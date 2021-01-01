« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 36012 times)

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #560 on: Today at 11:45:40 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 11:22:09 am
That could decide the 5th CL qualifying spot given whoever loses cannot add any more to the Country Coefficient.

(also need Arsenal to turn it around, mind...)

Would much prefer us not to a 5th spot to be honest
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #561 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
Forest/Prague/City is the biggest week of the season, and this one is pretty big itself with the cup final on Sunday. I'd probably take a draw now in Prague if we can field our strongest side available at the time at Anfield for the return game. It'd either be Everton or the FA Cup 6th round that weekend so not too bad.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #562 on: Today at 11:48:57 am »
So, Slavia vs Sparta. Did we get the Czech Man City or Czech Man United?

Anyone familiar care to comment? No, not you Mac Red....
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #563 on: Today at 11:49:03 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:23:37 am
what do we know about Sparta? 

They're currently top of their division, 4 points ahead of Slavia.

Came second behind Rangers in their group, only one point ahead of Betis.

Beat Galatasaray in the play offs, overturning a first leg defeat.

Their revenue will be a tiny fraction of ours. Probably similar to a lower Championship club.

Stadium seats just under 19,000, similar to QPR.

They once reached the semi's of the Cup Winners Cup (remember that?) back in 1973.

You get the picture, a team we should easily beat, but then we lost to Two Loos and Union St Gauloise.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #564 on: Today at 11:50:53 am »
Not the easiest but we've avoided the likes of Roma and Milan which would've had more media interest etc. Comfortable with this, but the priority for the away leg will simply to stay in the tie, no way we'll be able to name a strong team with out schedule unless we have a few back.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #565 on: Today at 11:51:42 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:28:54 am
So did you.  ;D

You can always tell us classical scholars apart Keez. The rest are barbarians.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #566 on: Today at 11:51:55 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:27:37 am
Gerard Butler is their leader and they have 300 men.

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #567 on: Today at 11:52:41 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:49:03 am
They're currently top of their division, 4 points ahead of Slavia.

Came second behind Rangers in their group, only one point ahead of Betis.

Beat Galatasaray in the play offs, overturning a first leg defeat.

Their revenue will be a tiny fraction of ours. Probably similar to a lower Championship club.

Stadium seats just under 19,000, similar to QPR.

They once reached the semi's of the Cup Winners Cup (remember that?) back in 1973.

You get the picture, a team we should easily beat, but then we lost to Two Loos and Union St Gauloise.
thanks Kurt.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #568 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
Didn't even realise Leverkusen were in this.

Odds on a Liverpool Vs Leverkusen final? Just hope we don't get beat in a passing of the torch thing
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #569 on: Today at 11:53:43 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:23:37 am
what do we know about Sparta? 

Fundamentally a Military state, citizens would eat in large communal eating halls ,women had a higher status in society than other Greek Citys....and young boys would be given to older men ..warriors..to form a . er!..bond the aim of which was to make them greater warrior's in battle.

Took a mob to Thermopylae for an away and got twatted. 
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #570 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:53:37 am
Didn't even realise Leverkusen were in this.

Odds on a Liverpool Vs Leverkusen final? Just hope we don't get beat in a passing of the torch thing
do you know who their manager is?  :)
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #571 on: Today at 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:53:43 am
Fundamentally a Military state, citizens would eat in large communal eating halls ,women had a higher status in society than other Greek Citys....and young boys would be given to older men ..warriors..to form a . er!..bond the aim of which was to make them greater warrior's in battle.

Took a mob to Thermopylae for an away and got twatted.
sorry Blade, about 18 others beat you to the punch.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #572 on: Today at 11:57:36 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:49:03 am
They're currently top of their division, 4 points ahead of Slavia.

Came second behind Rangers in their group, only one point ahead of Betis.

Beat Galatasaray in the play offs, overturning a first leg defeat.

Their revenue will be a tiny fraction of ours. Probably similar to a lower Championship club.

Stadium seats just under 19,000, similar to QPR.

They once reached the semi's of the Cup Winners Cup (remember that?) back in 1973.

You get the picture, a team we should easily beat, but then we lost to Two Loos and Union St Gauloise.
Nice summary, thanks.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #573 on: Today at 11:57:45 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:50:53 am
Not the easiest but we've avoided the likes of Roma and Milan which would've had more media interest etc. Comfortable with this, but the priority for the away leg will simply to stay in the tie, no way we'll be able to name a strong team with out schedule unless we have a few back.

The team should end up being relatively strong for both games. Most of the squad have looked excellent all season and these ties alongside Southampton will get minutes in player's legs whilst being winnable ties.

It's good for the likes of Tsimikas who might play both legs and Southampton, Quansah will play a couple, perhaps get Trent back for one of them and Szoboszlai too. Gomez is probably back to the bench in the league with Robertson back so he'll play his part. Curtis Jones should be back too. Shame not to have Thiago/Bajcetic still but for the time being we have enough to compete in three competitions (considering the League Cup ends this weekend).

Big time for Kelleher too. I'd have Alisson playing in Europe now but looks like he'll miss both legs. He might even play Adrian against Southampton to rest Kelleher but I'd just continue with him for a longer run of games, also pointless playing someone who surely won't be here next season.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #574 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
I actually think the Europa league looks more exciting than the champions league some really interesting ties.

Plus you have the 1st placed team in Portugal Germany and England in this cup, the champions league is full of also rans  ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #575 on: Today at 12:04:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:56:01 am
sorry Blade, about 18 others beat you to the punch.

They lacked the academic depth of my response though...clearly some got their knowledge from a shite film....not the 1960s classic which would have been acceptable.


and Im adding this.....https://youtu.be/bbRatbef_o4?si=SbdE9vY_g3KSi-eu
.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #576 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Brighton have a pretty good chance of knocking Roma out, would definitely like them to stay as far away from Anfield as possible.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #577 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
another great draw for us. only shame is that very few of the better sides are matched up against each other

at least sporting/atalanta, brighton/roma, marseille/villareal losing three sides isn't too bad
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #578 on: Today at 12:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 11:22:09 am
That could decide the 5th CL qualifying spot given whoever loses cannot add any more to the Country Coefficient.

(also need Arsenal to turn it around, mind...)

I think Villa going all the way to the Conference League final would help England.

Xabi won't be happy about having to fly to Qarabag, at all.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #579 on: Today at 12:18:31 pm »
They got beat and drew with Rangers in their 2 Group games.they must be pretty bang average.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #580 on: Today at 12:25:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:27:23 am
Freiburg/West Ham
Sporting/Atalanta
Qarabaq/Leverkusen

all took place in the group stages. Very underwhelming draw for those sides but they'll know each other's games more.

Liverpool just have to do their bit. Sparta are surely one of the weaker of those eight sides, given our situation injury wise we should still be able to go through. They're top of their league by four points though, not expecting anything easy but even a draw away from home wouldn't be bad. Ideally actually it's one for the likes of Szoboszlai to come in and play after missing matches. Not having Alisson for it will be a bit shite though, hopefully he's back for the quarters if we make them.


Partly because only 2 of the 3rd place CL teams, AC Milan & Benfica, won their draws, so 6 2nd place group teams made it through!
