I wish they'd just do the draw from now until the semis all in one go. Pointless having separate draws every time IMO, and would be nice knowing a potential route to the final. Would be better for the fans planning on going away from home because the draw isn't until the end of February and then it's probably only a couple of weeks away from the away tie.



As for what's left, we obviously remain the favourites, if we take it seriously we'll go all the way I think. There's some interesting potential ties.



In terms of what look most negotiable I think you can look at the sides from the smaller leagues, like Qarabag, Young Boys, Sparta Prague etc. Wouldn't really want Qarabag given the travel though. Toulouse again would be boring but if we played a stronger side away from home you'd expect progression. There is some tricky ones on paper though. Wouldn't really fancy the likes of Lens or Roma and your Milan's/Benfica's etc wouldn't be easy.



Everything has gone well in the competition so far though, nice winnable group with easy travels along the way. Of course the league form might have something to say at some point but I'm hoping we take it just as seriously to be honest, we've rested players in the first half of the season whereas had we been in the CL the likes of Salah and Szoboszlai would have played every minute. Hopefully one of the kinder sides in the last 16 and from there treat it like it's the Champions League.