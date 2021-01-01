« previous next »
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm
7000ish ballot i guess, yikes. (not that we didn't expect this lol)


I back-of-a-fag-packet-ed it at about 5k in the LFC ballot. Hope you're right and not me.
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 01:37:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm
7000ish ballot i guess, yikes. (not that we didn't expect this lol)

Be less than that

Club will take their usual 2-3k, plus then the PRH ones, then 3k will have the semi
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:37:43 pm
Be less than that

Club will take their usual 2-3k, plus then the PRH ones, then 3k will have the semi

This is how I got to my number. 2k for the club - sponsors and players and stuff. A couple of thousand PRH and 3k with the semi? Grim.

I'll have done 3 aways and all homes but the aways not on my own card and so it's yet another season scrambling for a final ticket. There'll be people who've done all the aways in the same boat. Dunno why I'm moaning. I know the deal. But it's still frustrating every time it rolls around!
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 01:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
This is how I got to my number. 2k for the club - sponsors and players and stuff. A couple of thousand PRH and 3k with the semi? Grim.

I'll have done 3 aways and all homes but the aways not on my own card and so it's yet another season scrambling for a final ticket. There'll be people who've done all the aways in the same boat. Dunno why I'm moaning. I know the deal. But it's still frustrating every time it rolls around!

Yeah I put club down as 2.5-3k including top level hospo, 1500 as PRH, 3k with 7 of 12 games, so 4-5k ish for ballot

I'm in that boat will have done all 6 aways but unless having 2 from 2022/23 (Napoli and Rangers) gets me one in the semi then I'll be on the scramble
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm


I back-of-a-fag-packet-ed it at about 5k in the LFC ballot. Hope you're right and not me.
I reckon more like 3.5k at most for ballot
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:54:57 pm
Yeah I put club down as 2.5-3k including top level hospo, 1500 as PRH, 3k with 7 of 12 games, so 4-5k ish for ballot

I'm in that boat will have done all 6 aways but unless having 2 from 2022/23 (Napoli and Rangers) gets me one in the semi then I'll be on the scramble

Surely you'll be guaranteed a semi with Napoli and Rangers no?
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 02:20:38 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm
Surely you'll be guaranteed a semi with Napoli and Rangers no?

some people in here thought the maths might not work out. also assumes no random allocation reductions or the club taking extras for hospo or whatever
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:16:28 pm
Surely you'll be guaranteed a semi with Napoli and Rangers no?

Might make it X of 25 games

Which would include Roma, Barca etc with bigger allocations
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:54:57 pm
1500 as PRH

PRH is nearly 50% less than that figure 800-900 now max after the fan update.
Pretty sure the last figure was around 1300-1400 max
they skimmed about 500 off after the fan update

There's probably more hospitality that qualify from the new Anny Road than PRH
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 02:49:43 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm
PRH is nearly 50% less than that figure 800-900 now max after the fan update.
Pretty sure the last figure was around 1300-1400 max
they skimmed about 500 off after the fan update

There's probably more hospitality that qualify from the new Anny Road than PRH

See i thought PRH was higher, then had fan update that reduced it to that - might be wrong tho

broadies won't qualify for guaranteed tickets (1% tells me premium broadies might but 99% doubt it) - they're in the same boat as dugout, final ballot entrants
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:02:03 pm
12,000 allocation for the final

For the UEFA ballot. how tightly do they check for multiple entries? Will people just create dozens of free email accounts and get loads of entries in?
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 02:53:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:49:43 pm
See i thought PRH was higher, then had fan update that reduced it to that - might be wrong tho

broadies won't qualify for guaranteed tickets (1% tells me premium broadies might but 99% doubt it) - they're in the same boat as dugout, final ballot entrants

Surely with a bigger pot for the overall hospitality
they will take more tickets to cover their pot out of the allocation.

just as whats happening with so many away games this season (25%-30%)

**it was documented in the forum minutes about the 500 off from the fan update
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm
For the UEFA ballot. how tightly do they check for multiple entries? Will people just create dozens of free email accounts and get loads of entries in?

Not sure, never tried it

Never got tickets in an actual UEFA ballot, but for Paris got an email after saying I could buy unsold ones first come first served and managed to get 2 at Cat 3
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 02:53:58 pm
Surely with a bigger pot for the overall hospitality
they will take more tickets to cover their pot out of the allocation.

just as whats happening with so many away games this season (25%-30%)

Doesn't work like that, they're treated like a normal season ticket holder for aways

Those hospo seats aren't entitled to away games, like the Dugout lounge aren't. Only the top level hospo lounges are, and there aren't any in Anfield Road, unless the 'Premium' broadies seats are, which are the small block in the middle with extra padding you'll have noticed
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 02:59:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
Might make it X of 25 games

Which would include Roma, Barca etc with bigger allocations

other than when it's a smaller allocation and they need to condense the number of people eligible to guarantee those with most credits, have they ever done this for a bigger allocation though?
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 03:14:31 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:54:05 pm
Not sure, never tried it

Never got tickets in an actual UEFA ballot, but for Paris got an email after saying I could buy unsold ones first come first served and managed to get 2 at Cat 3

One of my lads got 2 in the UEFA ballot for Paris. I got the same email about buying unsold ones but it was when I was on the plane to Paris so I missed the chance. At least it meant my other lad stayed at a bar in the city centre and missed the carnage at the ground.
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 03:26:05 pm »
45k in the ballot? 1/10 chance roughly. Great!

