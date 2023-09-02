Yeah nice way round, and also the 6th game is probably the 'hardest' away - which is always nice, if we've already qualified



I think the order of the games as well as the quality of the opposition really suits us. Nothing will be decided after the first couple of games but if we beat LASK with a changed side you'd expect a similar/the same team to beat Union when they travel to Anfield. Take maximum points from those two and a lot of heavy lifting is done, from there we'd probably only need two more wins to confirm top spot you'd think. Ideally we win the first four then just give anyone a game in the last couple, but I'm not sure what to expect from these three sides other than the fact they'll want to make it hard work for us.I'm interested to see what Toulouse's level is. They got to Europe winning the cup rather than finishing high in the league but I'd say winning the cup is more impressive personally, certainly from their perspective given it's silverware. They only got promoted in 2022 so that was a good success for them and no doubt they can't believe they're going to Anfield already and will fancy their chances to qualify no doubt or maybe even go down to the Conference League. LASK have pushed Salzburg in the last couple of years I think, expecting a tough game away from home on night 1 against what is probably a young and energetic side, Union were unlucky not to win the league in Belgium the past two seasons, and were only a goal away from doing it this season.