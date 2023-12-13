« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 13, 2023, 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2023, 10:03:02 pm
into the playoffs, at this point probably only Roma we want to avoid for many reasons

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

Don't want to play Roma at all. Can't stand the fuckers and Mourinho to boot.

Leverkusen the other strongest side in it though along with us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

PaulF

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 07:56:33 am
Also glad no circus around playing PL teams.  Kind of fun when we put them out, but ultimately not worth the bother.
MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 08:23:45 am
we have a brillant chance to win the competition this year
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 08:24:43 am
Leverkusen and Milan with avoid as long as possible.
Brighton and West Ham to avoid because how boring is it to play English sides in Europe.
red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  J.F.T.97
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 09:47:25 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 14, 2023, 08:24:43 am
Leverkusen and Milan with avoid as long as possible.
Brighton and West Ham to avoid because how boring is it to play English sides in Europe.

I think when we come back in for the last sixteen we have to face a playoff winner. Unsure if country protection applies then or the next round.

Also does anyone know if there's a revised Europa League format next season in line with the crap champions League format they are introducing?
mikey_LFC

  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 10:46:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 14, 2023, 09:47:25 am
I think when we come back in for the last sixteen we have to face a playoff winner. Unsure if country protection applies then or the next round.

Also does anyone know if there's a revised Europa League format next season in line with the crap champions League format they are introducing?

There is country protection but not group protection so we cant play Brighton in the last 16, but could play Toulouse.

Yes, the format in all 3 competitions is changing.
Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:27:32 am
I find it hilarious that they're turning the Conference League into that Swiss system. If ever a competition should have just been knockout ties like the old UEFA Cup used to be, group stage matches must be bad enough.

The draw for the EL knockout round takes place on Monday, of course we won't know who we have until February.

The teams from the UCL:
Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

2nd placed EL group opponents:
Freiburg or West Ham
Brighton or Marseille
Real Betis, Rangers or Sparta Prague
Sporting CP or Atalanta
Toulouse or Union Saint-Gilloise
Villarreal or Rennes
Roma or Slavia Prague
Qarabag or Molde

The quality of the CL dropouts isn't all that to be honest, I think a lot of the potential ties could be very evenly matched.
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:38:28 am
Would be the perfect end to the midweek games if West Ham and Brighton both fucked up winning their groups and had to go in the play offs.

We did amazingly well with the CL drop outs, no annoying English teams and no PSG or Napoli. Us v Milan final would likely be bigger than the CL Final unless it was Real v Bayern or something.
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:48:49 am
Quote from: kavah on December 13, 2023, 10:03:02 pm
into the playoffs, at this point probably only Roma we want to avoid for many reasons

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

I wouldn't say there is anyone to avoid but the toughest teams now are Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, Milan, Gala for the journey, and then probably West Ham and Brighton

We are still the best team in this though so shouldn't be scared of anyone else in it
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  • Posts: 7,012
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:50:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 14, 2023, 08:24:43 am
Leverkusen and Milan with avoid as long as possible.
Brighton and West Ham to avoid because how boring is it to play English sides in Europe.

We'd batter this Milan team, they aren't brilliant

Leverkusen we are better than, but their attack is absolutely deadly, one to avoid for as long as we can agreed
Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 07:43:30 pm
Roma
Toulouse
Qarabag
Rennes

all finish 2nd.


Roma having to play a Champions League dropout feels big, they got to the final last year and could still stay in but a decent team will have to go out. Fair play to Toulouse going through our group, some achievement to reach the Europa knockouts after being promoted again in 2022.



As for the later games, looks like Freiburg and Sporting are nailed on for 2nd placed finishes. Real Betis and Brighton currently 2nd as it stands.
Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 09:57:55 pm
Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

can play ...

