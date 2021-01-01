what do we know about Sparta?
They're currently top of their division, 4 points ahead of Slavia.
Came second behind Rangers in their group, only one point ahead of Betis.
Beat Galatasaray in the play offs, overturning a first leg defeat.
Their revenue will be a tiny fraction of ours. Probably similar to a lower Championship club.
Stadium seats just under 19,000, similar to QPR.
They once reached the semi's of the Cup Winners Cup (remember that?) back in 1973.
You get the picture, a team we should easily beat, but then we lost to Two Loos and Union St Gauloise.