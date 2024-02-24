« previous next »
Quote from: SamLad on February 23, 2024, 11:40:41 am
well the game is on Thursday so they'd have to be pretty damn hungover .... :)
;D

No idea what I was thinking

'Europa League quarter-final draw: Time, dates and possible opponents':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/europa-league-quarter-final-draw-time-dates-and-possible-opponents

'Liverpool will discover their next Europa League opponents when the competition's quarter-final draw takes place on Friday.

The Reds confirmed their spot in the last eight with an 11-2 aggregate victory over Sparta Prague after tonights second leg at Anfield, which ended in a 6-1 win.

The draw for the next stage will be held at 12pm GMT on Friday and will also include: AC Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Marseille, Roma and West Ham United.

It is unseeded and teams from the same country can be paired together.

Quarter-finals will be played across two legs on Thursday April 11 and Thursday April 18, with the club drawn first in each tie playing the first leg at home.

Fridays draw will also map out the competition route for the semi-finals and final.'



UEFA Draw Info: www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/028a-1a4bf09d197e-a7197ae5056a-1000--quarter-semi-final-draws

We should absolutely be winning this!
We should not fear anyone left, they should be fearing us.

If we want an "easy" Quarter Final maybe Marseille will be the best team to draw.
Surprising to see Leverkusen just manage to scrap through.
We ll be favourites to beat anyone

Also the PL fixtures are not terrible in mid April

But would be nice to rest players in the last 30 minutes of the second leg as we have Fulham away afterwards
