Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 54655 times)

Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1080 on: April 22, 2024, 05:30:21 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on April 22, 2024, 03:01:21 pm
Surely people hoovering up hotel rooms and flights long before their team has made it only adds to the difficulties of supporters attending a European final?

It was £34 return when I booked, now £564. There is your answer
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1081 on: April 22, 2024, 05:35:55 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 22, 2024, 10:08:53 am
I'm going too. Flying out early morning and back on the Thursday, I did go in the ballot through uefa but unsure on the odds on that.

Be hilarious that they'll be a good few of us over there.😂

Yeah definitely drop me a message if you go.

People above on about the neutral section saying taking off other people, wonder what they would do if they were successful and have travel, hotel and days off work booked and loves their footy? Obviously gutted we are not there but in 4 occasions of pre booking travel, this is the only time it has not paid off. Went to Paris for £60 all in because of pre booking and was lucky to successful in all ballots. Each to their own but it works for me
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1082 on: April 23, 2024, 08:24:24 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on April 22, 2024, 03:01:21 pm
Surely people hoovering up hotel rooms and flights long before their team has made it only adds to the difficulties of supporters attending a European final?

Womp Womp

Snooze you lose
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1083 on: April 23, 2024, 09:01:38 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on April 22, 2024, 03:01:21 pm
Surely people hoovering up hotel rooms and flights long before their team has made it only adds to the difficulties of supporters attending a European final?

Blame the airlines and hotels for profiteering, not the fans for trying to get as cheap as possible.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1084 on: April 23, 2024, 09:09:24 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on April 22, 2024, 03:01:21 pm
Surely people hoovering up hotel rooms and flights long before their team has made it only adds to the difficulties of supporters attending a European final?

Youll find from previous European finals, as it gets close to the actual date and the teams are confirmed, prices drop a little.

Wouldve been a bit of a logistical nightmare for many getting to this final. You cant drive or get a train as its not mainland Europe. Limited travel options for many.

We would have to dramatically improve but the champions league final next season is in the Allianz Arena. Its far easier to get too last minute at a reasonable price than Dublin wouldve been, if youre not willing to travel unless youre successful in the ballot, for example.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1085 on: April 23, 2024, 09:46:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 23, 2024, 09:01:38 am
Blame the airlines and hotels for profiteering, not the fans for trying to get as cheap as possible.

I took punts on booking Dublin last June for £90 (best flights for 1 night trip and back for parade if out of FA cup) and Marseille when the draw was done for £55 (didn't book Lisbon)

If we didn't drop a bollock the other week I'd have been quid's in, only like a footie bet isn't it

For Paris the other year I paid £40, Villarreal £26 soon as their goal hit the back of the net in the last min - saved a fortune pre-booking flights, this is the only time it hasn't worked out for me, £145 out of pocket but saved a lot more than that over the years, splash in the pond compared to the costs of a season overall, currently at 7.6k with 5 games to go, might just tip 8k with a London trip on sat and a day out in town on the beers for Wolves
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1086 on: April 23, 2024, 10:29:14 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on April 22, 2024, 02:49:17 pm
It's a UEFA ballot, so if you were successful and didn't take the ticket where do you think it would end up?  It wouldn't go direct to either of the clubs in the final, it would go to someone else who was successful in the ballot, a sponsor, or a tout.

itd hopefully go to fans who selected their team on the uefa ballot and want to support their own team. im aware the tickets wont go to the respective club - it still means one less fan of the two teams going to their final

maybe if it was two smaller teams and it didnt sell out itd incentivise this nonsense ballot to stop, as unlikely as this is as therell be plenty wanting to go even if not supporting either team for the experience.

feel like people are viewing this as an isolated uefa issue but if you zoom out its all part of the same gripe. tickets should go to the fans of the respective clubs. 
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1087 on: April 23, 2024, 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on April 22, 2024, 05:35:55 pm
Yeah definitely drop me a message if you go.

People above on about the neutral section saying taking off other people, wonder what they would do if they were successful and have travel, hotel and days off work booked and loves their footy? Obviously gutted we are not there but in 4 occasions of pre booking travel, this is the only time it has not paid off. Went to Paris for £60 all in because of pre booking and was lucky to successful in all ballots. Each to their own but it works for me

people being just me  ;D

do you. i wouldnt. i want to see my team. not an experience. but i get your sentiment of not wanting to waste money. im not pointing fingers but ultimately the uefa ballot shouldnt exist at all.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1088 on: April 23, 2024, 05:19:40 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April 23, 2024, 10:32:43 am
people being just me  ;D

do you. i wouldnt. i want to see my team. not an experience. but i get your sentiment of not wanting to waste money. im not pointing fingers but ultimately the uefa ballot shouldnt exist at all.