This is of course if we get there.
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 03:26:27 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:59:44 pm
other than when it's a smaller allocation and they need to condense the number of people eligible to guarantee those with most credits, have they ever done this for a bigger allocation though?

Don't think we've been in this position before, unless someone like ABJ can correct me
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 03:29:16 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Yesterday at 03:14:31 pm
One of my lads got 2 in the UEFA ballot for Paris. I got the same email about buying unsold ones but it was when I was on the plane to Paris so I missed the chance. At least it meant my other lad stayed at a bar in the city centre and missed the carnage at the ground.

Ahh gutted!! my email came through on the 19th, checked out 13 and 25 mins later, sounds ridiculous looking back at it but didnt wanna buy and get stuck with them if they couldn't be forwarded on etc, had to find 2 who were willing to pay and take the chance they might not be forwardable from UEFA
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm »
Still can't understand why they don't move it to Croke Park as a contingency. Nearly double the capacity.

It's like putting on a Liverpool game at Prenton Park.

I'll only have the home games on the ST I use for games so I'll have very little chance of even making the ballot.

Still fancy a trip to Dublin either way. Going to start looking at flights after the Atalanta game.
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Still can't understand why they don't move it to Croke Park as a contingency. Nearly double the capacity.

It's like putting on a Liverpool game at Prenton Park.

I'll only have the home games on the ST I use for games so I'll have very little chance of even making the ballot.

Still fancy a trip to Dublin either way. Going to start looking at flights after the Atalanta game.

Bruce Springsteen gig there 3 days before. Dunno what the turnaround from gig to sports venue is, but not sure it is enough time.
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 05:15:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:38:45 pm
Still can't understand why they don't move it to Croke Park as a contingency. Nearly double the capacity.

It's like putting on a Liverpool game at Prenton Park.

I'll only have the home games on the ST I use for games so I'll have very little chance of even making the ballot.

Still fancy a trip to Dublin either way. Going to start looking at flights after the Atalanta game.

Probably a legal nightmare given contracts have been done for years

Imagine if 2 crap teams got there and played in a half empty ground, looks bad
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
Might make it X of 25 games

Which would include Roma, Barca etc with bigger allocations

I can understand x of 25 games for small allocation like Atalanta. It doesnt make sense for Benfica or Marseille though
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 05:32:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:26:27 pm
Don't think we've been in this position before, unless someone like ABJ can correct me

in my mind it's always just been the previous season. those with roma/barca had the chance to buy last season but must've chosen not to, for whatever reason, perhaps just not realising because of the covid interrupted years.
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm »
What about the choice you're making regarding "your team reaching the final". Do we think picking the other option increases your chances as it basically puts you in two ballots, if your team makes it?
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 06:01:59 pm »
Quote from: stefbs on Yesterday at 05:25:56 pm
I can understand x of 25 games for small allocation like Atalanta. It doesnt make sense for Benfica or Marseille though
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:32:52 pm
in my mind it's always just been the previous season. those with roma/barca had the chance to buy last season but must've chosen not to, for whatever reason, perhaps just not realising because of the covid interrupted years.

So just done some digging..

FA Cup
Arsenal away - needed 1 of Brighton or Wolves
United away - could have been sold using just Arsenal, but as the Brighton and Wolves games had been introduced did sales on 2, 1 and 0

Carabeo Cup
Bournemouth away - all 10 needed since Bournemouth 2014
Fulham away - could have scrapped the 2014 Bournemouth but didn't as its already been introduced, needed 9 of 11, then dropped down to 6 or 7 of 11

I fully expect the UEL to do the same, the precedent has been set.
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 06:09:11 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm
What about the choice you're making regarding "your team reaching the final". Do we think picking the other option increases your chances as it basically puts you in two ballots, if your team makes it?

I think if you pick the option for own team only. You get put in ballot 2. Ie. After first ballot is done, you get any returns once the finalists are known.
« Reply #1027 on: Yesterday at 06:12:18 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm
What about the choice you're making regarding "your team reaching the final". Do we think picking the other option increases your chances as it basically puts you in two ballots, if your team makes it?

On the UEFA ticket portals for the three club competition finals, applicants can choose whether they want to enter the lottery regardless of the finalists or only if their team qualifies. For the lottery, the ticket quota will be allocated fairly between these two groups of applicants, taking into account the number of applications received within each group.

God knows what the split will be.
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:01:59 pm
So just done some digging..

