17 am
Alisson and VVD haven't travelled with the rest of the team apparently.
Source?
