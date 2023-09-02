« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 26239 times)

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,853
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #360 on: September 2, 2023, 08:04:34 am »
All our away games are early kick offs.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #361 on: September 2, 2023, 08:14:55 am »
Quote from: keano7 on September  2, 2023, 08:04:34 am
All our away games are early kick offs.

Have the actual fixtures been confirmed yet?
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #362 on: September 2, 2023, 08:18:24 am »
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #363 on: September 2, 2023, 09:22:22 am »
Nice order I feel like. Win those first three and we'll basically already be home and dry. Maybe it'll be a bit tougher away but certainly in the home games we shouldn't have too many struggles.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #364 on: September 2, 2023, 11:15:59 am »
Said to a friend before the draw that there wasn't any team in Pot 2 or Pot 3 that I didn't think we shouldn't be expecting to beat heavily really. Considering the strength of our attacking and midfield options (DM aside), this should be good fun.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #365 on: September 2, 2023, 12:17:36 pm »
I got my wish for the first game to be away. Will be a squeeze to make it from the airport and check in and find a bar given it's an early kick off.

Potential kicking is we are supposed to be having a few weekends away to celebrate my missus 40th in December. Could have done with that tie on the 30th being the early kick off so I can dash back from Liverpool after the game.

Will see if I can convince her that I can just get a train early doors as our flights that we've looked at leave about 3pm
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,341
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #366 on: September 2, 2023, 01:51:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  2, 2023, 09:22:22 am
Nice order I feel like. Win those first three and we'll basically already be home and dry. Maybe it'll be a bit tougher away but certainly in the home games we shouldn't have too many struggles.
Yeah nice way round, and also the 6th game is probably the 'hardest' away - which is always nice, if we've already qualified
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #367 on: September 2, 2023, 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on September  2, 2023, 01:51:56 pm
Yeah nice way round, and also the 6th game is probably the 'hardest' away - which is always nice, if we've already qualified

Winning the group is important. If you finish second there's an extra round to play against sides finishing 3rd in the European cup
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,341
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #368 on: September 2, 2023, 02:31:04 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  2, 2023, 02:28:06 pm
Winning the group is important. If you finish second there's an extra round to play against sides finishing 3rd in the European cup
yep, should rephrase myself to winning the group

get at least 3 wins and be unbeaten and we'll win the group in five or fewer games. really got to aim to avoid the extra round
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #369 on: September 2, 2023, 06:43:57 pm »
Saw the Union St Gilloise lads on a plane hearing they had got us, and they cheered, so they at the least seem a sound bunch. Ashamed to admit I had not heard of them before that.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,868
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #370 on: September 2, 2023, 06:52:05 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on September  2, 2023, 06:43:57 pm
Saw the Union St Gilloise lads on a plane hearing they had got us, and they cheered, so they at the least seem a sound bunch. Ashamed to admit I had not heard of them before that.

Here is that video: https://twitter.com/UnionStGilloise/status/1697586608835379395
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #371 on: September 2, 2023, 11:04:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on September  2, 2023, 01:51:56 pm
Yeah nice way round, and also the 6th game is probably the 'hardest' away - which is always nice, if we've already qualified

I think the order of the games as well as the quality of the opposition really suits us. Nothing will be decided after the first couple of games but if we beat LASK with a changed side you'd expect a similar/the same team to beat Union when they travel to Anfield. Take maximum points from those two and a lot of heavy lifting is done, from there we'd probably only need two more wins to confirm top spot you'd think. Ideally we win the first four then just give anyone a game in the last couple, but I'm not sure what to expect from these three sides other than the fact they'll want to make it hard work  for us.

I'm interested to see what Toulouse's level is. They got to Europe winning the cup rather than finishing high in the league but I'd say winning the cup is more impressive personally, certainly from their perspective given it's silverware. They only got promoted in 2022 so that was a good success for them and no doubt they can't believe they're going to Anfield already and will fancy their chances to qualify no doubt or maybe even go down to the Conference League. LASK have pushed Salzburg in the last couple of years I think, expecting a tough game away from home on night 1 against what is probably a young and energetic side, Union were unlucky not to win the league in Belgium the past two seasons, and were only a goal away from doing it this season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,207
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #372 on: September 3, 2023, 08:25:45 am »
Toulouse could be interesting.

Damien Comolli is their director of football and a lot of their recent success seems to have from a data driven approach to recruitment and finding real value in the transfer market. Looks like there is a link to Redbird capital too.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,341
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #373 on: September 3, 2023, 01:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on September  3, 2023, 08:25:45 am
Toulouse could be interesting.

Damien Comolli is their director of football and a lot of their recent success seems to have from a data driven approach to recruitment and finding real value in the transfer market. Looks like there is a link to Redbird capital too.
Yeah it's all pretty murky and unpleasant, in keeping with lots of modern football.

