« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 47141 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,308
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #800 on: March 15, 2024, 10:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 15, 2024, 10:18:53 pm
2020 Atalanta BC(Champions League Matchday 4 ) Anfield 0-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Kostas Tsimikas , Joël Matip , Rhys Williams , Neco Williams , Georginio Wijnaldum , James Milner (Captain), Curtis Jones , Sadio Mané , Mohamed Salah , Divock Origi
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Kostas Tsimikas out for Andy Robertson 61' , Georginio Wijnaldum out for Fabinho Tavarez 61' , Mohamed Salah out for Roberto Firmino 61' , Divock Origi out for Diogo Jota 61', Joël Matip out for Takumi Minamino 84'
ATALANTA B.C. LINE UP
Pierluigi Gollini , Rafael Tolói , Cristian Romero , Hans Hateboer , Marten de Roon , Remo Freuler , Robin Gosens , Berat Djimsiti , Matteo Pessina , Josip Ilicic , Papu Gómez
ATALANTA B.C. GOALS
Josip Ilicic 60' , Robin Gosens 64'
ATALANTA B . C. SUBSTITUTIONS
Josip Ilicic out for Duván Zapata 70' , Robin Gosens out for Johan Mojica 75' , Matteo Pessina out for Aleksei Miranchuk 85'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Atalanta B.C manager: Gian Piero Gasperini
Referee: del Cerro Grande C (Spain)
Attendance: Game played behind closed doors due to COVID-19
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 5758
Europe game number: 404
LFC played towards Kop: Second half

Outside of the fact that we already qualified and had a makeshift team at home....no fans was probably the other reason they won.

Edit - if it was match day 4 - I'm wrong we couldn't have already qualified. Weird result then.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:15:38 am by newterp »
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #801 on: March 15, 2024, 10:42:42 pm »
If we had already qualified they didnt beat us end of.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #802 on: March 15, 2024, 10:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on March 15, 2024, 09:40:19 pm
Atalanta will not be as easy a game as some think. They are not doing that bad in Serie A (only 4 points from champions league qualification) and hammered Everton in 2017 and beat us at Anfield in 2020.  I think that will give them confidence.
We'll smash them. Have to be cautious away but that's the same for every team at this stage.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #803 on: March 15, 2024, 11:03:36 pm »
Quote from: West Cork Red on March 15, 2024, 02:42:35 pm
I'm not sure it's quite as straightforward as that, UEFA have no ties whatsoever to Croke Park as  it's owned by the GAA and as far as I know any other events held there other than GAA games are subject to council  approval and the local community can be fairly knobbish  when it comes to extra events

On top of that it's high season for GAA and Hurling matches. They've a lot going on. Croker will be busy I imagine.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 12:07:10 am »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:22:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on March 15, 2024, 03:19:05 pm
She'sa beauty.  8)


The most beautiful trophy in world football. I hope we see Virg lifting it in a couple of months time.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 am »
Fancy one of the Italian sides to make the Europa League final from the other side of the draw. Think Leverkusen have their work cut out for themselves still pursuing a domestic double and being given a tight chase from Qarabag. I think Alonso has made changes throughout, they've had a backup goalkeeper in throughout the tournament who looked a bit suspect for a couple of Qarabag's goals across the tie.

Ideally Liverpool can build up a lead to take to Italy, a couple would be nice but I think on the night we could even better that if we're on it. Full strength at home to get the job done then maybe able to rest a few on the bench in Italy all going well. Benfica or Marseille possibly a bit more streetwise in Europe but probably have less quality than Atalanta. Nothing a given but we should be able to get to Dublin and hopefully win the competition.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,444
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 12:00:29 pm »
You'd be surprised if we didn't make the final. It'd take something special for us to lose a two legged tie to the teams we'll face, but you've still got to go out and get the results. The danger is a Villareal away type first half (CL semi) costs us, but we should do enough at Anfield at least to progress in the ties.

Leverkusen in the final is no gimme. I'd be surprised if they didn't beat West Ham, but that'll be an interesting match up if West Ham go back home with the tie level.
Milan or Roma would be tough in the semi as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 15, 2024, 10:46:02 pm
We'll smash them. Have to be cautious away but that's the same for every team at this stage.

I hope you are right. But I am more cautious. Atalanta are a good team and should not be taken too lightly -I bet Klopp will be saying the same!  If by April 11 we are still in with a great chance of the premier league title and have beaten Man Utd in the FA cup then I may be more hopeful. But lets not get over confident.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,748
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:26:56 am »
Here's hoping we get a lot of our injured players back before both legs because we are going to have to rotate or risk fatigue in the league games.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 