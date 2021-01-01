I can understand x of 25 games for small allocation like Atalanta. It doesnt make sense for Benfica or Marseille though
in my mind it's always just been the previous season. those with roma/barca had the chance to buy last season but must've chosen not to, for whatever reason, perhaps just not realising because of the covid interrupted years.
So just done some digging..
FA Cup
Arsenal away - needed 1 of Brighton or Wolves
United away - could have been sold using just Arsenal, but as the Brighton and Wolves games had been introduced did sales on 2, 1 and 0
Carabeo Cup
Bournemouth away - all 10 needed since Bournemouth 2014
Fulham away - could have scrapped the 2014 Bournemouth but didn't as its already been introduced, needed 9 of 11, then dropped down to 6 or 7 of 11
I fully expect the UEL to do the same, the precedent has been set.