Roma
Toulouse
Qarabag
Rennes
Freiburg
Sporting
Marseille
Sparta Prague


Liverpool
Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen
West Ham
Brighton
Rangers
Villarreal
Slavia Prague

... are all into the last 16 proper
grinchgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 10:00:23 pm
Our next draw is 23rd February at 11am.
PaulKS

Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 10:19:12 pm
Something gone badly wrong if we don't at least make it to the final in this

Not seen a weaker set of teams in the EL for a long time, we are the strongest by an absolute mile
mikey_LFC

  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 10:29:16 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on December 14, 2023, 10:19:12 pm
Something gone badly wrong if we don't at least make it to the final in this

Not seen a weaker set of teams in the EL for a long time, we are the strongest by an absolute mile

Leverkusen are a very good side, but apart from that, Id agree with us being massive favourites.

I want us to continue with the cup team for a while in this, as they should have enough across two legs to make it a couple round further depending on the draw.

For the next round I'd want to avoid someone weve played recently (so no Benfica, Milan or Toulouse), avoid the longer trips (Qarabag, Shakhtar, Galatasaray) and avoid anywhere where there could be trouble (Roma and maybe Marseille).

Hopefully a few of those get paired together in the draw this week so we limit are options for a less favourable tie.
KevLFC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:08:35 pm
Only teams you really want to avoid are Roma, Milan, Galatasaray and to the lesser extent West Ham, Brighton or Leverkusen. There isn't much there but we can't be complacent.
newterp

Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:31:24 pm
Draw is tomorrow? (Not for us or are we included too?)
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 14, 2023, 11:36:53 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 14, 2023, 11:31:24 pm
Draw is tomorrow? (Not for us or are we included too?)
I thought ours is later after the participants are known. But isn't the draw on Monday?

Edit: The round of 16 draw is on 23 February, this Monday is the playoff draw.
« Last Edit: December 14, 2023, 11:38:42 pm by farawayred »
kennedy81

Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 12:22:07 am
Braga would be a nice away. Lovely city and a cool ground with a cliff at one end. They knocked us out of this when Kenny when in charge if I recall.
« Last Edit: December 15, 2023, 12:24:40 am by kennedy81 »
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 01:10:52 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 14, 2023, 10:46:04 am
There is country protection but not group protection so we cant play Brighton in the last 16, but could play Toulouse.
is that right? that seems an oddity in this new format.

so we could have gone from playing USG tonight to playing USG in our next two Europa games too (obviously not the likeliest to occur, but still feels weird)
mikey_LFC

  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 08:43:45 am
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 01:10:52 am
is that right? that seems an oddity in this new format.

so we could have gone from playing USG tonight to playing USG in our next two Europa games too (obviously not the likeliest to occur, but still feels weird)

USG did it last year. Qualified top of their group with Union Berlin 2nd, then played them in the last 16, in the next round
Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 12:36:19 pm
I wish they'd just do the draw from now until the semis all in one go. Pointless having separate draws every time IMO, and would be nice knowing a potential route to the final. Would be better for the fans planning on going away from home because the draw isn't until the end of February and then it's probably only a couple of weeks away from the away tie.

As for what's left, we obviously remain the favourites, if we take it seriously we'll go all the way I think. There's some interesting potential ties.

In terms of what look most negotiable I think you can look at the sides from the smaller leagues, like Qarabag, Young Boys, Sparta Prague etc. Wouldn't really want Qarabag given the travel though. Toulouse again would be boring but if we played a stronger side away from home you'd expect progression. There is some tricky ones on paper though. Wouldn't really fancy the likes of Lens or Roma and your Milan's/Benfica's etc wouldn't be easy.

Everything has gone well in the competition so far though, nice winnable group with easy travels along the way. Of course the league form might have something to say at some point but I'm hoping we take it just as seriously to be honest, we've rested players in the first half of the season whereas had we been in the CL the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai would have played every minute. Hopefully one of the kinder sides in the last 16 and from there treat it like it's the Champions League.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 03:48:06 pm
Now the group stages are done in European competitions, the new UEFA Club Rankings are here.  :D

newterp

Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 03:51:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2023, 03:48:06 pm
Now the group stages are done in European competitions, the new UEFA Club Rankings are here.  :D


we are way better than PSG.
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 03:51:49 pm
The upside is the next European game is in February so potentially Thiago and Robertson will be back.
mullyred94

  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 04:05:47 pm
How hard is it to get a final ticket ?

