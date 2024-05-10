« previous next »
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1120 on: May 10, 2024, 08:33:36 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 29, 2024, 07:42:01 am
Well people can rest easy because I wasn't successful.

Seriously hoping for Leverkusen v Atalanta.

So pur your money on Marseille v Roma and me pretending to be Irish all day.

Thank Fowler for that.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1121 on: May 10, 2024, 10:06:48 am »
Just browsing on live football tickets and noticed the Europa final tickets start at £350, you can get hospitality tickets for £800ish. Wonder what they would have been if we'd made it? I bet those £2000 hotel rooms have dropped a bit too!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1122 on: May 10, 2024, 11:57:22 am »
I mean the £350 tickets are probably still overpriced and the touts in football live tickets still have to get their beaks wet.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1123 on: May 10, 2024, 01:31:00 pm »
Just got an unsuccessful email from UEFA even though I'd said I only wanted to be in the draw if we got to the final.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1124 on: May 10, 2024, 01:46:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 10, 2024, 01:31:00 pm
Just got an unsuccessful email from UEFA even though I'd said I only wanted to be in the draw if we got to the final.

Suspect they just put all non finalist in the same pot as those who lost out from Atalanta and Leverkusen
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1125 on: May 12, 2024, 12:55:38 pm »
Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1126 on: May 12, 2024, 01:14:33 pm »
Quote from: rewood on May 12, 2024, 12:55:38 pm
Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.

After your message I did have a look round and there's obviously a lot of tickets floating about.

Thing is you're putting your faith in a stranger (it's different on here).

I've never looked for a final ticket through these channels. I'm not even sure I'd want to hand over money to some fella in America who seemingly has four spares.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1127 on: May 12, 2024, 01:58:20 pm »
Quote from: rewood on May 12, 2024, 12:55:38 pm
Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.

Both have pretty small grounds and probably relatively small fanbases in their respective countries. Roma and Marseille would have been an entirely different matter, both are huge in Italy/France.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1128 on: May 12, 2024, 03:16:45 pm »
But as we speak Donato from San Francisco has just contacted me!  The chaps on the main Atalanta forum have been very helpful and posted my details.  Fingers crossed. My only niggling doubt is that you can't transfer both tickets. It does suggest the actual purchaser has to use one of the tickets. I contacted UEFA and they said it was the case l, unless the purchaser has medical reasons why they can't go. Oh lordy. Cough.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1129 on: May 12, 2024, 04:29:54 pm »
Actually really looking forward to this little trip now.

Early dart out of Birmingham hopefully bump into some Leverkusen or Atalanta fans in the pubs.

Miss the second half because I'm rat arsed and back to my digs.  ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1130 on: May 13, 2024, 10:36:52 pm »
Seems to is still be plenty of us heading to Dublin, anyone know of a meet up point for Reds?  No chance of picking up tickets so would be nice to watch the game with other Reds.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1131 on: May 14, 2024, 10:55:55 am »
Tickets available on the site now seemed to be a lot there to pick up
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1132 on: May 14, 2024, 11:12:13 am »
classic no email received despite logging in saying unsuccessful in lottery. Would probably go if got couple ah well.
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1133 on: May 14, 2024, 06:00:36 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on May 13, 2024, 10:36:52 pm
Seems to is still be plenty of us heading to Dublin, anyone know of a meet up point for Reds?  No chance of picking up tickets so would be nice to watch the game with other Reds.

There's shedloads of tickets out there if you have a look on some Bayer or Atalanta fans forums or Facebook sites.  I have been all over them and it's clear that their allocations are more than enough for them.  I'm sure there will be some scams amongst them, but if you are careful enough, you could get one ok.  Like I have said before, we are on a different level support wise and willingness to go the extra mile to go. These two clubs don't have massive fan bases and many Atalanta fans are baulking at the hassle of getting there.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1134 on: May 14, 2024, 09:00:33 pm »
I've just been contacted by someone with 3 hospitality tickets. He's in same boat as me. Can't get shot. Indeed he's just said that he's had an email from UEFA offering tickets in a general sale! 
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm »
Quote from: rewood on May 14, 2024, 06:00:36 pm
There's shedloads of tickets out there if you have a look on some Bayer or Atalanta fans forums or Facebook sites.  I have been all over them and it's clear that their allocations are more than enough for them.  I'm sure there will be some scams amongst them, but if you are careful enough, you could get one ok.  Like I have said before, we are on a different level support wise and willingness to go the extra mile to go. These two clubs don't have massive fan bases and many Atalanta fans are baulking at the hassle of getting there.

Cheers, just bought 3 on the Atalanta site.  Astonishing that they cant shift tickets for a Euro final.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on May 13, 2024, 10:36:52 pm
Seems to is still be plenty of us heading to Dublin, anyone know of a meet up point for Reds?  No chance of picking up tickets so would be nice to watch the game with other Reds.

Messaged you mate
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 06:13:27 am »
It really is odd they can't get themselves to Dublin.

For Paris I was looking at flying to Amsterdam and then getting the train to France but was tight time wise.

I'd have made a longer trip but I wasn't long back from a stag do and a trip to Vegas so didn't seem fair to spend another five days away from my bird.

Went on a coach in the end. Would not recommend
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 12:40:16 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
Cheers, just bought 3 on the Atalanta site.  Astonishing that they cant shift tickets for a Euro final.

Both will have vocal support there as is common in Germany and Italy but it does go to show the size of the clubs making the final, seems a proper old school UEFA Cup final as opposed to a Spanish side vs an English side with loads of money.

Not sure what the reaction will be in Dublin, some would have been dying for Liverpool to get there, some will be quite happy they've not. God knows how many would have gone, it depresses me even to think about it now we haven't got there. You've got thousands disappointed they can't get a ticket for the Klopp thing in the Echo Arena, the size of our fanbase is just crazy.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 01:40:25 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
Cheers, just bought 3 on the Atalanta site.  Astonishing that they cant shift tickets for a Euro final.

Madness they are on general.
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 02:39:39 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 01:40:25 pm
Madness they are on general.

Actual general sale? So in reality any tom dick or harry can buy one?

Ones actually landed my way, apparently in the neutral section
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 05:32:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:39:39 pm
Actual general sale? So in reality any tom dick or harry can buy one?

Ones actually landed my way, apparently in the neutral section

I ain't any of those names but yep.....
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm »
Did it not get moved to the Allianz? 😁
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:33:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:16 pm
Both will have vocal support there as is common in Germany and Italy but it does go to show the size of the clubs making the final, seems a proper old school UEFA Cup final as opposed to a Spanish side vs an English side with loads of money.


Leverkusen are very much seen as a plastic club in Germany and their weak fanbase plays a part in that. Saw some tweets with people saying it's too big a hassle to get to Dublin. Your team is in a European final FFS and Dublin is not in Kazakhstan or Azerbaijan. Loads of people from other clubs ripping them to shreds.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 09:46:49 pm »
Me and a mate had booked to go Dublin, flying to Belfast and train down to Dublin if we got through. Dublin hotel cancelled, Belfast hotel booked, 2 days on the piss next week. Takes away a bit of the pain of getting knocked out and Jurgen leaving.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 01:40:25 pm
Madness they are on general.

Looking like both clubs will fail to sell out.   
We are Loyal Supporters
