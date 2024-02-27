i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
11/11 is the guaranteed sale for Sparta Prague away
Details have gone up for tickets to the friendlies in July but still nothing about a game only nine days away
From?
The last 11 :UnionToulouseLASKReal MadridAjaxRangersNapoliAtletiSalzburgGenkNapoli
I meant source. Couldnt find an announcement.
Anyone hazard a guess at the chances in the 10 credit sale?
Cant be many people on 10 but not 11. But very difficult to predict how many will be left for Friday.
They'll be plenty as those on 11 included getting Genk @ 1037 but a fair few will still be on 10 as they got Salzburg @ 1520 and all 3 this season but not Genk.
2nd biggest is Union at 1,058. So only 21 tickets in it. Will be quite a few that have all other 10 but did not buy a Napoli.It's really hard to tell how many have dropped off since Genk and over Covid. Then how many we are actually getting from the allocation.
I was initially thinking it can be a max of 21 on 10 but not 11. But the hospitality allocations fuck that logic up.If hospitality took 300 for Genk but only 200 for Union: the max on 11 is 737 and the max on 10 but not 11 is 121.I know the above hospitality numbers wont be accurate - just an example of how the unknown hospitality numbers fuck up all the estimates.
Is that correct as I read the selling details for Union/Genk being 1037/1058 plus a further 200?So if hospo have taken 300 for eg how can this be 737?Am I reading it wrong?Just hoping on the 10 sale thats all 🤞
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Looking at potential allocations for the next round based on my hypotheitcal results on Thursday, Roma - 3,425Bayer Leverkusen - 1,790AC Milan - 3,269Benfica - 3,250Marseille - 2,800 SC Freiburg - 2,230 / West ham - 3,000?
where did you get that Roma one from? a few pages ago it sounded like their away end hosts about a million people
Thats what Brighton got.
yeh I just went off what Brighton gotSporting - 2,500?Atalanta - ?
Atalanta website seems to suggest 750 for this season.
As if the allocation for Prague wasn't brutal enough for some!
