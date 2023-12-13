Something gone badly wrong if we don't at least make it to the final in this
Not seen a weaker set of teams in the EL for a long time, we are the strongest by an absolute mile
Leverkusen are a very good side, but apart from that, Id agree with us being massive favourites.
I want us to continue with the cup team for a while in this, as they should have enough across two legs to make it a couple round further depending on the draw.
For the next round I'd want to avoid someone weve played recently (so no Benfica, Milan or Toulouse), avoid the longer trips (Qarabag, Shakhtar, Galatasaray) and avoid anywhere where there could be trouble (Roma and maybe Marseille).
Hopefully a few of those get paired together in the draw this week so we limit are options for a less favourable tie.