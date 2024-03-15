You'd be surprised if we didn't make the final. It'd take something special for us to lose a two legged tie to the teams we'll face, but you've still got to go out and get the results. The danger is a Villareal away type first half (CL semi) costs us, but we should do enough at Anfield at least to progress in the ties.
Leverkusen in the final is no gimme. I'd be surprised if they didn't beat West Ham, but that'll be an interesting match up if West Ham go back home with the tie level.
Milan or Roma would be tough in the semi as well.