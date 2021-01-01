What the fuck is a LASK?



The L stands for Linzer which means that they are from Linz the capital of the Austrian federal state of Upper Austria. A is for "Athletik" which means athletics in English. S is for "Sport" which means sports in English. K is for "Klub" which means club in English. So LASK means Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub. Nobody calls them that though. They're either known as LASK or Linzer ASK. Call them whatever you like, but don't just call them "Linzer" as that is one of my pet peeves when reading English-speaking people talking about German/Austrian/Swiss football clubs that have that kind of thing in their name. If you want to name them just after their city then call them "Linz".