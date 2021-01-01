« previous next »
Fromola

  Reply #400
Re: Europa League 2023/24
Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm
into the playoffs, at this point probably only Roma we want to avoid for many reasons

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

Don't want to play Roma at all. Can't stand the fuckers and Mourinho to boot.

Leverkusen the other strongest side in it though along with us.
PaulF

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #401 on: Today at 07:56:33 am
Also glad no circus around playing PL teams.  Kind of fun when we put them out, but ultimately not worth the bother.
MD1990

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #402 on: Today at 08:23:45 am
we have a brillant chance to win the competition this year
spider-neil

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #403 on: Today at 08:24:43 am
Leverkusen and Milan with avoid as long as possible.
Brighton and West Ham to avoid because how boring is it to play English sides in Europe.
red_Mark1980

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:47:25 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:24:43 am
Leverkusen and Milan with avoid as long as possible.
Brighton and West Ham to avoid because how boring is it to play English sides in Europe.

I think when we come back in for the last sixteen we have to face a playoff winner. Unsure if country protection applies then or the next round.

Also does anyone know if there's a revised Europa League format next season in line with the crap champions League format they are introducing?
mikey_LFC

Re: Europa League 2023/24
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:46:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:47:25 am
I think when we come back in for the last sixteen we have to face a playoff winner. Unsure if country protection applies then or the next round.

Also does anyone know if there's a revised Europa League format next season in line with the crap champions League format they are introducing?

There is country protection but not group protection so we cant play Brighton in the last 16, but could play Toulouse.

Yes, the format in all 3 competitions is changing.
