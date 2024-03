1 away from last season and this.



Will the bigger allocations for Barca in 2019 and Roma (2018?) not come into play if they’re going back as far as 2017 for a guaranteed sale for Atalanta?So on one credit from 22/23 I could be competing for a semi ticket with those that had only one from one of those 2019 and 2018 games? (Hope that makes sense)