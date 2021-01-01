Not the easiest but we've avoided the likes of Roma and Milan which would've had more media interest etc. Comfortable with this, but the priority for the away leg will simply to stay in the tie, no way we'll be able to name a strong team with out schedule unless we have a few back.



The team should end up being relatively strong for both games. Most of the squad have looked excellent all season and these ties alongside Southampton will get minutes in player's legs whilst being winnable ties.It's good for the likes of Tsimikas who might play both legs and Southampton, Quansah will play a couple, perhaps get Trent back for one of them and Szoboszlai too. Gomez is probably back to the bench in the league with Robertson back so he'll play his part. Curtis Jones should be back too. Shame not to have Thiago/Bajcetic still but for the time being we have enough to compete in three competitions (considering the League Cup ends this weekend).Big time for Kelleher too. I'd have Alisson playing in Europe now but looks like he'll miss both legs. He might even play Adrian against Southampton to rest Kelleher but I'd just continue with him for a longer run of games, also pointless playing someone who surely won't be here next season.