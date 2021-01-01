Come on, think positive, everyone, especially Mo, is disappointed in 5th place after the last couple of months looked like we might swing it. Let's not forget how poor we were this season and the fact that we were chasing Spurs, Brentford, Brighton & Fulham not too long ago with in form Villa going faster than us. Many on here wrote us off completely but at least the team looks like it's got some shape, confidence and form back and there is a summer to fill the gaps and get the rest that is needed. This year we've seen Bajteic and Elliot push on, Jones return to what we thought he could be, Arnold and Fabinho regain form, see Konate and Van Dijk establish their partnership and Nunez and Gakpo blooded into the spirit of the team.

The positives



Yes, champions league brings money, but only if you get to the later stages, winning the Europa League would bring as much as we got from this seasons CL

We get to play a lower level of team and that's a chance to bring some players through still more, we never really got the opportunity to risk players this season because we were living on the margins, only by the 5th game did we make sure of getting out of the group by winning away at Ajax.

Jurgen gets the chance to win the full set, no-one has done that (i'm not counting the Europa Conference)

We're not in the Europa Conference

Thursday nights are dull

The final is in Dublin

We still get to play some decent teams

It's another route to CL 2024/25



Glass half full, think positive









