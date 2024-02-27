2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.



It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.



I was initially thinking it can be a max of 21 on 10 but not 11. But the hospitality allocations fuck that logic up.If hospitality took 300 for Genk but only 200 for Union: the max on 11 is 737 and the max on 10 but not 11 is 121.I know the above hospitality numbers wont be accurate - just an example of how the unknown hospitality numbers fuck up all the estimates.