Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 19120 times)

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Great reaction from the Union Saint-Gilloise squad to the fixtures (sorry, dont know how to embed the video)

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WHtWqHpNOY

One of the comments below that video

Nice to see Kevin Mac Allister get on the correct flight for once

 ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:20:58 pm »
What the fuck is a LASK?

What the fuck is a Union Saint-Gilloise?

Otherwise it's a group we should win.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Great reaction from the Union Saint-Gilloise squad to the fixtures (sorry, dont know how to embed the video)

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WHtWqHpNOY

That's nice. Either they're excited to play at Anfield or they think we're really shit  ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:58 pm
What the fuck is a LASK?

What the fuck is a Union Saint-Gilloise?

Otherwise it's a group we should win.


No wonder you don't do well in modern day drafts if you don't pay any attention to European football  ;)
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:34:45 pm »
I do like my vintage stuff mate.  8)
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Absolute result on the travel front. Both for the team and for us. Always dread being sent to the far reaches of Europe in these draws. Belgium. France. Austria is just perfect
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:59:09 pm
Toulouse is 33k
LASK is 19k
Union is less than 10k



If I'm not mistaken Union is playing it's (European) home fixture in stadium of Anderlecht (22k).
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Jakke on Today at 02:45:21 pm
If I'm not mistaken Union is playing it's (European) home fixture in stadium of Anderlecht (22k).

Toulouse won't sell out their home end.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:17:02 pm
One of the comments below that video

Nice to see Kevin Mac Allister get on the correct flight for once

 ;D

 ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Jakke on Today at 02:45:21 pm
If I'm not mistaken Union is playing it's (European) home fixture in stadium of Anderlecht (22k).

Fair enough
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:04:45 pm »
WHO?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #331 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm »
AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH my local is USG supporters bar so I might for *once* be able to watch a Liverpool game live! Well.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #332 on: Today at 03:12:43 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Great reaction from the Union Saint-Gilloise squad to the fixtures (sorry, dont know how to embed the video)

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WHtWqHpNOY

Love that.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:31:14 pm
Feel bad for Brighton. Tough group

I blame them for Everton staying up last season. Dont feel bad, theyre our rivals
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm »
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:25:19 pm »
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »
When are the dates of our home fixtures confirmed?
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:30:37 pm
The brilliantly named Kevin Mac Allister

Holy shit, that's not a joke. Amazing.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:53:44 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:32:17 pm
When are the dates of our home fixtures confirmed?


By tomorrow morning
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #339 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:59:09 pm
Toulouse is 33k
LASK is 19k
Union is less than 10k

Union played their qualification game at Anderlecht's home which is 22k.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #340 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Great reaction from the Union Saint-Gilloise squad to the fixtures (sorry, dont know how to embed the video)

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WHtWqHpNOY

Marvellous that
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #341 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:01 pm


Great, going to Austria. Their new stadium is actually pretty decent ...

Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #342 on: Today at 04:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:17:02 pm
One of the comments below that video

Nice to see Kevin Mac Allister get on the correct flight for once

 ;D

:lmao
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #343 on: Today at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:53:44 pm


By tomorrow morning

Ok, thanks mate.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:27:20 pm »
That a pretty good draw should win the group.
Brighton could win that group or drop to the conference but those are some good clubs for first time in Europe for them
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:52:39 pm »
Plenty of chances for the youth and fringe players, which will help keep the first team fit for the league games.
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:58 pm
What the fuck is a LASK?

The L stands for Linzer which means that they are from Linz the capital of the Austrian federal state of Upper Austria. A is for "Athletik" which means athletics in English. S is for "Sport" which means sports in English. K is for "Klub" which means club in English. So LASK means Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub. Nobody calls them that though. They're either known as LASK or Linzer ASK. Call them whatever you like, but don't just call them "Linzer" as that is one of my pet peeves when reading English-speaking people talking about German/Austrian/Swiss football clubs that have that kind of thing in their name. If you want to name them just after their city then call them "Linz".
