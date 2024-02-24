« previous next »
Quote from: SamLad on February 23, 2024, 11:40:41 am
well the game is on Thursday so they'd have to be pretty damn hungover .... :)
;D

No idea what I was thinking

'Europa League quarter-final draw: Time, dates and possible opponents':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/europa-league-quarter-final-draw-time-dates-and-possible-opponents

'Liverpool will discover their next Europa League opponents when the competition's quarter-final draw takes place on Friday.

The Reds confirmed their spot in the last eight with an 11-2 aggregate victory over Sparta Prague after tonights second leg at Anfield, which ended in a 6-1 win.

The draw for the next stage will be held at 12pm GMT on Friday and will also include: AC Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Marseille, Roma and West Ham United.

It is unseeded and teams from the same country can be paired together.

Quarter-finals will be played across two legs on Thursday April 11 and Thursday April 18, with the club drawn first in each tie playing the first leg at home.

Fridays draw will also map out the competition route for the semi-finals and final.'



UEFA Draw Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/028a-1a4bf09d197e-a7197ae5056a-1000--quarter-semi-final-draws

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

We should absolutely be winning this!
We should not fear anyone left, they should be fearing us.

If we want an "easy" Quarter Final maybe Marseille will be the best team to draw.
Surprising to see Leverkusen just manage to scrap through.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

We ll be favourites to beat anyone

Also the PL fixtures are not terrible in mid April

But would be nice to rest players in the last 30 minutes of the second leg as we have Fulham away afterwards
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:55:41 pm
Surprising to see Leverkusen just manage to scrap through.
Because our match had little injury time you could follow the Bayer game, 2 minutes of injury time left and they were 2-1 down, did nt even need extra time, extraordinary, very Liverpool really
I hope they keep us in seperate halves of the draw. Not also that De Zerbi and Amorin left the EC tonight as well.
We'll beat whoever we get. Personally, I'd like Atalanta-I've never been to Bergamo with Liverpool.
Hopefully West Ham.

They're shite and very little travel.
Hopefully West Ham.

They're shite and very little travel.
Westham are not bad. For the quarters, I want the easiest game possible. Don't mind meeting the best team left in the semis because it'd be harder for them to beat us over two legs.

Tomorrow,  I'd like Atalanta because we're a lot better than them. Drawing an English side comes with the press baggage. That's one reason why I'd like us to avoid Xabi as well.
Home leg second.  Apart from that not arsed who we draw.
I want leverkusen over two legs rather than a one off final. I feel like we need to play them twice, to get Alonso at Anfield and all that stuff.
I want leverkusen over two legs rather than a one off final. I feel like we need to play them twice, to get Alonso at Anfield and all that stuff.
play them in the final, tight first 45 then blow them off the pitch in the second half.

Xabi joins the players carrying Jurgen around the pitch.
Hopefully West Ham.

They're shite and very little travel.

True. But don't think a QF of a European competition should be against a David Moyes managed West Ham Utd. It doesn't exactly scream glamour tie.

I'd like Benfica or Milan.
West Ham please. Less travel for the players and they probably the worst team left in the draw.
Please not West Ham. Not due to fear but more because Europe should be about playing European teams and going on a European adventure. I used to hate our almost annual Chelsea matchup.
Benfica look the one. lost 5-0 to porto scrapped past rangers. there side isnt great now
West Ham please. Less travel for the players and they probably the worst team left in the draw.


Beyond Liverpool and Leverkusen, I think West Ham might be the best team left in the competition.

They are definitely better than Marseille, Benfica and Atalanta as the bare minimum.
Benfica look the one. lost 5-0 to porto scrapped past rangers. there side isnt great now

Yeah watched their 2 games against Rangers. Both games were pretty even with not much in it. Theres not much to fear there. Just hope we avoid Roma and their nutjob fans. Cant be bothered with our fans out there fearing for their lives
If we draw Roma I don't think our fans should travel. Too many stabbings. It's not worth the risk over a game of football.
