Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.