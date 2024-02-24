'Europa League quarter-final draw: Time, dates and possible opponents
'Liverpool will discover their next Europa League opponents when the competition's quarter-final draw takes place on Friday.
The Reds confirmed their spot in the last eight with an 11-2 aggregate victory over Sparta Prague after tonights second leg at Anfield, which ended in a 6-1 win.
The draw for the next stage will be held at 12pm GMT on Friday
and will also include: AC Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Marseille, Roma and West Ham United.
It is unseeded and teams from the same country can be paired together.
Quarter-finals will be played across two legs on Thursday April 11 and Thursday April 18, with the club drawn first in each tie playing the first leg at home.
Fridays draw will also map out the competition route for the semi-finals and final.'
UEFA Draw Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/028a-1a4bf09d197e-a7197ae5056a-1000--quarter-semi-final-draws