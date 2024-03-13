« previous next »
Europa League 2023/24

red_Mark1980

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #760 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:33:31 pm
Isnt allocation better in Europa ?

We got about 10k for Basel. The capacity was around 30k if memory serves
Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #761 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm
Good Quarter Final draw and the better Semi Final draw.  Happy with that.

Xabi in the final will be tough.  :D
Statto Red

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #762 on: Today at 02:24:53 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:32:49 pm
Shame they dont move it to Croke Park and give the final clubs a bigger allocation. Seems wrong that youve got a massive stadium around the corner from the Aviva which has 30,000 seats less.

Allocations are gonna be very low. The Stade de France is massive in comparison and we only got 20,000 (including players, corporates, sponsors et al).

So well probably get about 25+% allocation of the Aviva (50,000 approx) would give you a measly 13,000-14,000 tickets (for all).. Odds for Paris was 29.5% of being successful so Id say less than 20%

Probably odds of 1 in 5 of getting a ticket for the final especially with the even bigger capacity at Anfield now!

Well UEFA have made contingency plans that should we reach the final, that Croke Park will be available for a watch party.

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/gaelic-games/2024/03/13/croke-park-officials-confirm-uefa-arrangement-to-host-europa-league-final-watch-party/
West Cork Red

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #763 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:24:53 pm
Well UEFA have made contingency plans that should we reach the final, that Croke Park will be available for a watch party.

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/gaelic-games/2024/03/13/croke-park-officials-confirm-uefa-arrangement-to-host-europa-league-final-watch-party/
I'm not sure it's quite as straightforward as that, UEFA have no ties whatsoever to Croke Park as  it's owned by the GAA and as far as I know any other events held there other than GAA games are subject to council  approval and the local community can be fairly knobbish  when it comes to extra events

Realgman

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #764 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm
Quote from: West Cork Red on Today at 02:42:35 pm
I'm not sure it's quite as straightforward as that, UEFA have no ties whatsoever to Croke Park as  it's owned by the GAA and as far as I know any other events held there other than GAA games are subject to council  approval and the local community can be fairly knobbish  when it comes to extra events

Its true, Croker will be a fanzone for the final
Redbonnie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #765 on: Today at 02:50:30 pm
Quote from: West Cork Red on Today at 02:42:35 pm
I'm not sure it's quite as straightforward as that, UEFA have no ties whatsoever to Croke Park as  it's owned by the GAA and as far as I know any other events held there other than GAA games are subject to council  approval and the local community can be fairly knobbish  when it comes to extra events

Jurgen Klopps potential last game in Dublin and you think we will have issues getting Croke park from the locals? I cant think of a country we would have a better chance including our own of course.
newterp

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #766 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 02:50:30 pm
Jurgen Klopps potential last game in Dublin and you think we will have issues getting Croke park from the locals? I cant think of a country we would have a better chance including our own of course.

Hopefully Klopp has 1 more game to manage after the Europa Final too!
Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #767 on: Today at 03:08:34 pm
Quote
Xabi Alonso:



For me its clear, We are the favourites, by " We" I mean Liverpool. I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League.
diegoLFC7

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #768 on: Today at 03:13:59 pm
82000 reds in Croke Park.  :D
Redbonnie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #769 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:52:21 pm
Hopefully Klopp has 1 more game to manage after the Europa Final too!

A cork man will know more  than me but I would expect the govt will see an amazing opportunity for a huge sporting event.  And Connor Bradley will be playing so thats on our side as well. The place would explode if he scored the winner.
Samie

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #770 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm
She'sa beauty.  8)

Bobinhood

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #771 on: Today at 03:26:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:06:47 pm
Oh - I looked it up and I'm embarrassed for them. I say that sincerely:

"We won the league at Anfield,
We won it at the lane,
Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford,
No one can say the same,
Mikel Artetas army,
Were Arsenal through and through,
Well sing it in the North Bank,
And in the Clock End too.
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez..."

We lost the cup to Barca
Barely made the semis in 09
Lost that one to Sir Red Nose
the shame still breaks our minds
Mikel Artetas Barmy
He's always been a loon
and even although weve never won it
we'll steal this fucking tune
(Are- we - ever gonna win it? -everybody now!!)
no way no way no way
no way no way no way
no way no way no way
no way no way no way





Fitzy.

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #772 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm
Huge favourites now to get to the final. Over two legs Im struggling to see how these lesser sides will outplay Liverpool who are playing at an incredible standard at the moment.
ScubaSteve

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #773 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Today at 03:13:59 pm
82000 reds in Croke Park.  :D

First dibs for those who miss out in the ballot 🙏🏻
Egyptian36

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #774 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm

We are huge favourites to win this competition especially with this draw and no corrupt English referees to deal with.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #775 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm
The perfect draw.
Zlen

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #776 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Today at 03:13:59 pm
82000 reds in Croke Park.  :D

Shame its played in Aviva.
