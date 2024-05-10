« previous next »
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
May 10, 2024, 08:33:36 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 29, 2024, 07:42:01 am
Well people can rest easy because I wasn't successful.

Seriously hoping for Leverkusen v Atalanta.

So pur your money on Marseille v Roma and me pretending to be Irish all day.

Thank Fowler for that.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
May 10, 2024, 10:06:48 am
Just browsing on live football tickets and noticed the Europa final tickets start at £350, you can get hospitality tickets for £800ish. Wonder what they would have been if we'd made it? I bet those £2000 hotel rooms have dropped a bit too!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
May 10, 2024, 11:57:22 am
I mean the £350 tickets are probably still overpriced and the touts in football live tickets still have to get their beaks wet.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
May 10, 2024, 01:31:00 pm
Just got an unsuccessful email from UEFA even though I'd said I only wanted to be in the draw if we got to the final.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
May 10, 2024, 01:46:01 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 10, 2024, 01:31:00 pm
Just got an unsuccessful email from UEFA even though I'd said I only wanted to be in the draw if we got to the final.

Suspect they just put all non finalist in the same pot as those who lost out from Atalanta and Leverkusen
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Today at 12:55:38 pm
Well, I have been all over the Atalanta and Bayer forums and Facebook, and I have drawn a blank. I can't get rid of my two hospitality tickets. Couldn't have got two worse teams from a support perspective. It's been interesting though. Makes you realise that we are in a different league to most fans on the continent. They just don't seem as keen to make the effort or pay the money that we do. And very much sounds like both sets of fans will get the tickets they want and need. I'm now planning on forming out more money for flights. And filling me boots with prawn sandwiches.
