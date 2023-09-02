Adrian to be left out of our Europa League squad, says David Lynch. Means Ben Doak will be able to feature
and apparently theres a loophole where if your keepers are injured you can draft in an emergency keeper, so Adrian would still be able to feature in the event Alisson or Kelleher were injured.
Correct. Pitaluga will be the 3rd keeper unless injury, I think Pitaluga should be given the chance if Kelleher cant play or the group is already won.
We know when the EL happens but Im right now expecting
Kelleher
Gomez-Matip-Quansah-Tsimikas(Inverting)
Bajcetic(Or Gravenberch)
Doak-Elliott-Jones-Jota
Gakpo(Could flip with Jota)
as the main EL group stage/League Cup team if Jones, Jota, Gakpo need to play the Saturday or Sunday before in the league then replace them with starting XI player then. Like I dont expect Mac Allister to start vs Wolves(Likely playing at La Paz tuesday night) so Mac Allister over Jones there might be the same with Nunez and Diaz too.
Obv Alisson, Virgil or Konate, Salah, Szoboszlai, Mac allister, Diaz, Thiago, Endo, Trent or some of them are going to be on the bench for break glass we need to win the game at like 60 minutes. Gomez would be the captain of the team above based on seniority. I think there 12 Bench spots in Europa(with 2 goalies) and Would expect Clark, Chambers and/or McConnell to try and fit on the bench so they can get minutes in situation that would be good that(maybe that means 1 less senior player on the bench for full rest then)