Redbird can own a stake in LFCs owners and their european opponents (Toulouse this time, AC Milan last) - like red bull teams and some of the city group. Really wish it was just black and white allowed/not allowed - with all bar one associated team being banned from competing in same competitions if there's any common link - rather than 'there's no evidence the same people exert influence in multiple teams' getout shit
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,513
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #374 on: September 3, 2023, 04:22:39 pm »
Had a look through the league games we have following Europa League Thursdays:

LASK (A) 21/9 followed by West Ham (H) 24/9
Union SG (H) 5/10 followed by Brighton (A) 8/10
Toulouse (H) 26/10 followed by Forest (H) 29/10
Toulouse (A) 9/11 followed by Brentford (H) date TBC
LASK (H) 30/11 followed by Fulham (H) date TBC
Union SG (A) 14/12 followed by Man United (H) date TBC

So we have 5 home games after Europa League matches, the toughest of which looks to be the Mancs in December. We do have one tough looking away game against Brighton but even that is tempered by the preceding Europa game being at home. All in all I'd say the schedule has worked out quite nicely for us.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2023, 04:48:30 pm by TheShanklyGates »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,349
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #375 on: September 3, 2023, 04:28:58 pm »
I think this is the correct thread.  :)

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1698244436856123590

Quote
On what would have been his 76th birthday, we remember Gérard Houllier.

Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #376 on: September 3, 2023, 04:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September  3, 2023, 04:28:58 pm
I think this is the correct thread.  :)

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1698244436856123590



Lovely mate and spot on - what a brilliant mosiac we could create on the Kop if we go far in this competition this year.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #377 on: September 5, 2023, 12:20:29 pm »
Adrian to be left out of our Europa League squad, says David Lynch. Means Ben Doak will be able to feature and apparently theres a loophole where if your keepers are injured you can draft in an emergency keeper, so Adrian would still be able to feature in the event Alisson or Kelleher were injured.
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #378 on: September 5, 2023, 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  5, 2023, 12:20:29 pm
Adrian to be left out of our Europa League squad, says David Lynch. Means Ben Doak will be able to feature and apparently theres a loophole where if your keepers are injured you can draft in an emergency keeper, so Adrian would still be able to feature in the event Alisson or Kelleher were injured.

It's basically free Ben Doak, glorious stuff.

Think a smart decision for the first game at Lask given the fixture pile up would be going with a rotated team and seeing how it does before letting it influence the next five games. If we go to the 2nd seed and get a win there with the likes of Quansah and Doak playing, he might as well continue playing them for the experience and so some first teamers can rest. I'm not expecting Salah and Van Dijk to be playing the group games anyway, but you also don't want to start on the wrong foot with a loss meaning you probably have to take the next games more seriously.

If we can win the first three games the group is basically won anyway and then can rotate further. I'd still go quite strong throughout but if we've got it won before the last two games he might as well go with the youngest sides from there in line with the registrations.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #379 on: September 5, 2023, 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  5, 2023, 12:20:29 pm
Adrian to be left out of our Europa League squad, says David Lynch. Means Ben Doak will be able to feature and apparently theres a loophole where if your keepers are injured you can draft in an emergency keeper, so Adrian would still be able to feature in the event Alisson or Kelleher were injured.
Correct. Pitaluga will be the 3rd keeper unless injury, I think Pitaluga should be given the chance if Kelleher cant play or the group is already won.
We know when the EL happens but Im right now expecting
Kelleher
Gomez-Matip-Quansah-Tsimikas(Inverting)
Bajcetic(Or Gravenberch)
Doak-Elliott-Jones-Jota
Gakpo(Could flip with Jota)

as the main EL group stage/League Cup team if Jones, Jota, Gakpo need to play the Saturday or Sunday before in the league then replace them with starting XI player then. Like I dont expect Mac Allister to start vs Wolves(Likely playing at La Paz tuesday night) so Mac Allister over Jones there might be the same with Nunez and Diaz too.
Obv Alisson, Virgil or Konate, Salah, Szoboszlai, Mac allister, Diaz, Thiago, Endo, Trent or some of them are going to be on the bench for break glass we need to win the game at like 60 minutes. Gomez would be the captain of the team above based on seniority. I think there 12 Bench spots in Europa(with 2 goalies) and Would expect Clark, Chambers and/or McConnell to try and fit on the bench so they can get minutes in situation that would be good that(maybe that means 1 less senior player on the bench for full rest then)
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #380 on: September 5, 2023, 11:17:21 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on September  5, 2023, 08:09:11 pm
Correct. Pitaluga will be the 3rd keeper unless injury, I think Pitaluga should be given the chance if Kelleher cant play or the group is already won.

Pitaluga would take up a non-homegrown place, he wont be in the squad. Hasnt been with us long enough to qualify for a B list place.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #381 on: September 5, 2023, 11:37:36 pm »
Quote from: sminp on September  5, 2023, 11:17:21 pm
Pitaluga would take up a non-homegrown place, he wont be in the squad. Hasnt been with us long enough to qualify for a B list place.
He been at Liverpool for over 2 years. His loan was cut short last season. I'm pretty sure he qualifies for the list b. 3 Goalies must on the list somewhere, The other assuming he not on is Jaros either has Homegrown or on List B. Or Fabian Mrozek I think are the other 2 that qualifies.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #382 on: September 6, 2023, 03:57:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on September  5, 2023, 11:37:36 pm
He been at Liverpool for over 2 years. His loan was cut short last season. I'm pretty sure he qualifies for the list b. 3 Goalies must on the list somewhere, The other assuming he not on is Jaros either has Homegrown or on List B. Or Fabian Mrozek I think are the other 2 that qualifies.