Exactly, everyone has their own opinion. But in this case you are talking about the UEFA ballot, I already have my tickets secured from a sponsor on this occasion so its nothing to do with the ballot in every other occasion, yes, I have entered the Uefa for ballot but been unsuccessful. Luckily, I have been successful with every ballot at the club apart from one FA Cup semi-final since 2018 so I am in a lucky position and appreciate that. I dont think that should take the edge off not wanting to go to another football game because it is a different team. Lighten up a little bit, our team has done absolutely wonderful things over the Last few years that we have all been there for. This time it hasnt worked out but fuck it I will still go to the game. Not everyone has to agree but that is fine.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1089 on: April 25, 2024, 10:41:30 am »
One of ours has just got email to say successful in UEFA ballot, f*cking typical  :butt
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1090 on: April 25, 2024, 06:27:08 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April 23, 2024, 10:32:43 am
people being just me  ;D

do you. i wouldnt. i want to see my team. not an experience. but i get your sentiment of not wanting to waste money. im not pointing fingers but ultimately the uefa ballot shouldnt exist at all.

Just on this. That means you will never watch another team apart from us again? God forbid you have a stag do that wants to go to the footy 😳
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1091 on: April 25, 2024, 11:25:08 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on April 25, 2024, 06:27:08 pm
Just on this. That means you will never watch another team apart from us again? God forbid you have a stag do that wants to go to the footy 😳
Why are you still going on about this 2 days after you initially responded?  ::)
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1092 on: April 26, 2024, 06:49:06 am »
Quote from: ABJ on April 25, 2024, 11:25:08 pm
Why are you still going on about this 2 days after you initially responded?  ::)

Must have nothing better to do
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1093 on: April 26, 2024, 08:24:07 am »
Quote from: anitrella on April 25, 2024, 10:41:30 am
One of ours has just got email to say successful in UEFA ballot, f*cking typical  :butt

One of ours got Dublin and London  :duh

4 for each, ahh well
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1094 on: April 26, 2024, 11:18:07 am »
Unsuccessful x 7.  We are going anyway and should be a decent day.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1095 on: April 26, 2024, 11:27:56 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on April 25, 2024, 06:27:08 pm
Just on this. That means you will never watch another team apart from us again? God forbid you have a stag do that wants to go to the footy 😳

i mean you're extending the boundaries here

of course i occasionally watch other teams on television

would i go to a rival or neutral ground for a 'stag do'? no? seems a bit weird and unenjoyable as a 'stag' activity actually? but a normal match is not the same as a final, where tickets are scarce enough. would you want groups of 6 or so coming on 'stag dos' to Anfield? bizarre
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1096 on: April 26, 2024, 11:56:59 am »
Anyone know how to get around being blocked on the UEFA website?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1097 on: April 26, 2024, 12:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on April 26, 2024, 11:56:59 am
Anyone know how to get around being blocked on the UEFA website?

Im the same. Do you know why?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1098 on: April 26, 2024, 12:31:43 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 26, 2024, 12:12:50 pm
Im the same. Do you know why?

Nope.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1099 on: April 26, 2024, 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on April 26, 2024, 11:56:59 am
Anyone know how to get around being blocked on the UEFA website?

Try from your phone instead, worked for me
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1100 on: April 26, 2024, 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April 26, 2024, 08:24:07 am
One of ours got Dublin and London  :duh

4 for each, ahh well
London CL final was maximum 2 per application?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1101 on: April 26, 2024, 02:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on April 26, 2024, 02:22:11 pm
London CL final was maximum 2 per application?

1 x Dublin successful (his)
2 x Wembley successful (his and sons)

Son didn't get Dublin
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1102 on: April 29, 2024, 07:42:01 am »
Well people can rest easy because I wasn't successful.

Seriously hoping for Leverkusen v Atalanta.

So pur your money on Marseille v Roma and me pretending to be Irish all day.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1103 on: May 2, 2024, 09:30:17 pm »
Champions League football secured, too early for another thread?  ;D

Wikipedia has us in pot 1. Man City, Bayern, Real Madrid, PSG, Dortmund and Leipzig all there.

