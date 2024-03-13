Well UEFA have made contingency plans that should we reach the final, that Croke Park will be available for a watch party.



https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/gaelic-games/2024/03/13/croke-park-officials-confirm-uefa-arrangement-to-host-europa-league-final-watch-party/



I'm not sure it's quite as straightforward as that, UEFA have no ties whatsoever to Croke Park as it's owned by the GAA and as far as I know any other events held there other than GAA games are subject to council approval and the local community can be fairly knobbish when it comes to extra events