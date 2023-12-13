Something gone badly wrong if we don't at least make it to the final in this



Not seen a weaker set of teams in the EL for a long time, we are the strongest by an absolute mile



Leverkusen are a very good side, but apart from that, Id agree with us being massive favourites.I want us to continue with the cup team for a while in this, as they should have enough across two legs to make it a couple round further depending on the draw.For the next round I'd want to avoid someone weve played recently (so no Benfica, Milan or Toulouse), avoid the longer trips (Qarabag, Shakhtar, Galatasaray) and avoid anywhere where there could be trouble (Roma and maybe Marseille).Hopefully a few of those get paired together in the draw this week so we limit are options for a less favourable tie.