FA Cup
Arsenal away - needed 1 of Brighton or Wolves
United away - could have been sold using just Arsenal, but as the Brighton and Wolves games had been introduced did sales on 2, 1 and 0

Carabeo Cup
Bournemouth away - all 10 needed since Bournemouth 2014
Fulham away - could have scrapped the 2014 Bournemouth but didn't as its already been introduced, needed 9 of 11, then dropped down to 6 or 7 of 11

I fully expect the UEL to do the same, the precedent has been set.
So, eventually, what sales criteria do we expect for Marseille/Benfica sale?
Surely won't go that far? Like Barca and Roma?
« Reply #1029 on: Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: bonilfc on Yesterday at 06:28:01 pm
So, eventually, what sales criteria do we expect for Marseille/Benfica sale?
Surely won't go that far? Like Barca and Roma?

Thats the point I'm trying to make

X of 25, that list would include Barca, Roma etc....

Probs looking at 6 or 7 of 25  first sale and drop down from there based off the precedent they've set
« Reply #1030 on: Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm
Thats the point I'm trying to make

X of 25, that list would include Barca, Roma etc....

Probs looking at 6 or 7 of 25  first sale and drop down from there based off the precedent they've set

So people that managed to get in the ladder in the past 4/5 years gonna get fucked. Whoever had Roma and Barca had the chance to get Napoli last year and they choosed not to. Why should they be rewarded? X of 25 makes sense for a small allocation like Atalanta, for Benfica/Marseille doesnt make sense
« Reply #1031 on: Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm »
Quote from: stefbs on Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm
So people that managed to get in the ladder in the past 4/5 years gonna get fucked. Whoever had Roma and Barca had the chance to get Napoli last year and they choosed not to. Why should they be rewarded? X of 25 makes sense for a small allocation like Atalanta, for Benfica/Marseille doesnt make sense

Did they have the chance? Becuase it dropped to 0 they were in the same boat as everyone else, roma and Barcelona weren't brought into it for Naples

Probs missed out on a atletico game or something and fell off the ladder for recent seasons

Everyone will have their own justifications for how to do it, usually one that means they end up with a ticket

Just saying what has happened in other competitions so people aren't surprised IF this happens IF we beat Atalanta, who are bang in form atm
« Reply #1032 on: Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm

Just saying what has happened in other competitions so people aren't surprised IF this happens IF we beat Atalanta, who are bang in form atm

Theyve won 1 in 7 in Serie A.

EDIT: 1 in 6. The other loss vs Fiorentina was in the cup.
« Reply #1033 on: Yesterday at 08:58:42 pm »
Anyone get blocked from trying to enter the UEFA ballot. Corrupt twats.
« Reply #1034 on: Yesterday at 09:03:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:58:42 pm
Anyone get blocked from trying to enter the UEFA ballot. Corrupt twats.

I did the Captcha (a stupid one where you have to slide a button to the right to solve a "riddle"). I did it, it showed "You took 2.45 seconds" and then I got a screen that I was banned. Tried to go to the ticket page again and the same banned-screen came up. Don't know exactly what I did afterwards, but I got back to the whole Uefa-account thing page again and had to log in again, then it asked me about whether I support a club in the competition, I made my pick and then tried the ticket thing again and it worked.
« Reply #1035 on: Yesterday at 09:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm
Theyve won 1 in 7 in Serie A.

EDIT: 1 in 6. The other loss vs Fiorentina was in the cup.

They've dropped off since I last saw then, they were right up there in the mix! Hope we put it to bed in the first leg, but we can't finish our dinner
« Reply #1036 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:58:42 pm
Anyone get blocked from trying to enter the UEFA ballot. Corrupt twats.

Seen a few get that 😂
« Reply #1037 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm
Thats the point I'm trying to make

X of 25, that list would include Barca, Roma etc....

Probs looking at 6 or 7 of 25  first sale and drop down from there based off the precedent they've set

Everyone with Rangers/Ajax would be guaranteed as they were 2,600 allocations.
After that it's Napoli in 2022 with 2,736.
Then next highest is Atletico in 2020 with 3,328.

I don't think they'd go further back (I.e. 6 from 25). For Napoli in 2022 they only used fixtures from 2019/20

« Reply #1038 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm »
Quote from: shambles on Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
Everyone with Rangers/Ajax would be guaranteed as they were 2,600 allocations.
After that it's Napoli in 2022 with 2,736.
Then next highest is Atletico in 2020 with 3,328.

I don't think they'd go further back (I.e. 6 from 25). For Napoli in 2022 they only used fixtures from 2019/20

I know what you're saying, but why would they do something different to what they've done in both the FA Cup and the League Cup?

Fulham didn't need the list to go back to 2014 but it did, because they were introduced as criteria in an earlier round of the comp this season

I'm not saying they will do either of the two ways, but we can't be dismissive of them doing it X of 25 due to the precedents already set..
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 03:37:26 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm
For the UEFA ballot. how tightly do they check for multiple entries? Will people just create dozens of free email accounts and get loads of entries in?

I actually think it's pretty tight, looking for same names and same CC numbers being used multiple times, at least thats what they said and if you do then all you applications get cancelled.