Barcelona, Leverkusen, Arsenal, Milan, Feyenoord, PSV and Stuttgart have all qualified too.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1104 on: May 2, 2024, 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  2, 2024, 09:30:17 pm
Champions League football secured, too early for another thread?  ;D

Wikipedia has us in pot 1. Man City, Bayern, Real Madrid, PSG, Dortmund and Leipzig all there.

Barcelona, Leverkusen, Arsenal, Milan, Feyenoord, PSV and Stuttgart have all qualified too.

Not too early! Im already excited to go back in the champions league. Finally big away ends where I can get tickets. Hopefully on my card😀 I wouldnt mind go to Milan without covid resctrictions!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1105 on: May 2, 2024, 09:53:43 pm »
Did anyone who booked flights to Lisbon & Marseille travel? 😂
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  2, 2024, 09:30:17 pm
Champions League football secured, too early for another thread?  ;D

Wikipedia has us in pot 1. Man City, Bayern, Real Madrid, PSG, Dortmund and Leipzig all there.

Barcelona, Leverkusen, Arsenal, Milan, Feyenoord, PSV and Stuttgart have all qualified too.

Can see this new structure causing people to loose their heads if we get Leipzig and City get Madrid.

Obviously we'll get Porto
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1107 on: Yesterday at 09:29:20 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:10:11 am
Can see this new structure causing people to loose their heads if we get Leipzig and City get Madrid.

Obviously we'll get Porto

Apparently the vast majority of the draw is done by computer and will be all but decided by the time it's shown.

God knows how long they will take to get the 8 fixtures against the 8 different teams out
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 10:06:06 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:29:20 am
Apparently the vast majority of the draw is done by computer and will be all but decided by the time it's shown.

God knows how long they will take to get the 8 fixtures against the 8 different teams out

Ive had a quick read about the new set up, but dont know about the draw procedure. Guessing its not an open draw, or you could end up with teams having eight easier/tough fixtures?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1109 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 10:06:06 am
Ive had a quick read about the new set up, but dont know about the draw procedure. Guessing its not an open draw, or you could end up with teams having eight easier/tough fixtures?
Its still 4 pots and you are drawn with 2 teams from each pot, including pot 1. We can get an English team as 1 of the 8 games too.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1110 on: Yesterday at 11:10:38 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:15:24 am
Its still 4 pots and you are drawn with 2 teams from each pot, including pot 1. We can get an English team as 1 of the 8 games too.

Cheers mate! Should be guaranteed some big games in the group stages then, guess thats one of the reasons theyre making this change.

Not that I think they should, because I dont think theres anything wrong with the current system!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1111 on: Yesterday at 11:34:29 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 10:06:06 am
Ive had a quick read about the new set up, but dont know about the draw procedure. Guessing its not an open draw, or you could end up with teams having eight easier/tough fixtures?

Yeah you get 1 team at home and 1 team away from each pot... so you could get a team like Dortmund but only see them at Anfield etc
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1112 on: Yesterday at 12:36:32 pm »
From a euro away perspective it's exciting and great to have another, however not so great if you've got a mrs and kids to tell... 😂
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1113 on: Yesterday at 01:34:51 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 11:34:29 am
Yeah you get 1 team at home and 1 team away from each pot... so you could get a team like Dortmund but only see them at Anfield etc

Wouldn't mind that fixture the other way round, didn't get to go to Dortmund last time! ;D
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1114 on: Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 01:34:51 pm
Wouldn't mind that fixture the other way round, didn't get to go to Dortmund last time! ;D
Ditto! It was a cracking trip, would go back there in a heartbeat...
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 07:57:12 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm
Ditto! It was a cracking trip, would go back there in a heartbeat...

Yeah, the mates who did go are still always on about that trip eight years on!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 08:43:39 am »
Morning. Not quite sure if protocol here, but I hope mods allow. I secured two hospitality tickets for Dublin. I can't give back to UEFA which is ridiculous.  I have reached out on Facebook to a few fans from those teams left in the comp, but just wondering if anyone on here interested. They ain't cheap though! 
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 09:15:35 am »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 08:43:39 am
Morning. Not quite sure if protocol here, but I hope mods allow. I secured two hospitality tickets for Dublin. I can't give back to UEFA which is ridiculous.  I have reached out on Facebook to a few fans from those teams left in the comp, but just wondering if anyone on here interested. They ain't cheap though!

Red_Mark in this thread is meeting me in Dublin and was after one I think
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 09:36:40 am »
Just message me. It's just daft you can't give back to UEFA. Cheers.
