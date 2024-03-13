Isnt allocation better in Europa ?
Shame they dont move it to Croke Park and give the final clubs a bigger allocation. Seems wrong that youve got a massive stadium around the corner from the Aviva which has 30,000 seats less. Allocations are gonna be very low. The Stade de France is massive in comparison and we only got 20,000 (including players, corporates, sponsors et al).So well probably get about 25+% allocation of the Aviva (50,000 approx) would give you a measly 13,000-14,000 tickets (for all).. Odds for Paris was 29.5% of being successful so Id say less than 20% Probably odds of 1 in 5 of getting a ticket for the final especially with the even bigger capacity at Anfield now!
Well UEFA have made contingency plans that should we reach the final, that Croke Park will be available for a watch party.https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/gaelic-games/2024/03/13/croke-park-officials-confirm-uefa-arrangement-to-host-europa-league-final-watch-party/
I'm not sure it's quite as straightforward as that, UEFA have no ties whatsoever to Croke Park as it's owned by the GAA and as far as I know any other events held there other than GAA games are subject to council approval and the local community can be fairly knobbish when it comes to extra events
Jurgen Klopps potential last game in Dublin and you think we will have issues getting Croke park from the locals? I cant think of a country we would have a better chance including our own of course.
Xabi Alonso: For me its clear, We are the favourites, by " We" I mean Liverpool. I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League.
Hopefully Klopp has 1 more game to manage after the Europa Final too!
Oh - I looked it up and I'm embarrassed for them. I say that sincerely:"We won the league at Anfield,We won it at the lane,Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford,No one can say the same,Mikel Artetas army,Were Arsenal through and through,Well sing it in the North Bank,And in the Clock End too.Allez Allez Allez,Allez Allez Allez,Allez Allez Allez,Allez Allez Allez..."We lost the cup to BarcaBarely made the semis in 09Lost that one to Sir Red Nosethe shame still breaks our mindsMikel Artetas BarmyHe's always been a loonand even although weve never won itwe'll steal this fucking tune(Are- we - ever gonna win it? -everybody now!!)no way no way no wayno way no way no wayno way no way no wayno way no way no way
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
82000 reds in Croke Park.