Might start planning it now.   ;D
red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  J.F.T.97
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 06:29:43 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on December 15, 2023, 04:05:47 pm
How hard is it to get a final ticket ?

Might start planning it now.   ;D

Through the club? The odds won't be great. The capacity is only around 50k.

I suspect the UEFA corporate tickets will be a few tonne, there's usually a UEFA GA ballot, but the deadline may have passed
Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 08:00:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2023, 03:48:06 pm
Now the group stages are done in European competitions, the new UEFA Club Rankings are here.  :D



Fuck are Leipzig seventh? Inter and Roma you can understand being there because they've both been to a couple of finals in the last few years
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
December 15, 2023, 08:44:08 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 15, 2023, 12:36:19 pm
I wish they'd just do the draw from now until the semis all in one go. Pointless having separate draws every time IMO, and would be nice knowing a potential route to the final. Would be better for the fans planning on going away from home because the draw isn't until the end of February and then it's probably only a couple of weeks away from the away tie.

As for what's left, we obviously remain the favourites, if we take it seriously we'll go all the way I think. There's some interesting potential ties.

In terms of what look most negotiable I think you can look at the sides from the smaller leagues, like Qarabag, Young Boys, Sparta Prague etc. Wouldn't really want Qarabag given the travel though. Toulouse again would be boring but if we played a stronger side away from home you'd expect progression. There is some tricky ones on paper though. Wouldn't really fancy the likes of Lens or Roma and your Milan's/Benfica's etc wouldn't be easy.

Everything has gone well in the competition so far though, nice winnable group with easy travels along the way. Of course the league form might have something to say at some point but I'm hoping we take it just as seriously to be honest, we've rested players in the first half of the season whereas had we been in the CL the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai would have played every minute. Hopefully one of the kinder sides in the last 16 and from there treat it like it's the Champions League.
We are the best team left in the competition by a margin. We have the experience of reaching 3 CL finals in 5 years.

If we draw any othese teams in the CL, we'd be confident that we'd dispatch them. I just hope we get easy draws (both difficulty and travel) so that we can have a straightforward route to the final which would hopefully be against a European minnow. I would rather play the better sides in two-legged ties where our quality would shine through.
Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 12:19:38 pm
Playoff round draw:

Feyenoord vs Roma

Milan vs Rennes

Lens vs Freiburg

Young Boys vs Sporting

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday
Is there country protection in next round ?
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 12:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:26:27 pm
Is there country protection in next round ?

It doesn't matter. The other English sides won their group so we can't draw them
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 12:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:26:27 pm
Is there country protection in next round ?

As Mark said it doesn't matter for us but I seem to remember reading that there is country protection. Although if Toulouse were to go through we could draw them having already played them.
Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 04:21:01 pm »
So we can only draw one of the 8 winners from these playoffs?
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 04:21:01 pm
So we can only draw one of the 8 winners from these playoffs?

Yes, it's group winners vs playoff round winners.

Beyond that we can start getting the likes of Brighton, West Ham, Rangers potentially. If Toulouse go through we could get them in the proper last 16 though.
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • BoRac
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 06:01:57 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 04:21:01 pm
So we can only draw one of the 8 winners from these playoffs?

And guaranteed second leg at Anfield.
Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #436 on: Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2023, 03:48:06 pm
Now the group stages are done in European competitions, the new UEFA Club Rankings are here.  :D



How are PSG and Bayern above us with our recent European record lol
Logged

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • JFT 97
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #437 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm
How are PSG and Bayern above us with our recent European record lol

Our win in 2019 has now fallen off the coefficients.

uefa" border="0
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #438 on: Today at 12:13:07 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm
Our win in 2019 has now fallen off the coefficients.

uefa" border="0
Plus, EL bonus points are fewer than CL points. Qualification for the CL groups is worth 4 bonus pts, and getting out of the group  (no, not you, United and Saudi Arabia) is worth 5 bonus pts. The EL carries no bonus points for being in the groups and 4 pts for 1st (2 pts for 2nd). We are at the same stage with City in the respective competitions, round of 16, and they have 9 bonus points to our 4. That's about 20% of our annual coefficient.
