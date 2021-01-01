Great reaction from the Union Saint-Gilloise squad to the fixtures (sorry, dont know how to embed the video)https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WHtWqHpNOY
What the fuck is a LASK?What the fuck is a Union Saint-Gilloise?Otherwise it's a group we should win.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Toulouse is 33kLASK is 19kUnion is less than 10k
If I'm not mistaken Union is playing it's (European) home fixture in stadium of Anderlecht (22k).
One of the comments below that videoNice to see Kevin Mac Allister get on the correct flight for once
Feel bad for Brighton. Tough group
The brilliantly named Kevin Mac Allister
When are the dates of our home fixtures confirmed?
By tomorrow morning
What the fuck is a LASK?
