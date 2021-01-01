« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024

Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 05:24:42 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
TO considering a ballot for those who have majority of credits since Napoli 2019

Would impact me as I cant go to this due to work commitments - but if its going down that route should just do no transfers. Imagine you were going on your own card and lost out to someone going their first game on someone elses.



Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 05:25:25 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
TO considering a ballot for those who have majority of credits since Napoli 2019

It would be good to know the numbers as that might makes sense - is there a big difference with everyone with Maribor and Moscow and those without


elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
cant see it. they will go back as far as needed


Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 05:34:32 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 04:11:27 pm
Capacity capped at 15k this season as they've demolished one of the ends behind the goal and rebuilding it. So 750 is right.

Wheres that from. The website says 19768 is todays capacity. https://www.atalanta.it/en/stadium/



Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 05:34:32 pm
Wheres that from. The website says 19768 is todays capacity. https://www.atalanta.it/en/stadium/

This video is 3 days ago. Away end looks small and awful.

https://youtu.be/Sg7KWjSjL3o?si=vFlpZUNoibmvT8Tb


Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 05:42:42 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
This video is 3 days ago. Away end looks small and awful.

https://youtu.be/Sg7KWjSjL3o?si=vFlpZUNoibmvT8Tb

Yeah, doesnt look good that does it.




Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 05:42:47 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
This video is 3 days ago. Away end looks small and awful.

https://youtu.be/Sg7KWjSjL3o?si=vFlpZUNoibmvT8Tb

They will definitely struggle to give us seats in another area as that looks very very enclosed


DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 05:34:32 pm
Wheres that from. The website says 19768 is todays capacity. https://www.atalanta.it/en/stadium/
I saw it posted on twitter a while back. But if you look at their attendances so far this season it stacks up...not one above 15k either domestic or in Europe.



Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 06:29:34 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 04:23:35 pm
I don't there are any early ko's from the QF onwards. Think every fixture is 8pm

This is confirmed


Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 06:46:15 pm
Look at the state of that away pen. Best hope the weather is OK for those lucky enough to get a ticket

https://twitter.com/daldfooty/status/1768629539515568433?s=19.


Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 07:19:20 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 06:46:15 pm
Look at the state of that away pen. Best hope the weather is OK for those lucky enough to get a ticket

https://twitter.com/daldfooty/status/1768629539515568433?s=19.
Barely looks big enough to hold 750 even.....shite that.


30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 07:43:24 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
TO considering a ballot for those who have majority of credits since Napoli 2019

 :mooncat :mooncat :mooncat


CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,374
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm
TO considering a ballot for those who have majority of credits since Napoli 2019

lol, wouldnt surprise me. Another joke, however, Im sure there will be those who agree with it.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm
The suggestion is to be discussed Monday morning. And if agreed, then the match is likely to not carry a credit.


Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm
The suggestion is to be discussed Monday morning. And if agreed, then the match is likely to not carry a credit.

Like Luton then. Or similar with people retaining the credit regardless.



30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm
The suggestion is to be discussed Monday morning. And if agreed, then the match is likely to not carry a credit.

Hopefully shot down

This discussion should have happened this week, with something posted "if we get Atalanta...."

Always been a guaranteed first sale, going back to Moscow isn't that far...

If they did a ballot you'd expect it to be non-transferable, which would cause uproar for those who've booked and use someone else's card

Not to mention there'll be people with every Euro away recorded and attended, who miss out in a ballot


bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm
Hopefully shot down

This discussion should have happened this week, with something posted "if we get Atalanta...."

Always been a guaranteed first sale, going back to Moscow isn't that far...

If they did a ballot you'd expect it to be non-transferable, which would cause uproar for those who've booked and use someone else's card

Not to mention there'll be people with every Euro away recorded and attended, who miss out in a ballot

and what if you have been to every game from Sion yet have NO credits ?
LFC know who has been, after all they have the data now.


RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 pm
They should this stuff sorted ready to advise fans, as they know most book as soon as the draw to get the best deals.  And how long will a ballot then take and are they going to refund people who have booked based on credits? :butt


Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
There is no way of winning, the traveling on someone else's credit has caused this situation (i've taken advantage of it myself) but you would think if they started introducing you only get the credit if you travel yourself, within 3-4 seasons the right people will qualify, with 70% attendance at euro aways.

I would think only about 250 people max travel to every euro away game every season - if they do a ballot it should only be people traveling in their own name first precedent has been set with Luton.


DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm
I mean they went back 10 years in the league cup this season because they had no choice...why should this suddenly be any different? And its not like they'd have to go back that far anyway


Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm
Is this ballot rumour a straight up ballot, or guaranteed sale then a ballot? The latter seems fairer.

If you are putting people in who have been to every away for a decade, with lower allocations than this, then that is just wrong.

How can you ever plan a euro away if the club are going to turn around and pull a stunt like that? You know you have Sion for example at 550 tickets and every game since, so you know you are guaranteed cos you know the allocation. You would never be sure on an away ever again in case they do this.

If it's guaranteed sale then ballot to replace a limited sale, then that seems fairer.



Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #901 on: Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
And saying it's ok, the game won't carry a credit is no consolation to those whose should be guaranteed and have already paid out on flight and hotel. It's a bit different than a coach or train to Luton


ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
Reply #902 on: Today at 12:46:46 am
All of this off the back of a rumour? I cannot see it myself, I barely ever miss any but also know a fair few that haven't missed any for 20+ years. So you are going to tell them soz your name didn't come out so you'll have to skip this one.


Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
