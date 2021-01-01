« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/24  (Read 240 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,622
  • The cheesy side of town
Europa League 2023/24
« on: Today at 12:28:37 am »
Come on, think positive, everyone, especially Mo, is disappointed in 5th place after the last couple of months looked like we might swing it. Let's not forget how poor we were this season and the fact that we were chasing Spurs, Brentford, Brighton & Fulham not too long ago with in form Villa going faster than us. Many on here wrote us off completely but at least the team looks like it's got some shape, confidence and form back and there is a summer to fill the gaps and get the rest that is needed. This year we've seen Bajteic and Elliot push on, Jones return to what we thought he could be, Arnold and Fabinho regain form, see Konate and Van Dijk establish their partnership and Nunez and Gakpo blooded into the spirit of the team.
The positives

Yes, champions league brings money, but only if you get to the later stages, winning the Europa League would bring as much as we got from this seasons CL
We get to play a lower level of team and that's a chance to bring some players through still more, we never really got the opportunity to risk players this season because we were living on the margins, only by the 5th game did we make sure of getting out of the group by winning away at Ajax.
Jurgen gets the chance to win the full set, no-one has done that (i'm not counting the Europa Conference)
We're not in the Europa Conference
Thursday nights are dull
The final is in Dublin
We still get to play some decent teams
It's another route to CL 2024/25

Glass half full, think positive




Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:15:19 am »
Well said. What's done is done. Being miserable about it won't undo it. Take the hand we've been played and find the beauty and joy in it

Maybe in just over a year we'll be posting images of Jurgen with every single trophy he's contested.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:21:28 am »
Was always a long shot for us getting into the CL and once the refs fucked us over it was pretty much a done deal.
 
Europa league might not have been what we wanted but its what we got. Another chance at a trophy and a chance to give some of the up and comers an opportunity to get some game time in the early rounds.

Go for it, win it and get it done.

Good enough for Mo good enough for us ;)
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:42:13 am »
I am really looking forward to it. It will be fun for a season to see some different teams and play in Europe with a bit of pressure off. Id also absolutely love us to get to Dublin. Glass absolutely half full. Only a spoilt supporter would not appreciate that weve gorged on great times, and being in the EL is part of our next journey.

I say enjoy it and dont take this all too seriously. Enjoy the authentic experience of the journey. Give that to me any day over a phoney experience at the doped clubs.

Also, I cant wait to see an expanded Anfield next year, our new additions, and the likes of Nunez and Gakpo further integrated. So much to look forward to.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
Re: Europa League 2023/24
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:44:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:15:19 am
Well said. What's done is done. Being miserable about it won't undo it. Take the hand we've been played and find the beauty and joy in it

Maybe in just over a year we'll be posting images of Jurgen with every single trophy he's contested.

Beautifully said. Id love us to lift the EL. Its been a long time.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 