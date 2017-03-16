Blame the airlines and hotels for profiteering, not the fans for trying to get as cheap as possible.
I took punts on booking Dublin last June for £90 (best flights for 1 night trip and back for parade if out of FA cup) and Marseille when the draw was done for £55 (didn't book Lisbon)
If we didn't drop a bollock the other week I'd have been quid's in, only like a footie bet isn't it
For Paris the other year I paid £40, Villarreal £26 soon as their goal hit the back of the net in the last min - saved a fortune pre-booking flights, this is the only time it hasn't worked out for me, £145 out of pocket but saved a lot more than that over the years, splash in the pond compared to the costs of a season overall, currently at 7.6k with 5 games to go, might just tip 8k with a London trip on sat and a day out in town on the beers for Wolves