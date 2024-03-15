Fancy one of the Italian sides to make the Europa League final from the other side of the draw. Think Leverkusen have their work cut out for themselves still pursuing a domestic double and being given a tight chase from Qarabag. I think Alonso has made changes throughout, they've had a backup goalkeeper in throughout the tournament who looked a bit suspect for a couple of Qarabag's goals across the tie.



Ideally Liverpool can build up a lead to take to Italy, a couple would be nice but I think on the night we could even better that if we're on it. Full strength at home to get the job done then maybe able to rest a few on the bench in Italy all going well. Benfica or Marseille possibly a bit more streetwise in Europe but probably have less quality than Atalanta. Nothing a given but we should be able to get to Dublin and hopefully win the competition.