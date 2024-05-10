Well people can rest easy because I wasn't successful.Seriously hoping for Leverkusen v Atalanta. So pur your money on Marseille v Roma and me pretending to be Irish all day.
Just got an unsuccessful email from UEFA even though I'd said I only wanted to be in the draw if we got to the final.
Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.
Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.
Seems to is still be plenty of us heading to Dublin, anyone know of a meet up point for Reds? No chance of picking up tickets so would be nice to watch the game with other Reds.
There's shedloads of tickets out there if you have a look on some Bayer or Atalanta fans forums or Facebook sites. I have been all over them and it's clear that their allocations are more than enough for them. I'm sure there will be some scams amongst them, but if you are careful enough, you could get one ok. Like I have said before, we are on a different level support wise and willingness to go the extra mile to go. These two clubs don't have massive fan bases and many Atalanta fans are baulking at the hassle of getting there.
Cheers, just bought 3 on the Atalanta site. Astonishing that they cant shift tickets for a Euro final.
Madness they are on general.
Actual general sale? So in reality any tom dick or harry can buy one?Ones actually landed my way, apparently in the neutral section
Both will have vocal support there as is common in Germany and Italy but it does go to show the size of the clubs making the final, seems a proper old school UEFA Cup final as opposed to a Spanish side vs an English side with loads of money.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]