Hes been with us since some time in October 2020 I think, the B list requires a player to have been at their club for 3 full years so hes not quite there for another month.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #383 on: September 6, 2023, 10:32:25 am »
Quote from: sminp on September  6, 2023, 03:57:16 am
Hes been with us since some time in October 2020 I think, the B list requires a player to have been at their club for 3 full years so hes not quite there for another month.

It's two years, not three.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,160
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #384 on: September 6, 2023, 01:30:00 pm »
Union Saint-Gilloise blocked after joining body of smaller clubs
ECA hopes to show it is not just about the elite sides

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/06/battle-for-future-of-european-football-intensifies-with-belgian-club-barred-from-eca
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #385 on: September 6, 2023, 03:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  6, 2023, 10:32:25 am
It's two years, not three.

https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Europa-League-2023/24/Article-45-Player-lists-Online

2 uninterrupted years or 3 years if there has been a loan interruption. Marcelo went out on loan to Macclesfield and so would need to have been with us for 3 years.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #386 on: September 12, 2023, 03:05:45 pm »
Where the hell is the squad list?

I've seen Doak's been included but can't find anything in the app?
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,629
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #387 on: September 12, 2023, 03:10:12 pm »
Logged
AHA!

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #388 on: September 12, 2023, 03:22:44 pm »
Jaros and Bobby Clark in there. Elliot didn't need to be included did he.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #389 on: September 12, 2023, 03:27:18 pm »
Did QuansahChambers or Bradley need to be named?
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #390 on: September 12, 2023, 03:31:01 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on September 12, 2023, 03:27:18 pm
Did QuansahChambers or Bradley need to be named?

Doesn't it depend on how long you've been at the club? Like over 2 or 3 years I think it is ... all those have been plus Elliot and Bajcetic, whereas Clark and Doak are more recent additions.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #391 on: September 12, 2023, 04:27:54 pm »
You can have an unlimited number of players on the "B list". For a player to be eligible he must be born on or after 1 January 2002 and, since their 15th birthday, have been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a side from the same association for a period not longer than one year.

So the likes of Bradley, Quansah, Elliott, and Bajcetic, qualify for the B list. The only player where there is a bit of uncertainty is Pitaluga. He has been with the club since October 2020 but went on loan to Macclesfield in July 2022 so didn't complete 2 years without a loan so it seems he might not be eligible until October. Although I assume he can only be registered after the group stages when we are allowed to make changes prior to the knockout stages.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #392 on: September 12, 2023, 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 12, 2023, 04:27:54 pm
You can have an unlimited number of players on the "B list". For a player to be eligible he must be born on or after 1 January 2002 and, since their 15th birthday, have been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a side from the same association for a period not longer than one year.

So the likes of Bradley, Quansah, Elliott, and Bajcetic, qualify for the B list. The only player where there is a bit of uncertainty is Pitaluga. He has been with the club since October 2020 but went on loan to Macclesfield in July 2022 so didn't complete 2 years without a loan so it seems he might not be eligible until October. Although I assume he can only be registered after the group stages when we are allowed to make changes prior to the knockout stages.
Pretty sure Pitaluga will count at some point, if he was to get a game wont be till match day 5 or 6 then
Guessing Clark can be homegrown and but not for the List B yet.
Can make 3 changes for the knockout stages and also add player to List b 24 hours before the game
« Last Edit: September 12, 2023, 08:42:27 pm by RedG13 »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm »
England currently 4th in the coefficient race for the extra 2 CL places for 2024.
English teams doing badly in Europe (Saudi, United etc) may mean 5th won't get you in (the best chance Saudi and United have (especially if 2 of German, Spanish or Italian teams do better)

What a shame if that happens
This is what happens when shit teams qualify
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm
England currently 4th in the coefficient race for the extra 2 CL places for 2024.
English teams doing badly in Europe (Saudi, United etc) may mean 5th won't get you in (the best chance Saudi and United have (especially if 2 of German, Spanish or Italian teams do better)

What a shame if that happens
This is what happens when shit teams qualify
It would very fitting if the poor performance of either of the United's in the CL cost them a place in it next season.

English clubs are favourites for each of the three European trophies though - Man City, us and Villa - and if that were to happen it would surely undo the drag on the coefficient caused by the Uniteds.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,946
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #395 on: Today at 12:49:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm
It would very fitting if the poor performance of either of the United's in the CL cost them a place in it next season.

English clubs are favourites for each of the three European trophies though - Man City, us and Villa - and if that were to happen it would surely undo the drag on the coefficient caused by the Uniteds.
All sort of depends on little things, how Leverkusen and Bayern do, how Milan do, Brighton, Villa and West Ham as well. Won't know till spring but then Munich beating United and Milan beating Newcastle would help in so many ways
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 