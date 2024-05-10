Cheers, just bought 3 on the Atalanta site. Astonishing that they cant shift tickets for a Euro final.



Both will have vocal support there as is common in Germany and Italy but it does go to show the size of the clubs making the final, seems a proper old school UEFA Cup final as opposed to a Spanish side vs an English side with loads of money.Not sure what the reaction will be in Dublin, some would have been dying for Liverpool to get there, some will be quite happy they've not. God knows how many would have gone, it depresses me even to think about it now we haven't got there. You've got thousands disappointed they can't get a ticket for the Klopp thing in the Echo Arena, the size of our fanbase is just crazy.