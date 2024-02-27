« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 2023/2024  (Read 37899 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #760 on: February 27, 2024, 03:06:27 pm »
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away  8)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #761 on: February 27, 2024, 03:28:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 27, 2024, 03:06:27 pm
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away  8)

Happy Days
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #762 on: February 27, 2024, 03:37:34 pm »
Quote from: johnbox on February 27, 2024, 02:26:37 pm
Details have gone up for tickets to the friendlies in July but still nothing about a game only nine days away

TBF though, the pre season games have probably been in the pipeline for weeks
and selling details were announced last week if not before
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #763 on: February 27, 2024, 03:42:57 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 27, 2024, 03:06:27 pm
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away  8)

From?
Logged
Long live the King

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #764 on: February 27, 2024, 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 27, 2024, 03:42:57 pm
From?
The last 11 :

Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #765 on: February 27, 2024, 03:44:23 pm »
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #766 on: February 27, 2024, 03:55:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 27, 2024, 03:43:51 pm
The last 11 :

Union
Toulouse
LASK
Real Madrid
Ajax
Rangers
Napoli
Atleti
Salzburg
Genk
Napoli

I meant source. Couldnt find an announcement.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #767 on: February 27, 2024, 03:55:27 pm »
Glad its 11/11

The one I usually use is on 10, but I have managed to secure a 1st sale from someone

Hopefully pick up the 10 card for one of the lads and keep it climbing for future rounds
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #768 on: February 27, 2024, 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 27, 2024, 03:55:21 pm
I meant source. Couldnt find an announcement.
Its all official now anyway so it doesn't matter.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #769 on: February 28, 2024, 10:23:58 am »
Anyone hazard a guess at the chances in the 10 credit sale?
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #770 on: February 28, 2024, 11:40:04 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on February 28, 2024, 10:23:58 am
Anyone hazard a guess at the chances in the 10 credit sale?


Cant be many people on 10 but not 11. But very difficult to predict how many will be left for Friday.
Logged
Long live the King

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #771 on: February 28, 2024, 12:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 28, 2024, 11:40:04 am
Cant be many people on 10 but not 11. But very difficult to predict how many will be left for Friday.
They'll be plenty as those on 11 included getting Genk @ 1037 but a fair few will still be on 10 as they got Salzburg @ 1520 and all 3 this season but not Genk.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #772 on: February 28, 2024, 12:54:28 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 28, 2024, 12:43:50 pm
They'll be plenty as those on 11 included getting Genk @ 1037 but a fair few will still be on 10 as they got Salzburg @ 1520 and all 3 this season but not Genk.

2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.

It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #773 on: February 28, 2024, 03:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on February 28, 2024, 12:54:28 pm
2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.

It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.
Good point. True re. Napoli, we know of at least 3 people in that boat too.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Long live the King
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #774 on: February 28, 2024, 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on February 28, 2024, 12:54:28 pm
2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.

It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.

I was initially thinking it can be a max of 21 on 10 but not 11. But the hospitality allocations fuck that logic up.

If hospitality took 300 for Genk but only 200 for Union: the max on 11 is 737 and the max on 10 but not 11 is 121.

I know the above hospitality numbers wont be accurate - just an example of how the unknown hospitality numbers fuck up all the estimates.
« Last Edit: February 28, 2024, 06:21:06 pm by Barry Banana »
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Allezallezallez10

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #775 on: February 28, 2024, 09:07:13 pm »
Is that correct as I read the selling details for Union/Genk being 1037/1058 plus a further 200?
So if hospo have taken 300 for eg how can this be 737?
Am I reading it wrong?
Just hoping on the 10 sale thats all 🤞
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #776 on: February 28, 2024, 11:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 28, 2024, 06:18:38 pm
I was initially thinking it can be a max of 21 on 10 but not 11. But the hospitality allocations fuck that logic up.

If hospitality took 300 for Genk but only 200 for Union: the max on 11 is 737 and the max on 10 but not 11 is 121.

I know the above hospitality numbers wont be accurate - just an example of how the unknown hospitality numbers fuck up all the estimates.
m
Yeah been a lot more Corp returns for this year than previous, always be one who didn't scan in at lask or collect a game etc
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #777 on: February 28, 2024, 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Allezallezallez10 on February 28, 2024, 09:07:13 pm
Is that correct as I read the selling details for Union/Genk being 1037/1058 plus a further 200?
So if hospo have taken 300 for eg how can this be 737?
Am I reading it wrong?
Just hoping on the 10 sale thats all 🤞

It's allocation plus 200 top seats, the 300 ish taken off is on top of the 200 they already have (the 200 are in the home end)
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,371
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #778 on: February 28, 2024, 11:37:55 pm »
Getting our tickets picked up tomorrow. c*nts with the speedy hike on the flight prices. Shite flight times as well so going Tuesday to get something out of the trip.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #779 on: Today at 10:30:00 am »
Looking at potential allocations for the next round based on my hypotheitcal results on Thursday,

Roma - 3,425
Bayer Leverkusen - 1,790
AC Milan - 3,269
Benfica - 3,250
Marseille - 2,800
SC Freiburg - 2,230 / West ham - 3,000?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:16 am by Thomas »
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #780 on: Today at 10:46:46 am »
Have missed Sporting/Atalanta.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,366
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #781 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 10:30:00 am
Looking at potential allocations for the next round based on my hypotheitcal results on Thursday,

Roma - 3,425
Bayer Leverkusen - 1,790
AC Milan - 3,269
Benfica - 3,250
Marseille - 2,800
SC Freiburg - 2,230 / West ham - 3,000?

where did you get that Roma one from? a few pages ago it sounded like their away end hosts about a million people  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #782 on: Today at 10:51:02 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:50:37 am
where did you get that Roma one from? a few pages ago it sounded like their away end hosts about a million people  ;D

Thats what Brighton got.
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #783 on: Today at 11:01:11 am »
We got 5k for Roma in 2018
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,366
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #784 on: Today at 11:15:17 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:51:02 am
Thats what Brighton got.

probably just due to not having taken the full end i'd guess? but yeah, 5000 seems likely.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #785 on: Today at 11:19:51 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:51:02 am
Thats what Brighton got.

yeh I just went off what Brighton got

Sporting  - 2,500?
Atalanta - ?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:28 am by Thomas »
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #786 on: Today at 11:30:01 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 10:30:00 am
Looking at potential allocations for the next round based on my hypotheitcal results on Thursday,

Roma - 3,425
Bayer Leverkusen - 1,790
AC Milan - 3,269
Benfica - 3,250
Marseille - 2,800
SC Freiburg - 2,230 / West ham - 3,000?

Spurs got 2,343 at Leverkusen a few years ago

They also got 2,524 at Sporting couple of seasons ago
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #787 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 11:19:51 am
yeh I just went off what Brighton got

Sporting  - 2,500?
Atalanta - ?
Atalanta website seems to suggest 750 for this season.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 11:57:50 am
Atalanta website seems to suggest 750 for this season.
As if the allocation for Prague wasn't brutal enough for some!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Europa League 2023/2024
« Reply #789 on: Today at 01:08:30 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:25:13 pm
As if the allocation for Prague wasn't brutal enough for some!

Wow, that's a tough one but Doug is correct

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 